Every bowler’s action is unique, but sometimes an action can be illegal if it doesn’t meet the biomechanical requirements put in place by the ICC.

Having strict constraints ensures deliveries are fair, and the ICC deem a fine line between a legal delivery and a throwing action.

The ICC allows a maximum of 15° of elbow extension from the point where the bowling arm is at the horizontal to the point of release.

If a bowler arches their arm more than 15° it is considered throwing which is illegal.

Cricket365 have compiled the bowlers who have been reported, suspended or even banned by the ICC for an illegal bowling action…

1. Matthew Kuhnemann – Australia, 2025

First-class wickets: 103

103 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

The Australian left-arm spinner was reported for a suspected illegal action after a dominant series win over Sri Lanka in 2025. He underwent testing in Brisbane, where his elbow extension was deemed legal.

2. Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh, 2024

First-class wickets: 355

355 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

The Bangladeshi all-rounder was reported during his time playing domestically for Surrey. ICC deemed his action illegal, and he was suspended by the ECB before remodelling his action.

3. Chris Green – Australia, 2020

First-class wickets: 45

45 Verdict: 90 day ban

Reported in the Big Bash during 2019-20, testing found the Australian T20 specialist’s action was illegal and he was consequently handed a 90-day ban and ruled out for the BBL competition.

4. Sunil Narine – West Indies, 2018

First-class wickets: 65

65 Verdict: Suspended twice and cleared

Having initially been reported in 2015 during the PSL, the ICC then suspended his off breaks. He remodelled and has since been cleared, but was tested again in 2018 due to recurring concerns in franchise competition.

5. Akila Dananjaya – Sri Lanka, 2018

First-class wickets: 343

343 Verdict: 12 month ban

The Sri-Lankan was reported twice in as many years, having initially been suspended in December. A 12-month ban was enforced after failing a second action test.

6. Taskin Ahmed – Bangladesh, 2016

First-class wickets: 121

121 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Reported during the ICC World T20 World Cup, Ahmed was found to have violated the elbow extension limit and was suspended from bowling. He later returned after a biomechanical test deemed his action legal.

7. Arafat Sunny – Bangladesh, 2016

First-class wickets: 317

317 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Reported alongside Ahmed in the same 2016 event and also suspended. Sunny completed remodelling work and was soon cleared to return by the testing authorities.

8. Saeed Ajmal – Pakistan, 2014

First-class wickets: 578

578 Verdict: 12 month ban

Ajmal was cleared at the height of his career after success with Pakistan and Worcestershire in all formats. He was found to have exceeded the 15° elbow extension limit while bowling his deadly doosra. The ICC banned him for 12 months, allowing him to return after remodelling tests.

9. Sachithra Senanayake – Sri Lanka, 2014

First-class wickets: 537

537 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Suspended for an illegal action during a tour of England, tests found his front-on action illegal. He was suspended but returned later that year after remodelling tests.

10. Prosper Utseya – Zimbabwe, 2014

First-class wickets: 217

217 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Utseya was suspended during a home series in Zimbabwe. He quickly changed his action and was cleared to resume international bowling almost immediately.

11. Sohag Gazi – Bangladesh, 2014

First-class wickets: 379

379 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Gazi’s report came mid-series with biomechanical tests deeming his elbow flexion exceeded the legal 15°. He was suspended by the ICC but returned after remodelling his action to be legal.

13. Marlon Samuels – West Indies, 2013

First-class wickets: 71

71 Verdict: 12 month ban

The West Indian was reported twice in 2013 with concerns over the illegality in the flexion of his quicker delivery. The ICC imposed a 12-month ban but allowed him to continue bowling off-spin.

14. Shane Shillingford – West Indies, 2013-2019

First-class wickets: 587

587 Verdict: Banned from bowling domestically

Shillingford was reported again for the same issue and the ICC again suspended the West Indian. He wasn’t allowed to bowl again until his action met reassessment compliance and was banned from bowling in domestic matches in 2019.

15. Shane Shillingford – West Indies, 2010

First-class wickets: 587

587 Verdict: Six month suspension

First suspended in December 2010 after biomechanical tests highlighted illegal extension beyond 15°. He returned six months later after reassessment.

16. Abdur Razzak – Bangladesh, 2008

First-class wickets: 634

634 Verdict: Six month suspension

Reported for an illegal action, with biomechanical testing showing a highly illegal 22-28° elbow flexion. He was suspended for six months and allowed to continue bowling after remodelling.

17. Johan Botha – South Africa, 2006

First-class wickets: 220

220 Verdict: Doosra banned permanently

Botha was reported for an illegal action and later cleared after further assessments. However, his doosra remained banned due to persistent reports.

18. James Kirtley – England, 2005

First-class wickets: 614

614 Verdict: Suspended and cleared

Banned by the ECB as they deemed his action illegal. He made efforts to immediately resolve illegalities in his action and returned to international cricket.

19. Shabbir Ahmed – Pakistan, 2005

First-class wickets: 167

167 Verdict: 12 month ban

Ahmed was reported multiple times in 2005 and this culminated in a 12-month ban. After serving his ban, he remodelled his action and was cleared to bowl domestically.

20. Grant Flower – Zimbabwe, 2000

First-class wickets: 166

166 Verdict: Reported but avoided suspension

Called in a game for throwing but biomechanical testing wasn’t undertaken. He avoided suspension and continued playing with no ICC sanction.

Illegal bowling actions pre 2000s revealed:

21. Shoaib Akhtar – Pakistan, 1999

22. Henry Olonga – Zimbabwe, 1995

23. Muttiah Muralitharan – Sri Lanka, 1995

24. Bruce Yardley – Australia, 1977

25. Jim Higgs – Australia, 1975

26. Abid Ali – India, 1968

27. Ian Redpath – Australia, 1964

28. Ian Meckiff – Australia, 1963

29. Charlie Griffith – West Indies, 1961

30. Haseeb Ahsan – Pakistan, 1960

31. Reg Simpson – England, 1960

32. Butch White – England, 1960

33. Geoffrey Griffin – South Africa, 1960

34. Harold Rhodes – England, 1960

35. Tony Lock – England, 1953

36. Cuan McCarthy – South Africa, 1952

37. Madhusudan Rege – India, 1951

38. Arthur Mold – England, 1900

39. Ernie Jones – Australia, 1898

READ MORE: The 7 fastest Test cricket bowlers in 2025 – which rapid pacer clocked nearly 100mph?