What could Ian Bell offer the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League?

The Indian Premier League has always been as much a battle of the tactical minds off the field as it is a contest of skill on it.

As we approach the 2026 season, with the first game set to happen at the end of march, the coaching carousels have been spinning, with franchises recalibrating their support staff to find the winning edge.

From internal promotions to the return of legends, here are five key coaching moves that will define the upcoming tournament.

1. KKR promote homegrown architect – Abhishek Nayar

In perhaps the most significant move for the three-time former champions, Abhishek Nayar has been elevated to the role of Head Coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Replacing Chandrakant Pandit, Nayar is no stranger to the KKR setup having joined them last season after exiting his role as assistant coach of the India team.

Nayar has also spent years as the “brains” behind their academy and scouting systems, he has been credited with the rise of players like Rinku Singh. This transition signals a shift toward a more modern, player-centric leadership style as KKR looks to build a long-term dynasty.

2. The return of the legend – Kumar Sangakkara at RR

After a brief hiatus where Rahul Dravid took the reins, Kumar Sangakkara is officially back as the Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

While Sangakkara remained a fixture as the Director of Cricket, his return to the “dugout-active” head coach role is a massive boost for the Pink City – he is also set to continue with the Director of Cricket role.

The Sri Lankan great brings a calming influence and a deep understanding of the Royals’ data-driven philosophy. His dual role ensures a seamless synergy between the front office and the tactical decisions made on the boundary line.

Also read: Explained – How the first ever The Hundred auction will work and who has signed up

3. A star-studded support room – Watson and Southee join KKR

KKR isn’t just changing its head coach; it’s building a “super-room” of assistants. Joining Nayar’s staff are Shane Watson and Tim Southee.

Watson, a two-time IPL MVP, brings an invaluable winning mentality as an assistant coach, while Southee transitions from active player to bowling coach.

Southee’s recent experience in the T20 circuit provides KKR’s pace battery with real-time tactical insights that few retired veterans could offer.

4. Technical refinement – Ian Bell heads to Delhi

The Delhi Capitals have looked to England for technical expertise, appointing Ian Bell as an assistant coach under Hemang Badani. Bell, known for his classical technique and high cricket IQ, is tasked with stabilizing a DC batting order that has often been brilliant but brittle.

His experience in high-pressure international environments will be vital for the younger Indian batters in the squad who are looking to take the next step toward national honours.

5. Fresh firepower – Varun Aaron leads SRH bowling

Sunrisers Hyderabad has opted for a fresh perspective by naming former India pacer Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach. Replacing James Franklin, Aaron brings a modern understanding of the “pace-is-pace” philosophy that SRH has traditionally favoured.

Having recently moved from playing to coaching, Aaron’s knowledge of modern T20 variations and the specific demands of Indian pitches will be a critical asset for a bowling unit led by Pat Cummins.

Read next: The ECB opening doors to private investors in the Hundred has already backfired