Top 9 ranked: Where does Shubman Gill place on 2025’s most runs scored list?

We’re well into 2025 and several batters have dominated for their nations, racking up centuries and huge amounts of runs across all formats of international cricket.

A select group of elite batters have dominated Test cricket, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals alike, scoring runs at will in both red and white ball cricket.

Let’s take a look at the nine batsmen who led the way for run scoring across all three formats in 2025…

1. Shubman Gill (India) – 1065 runs across all formats in 2025

India’s most prolific batter of 2025, scoring 1065 runs at a stunning average of 87.33. His high score of 269 in the first innings against England at Edgbaston was the highest score at the venue by an Indian batter.

He added 160 in the second innings to become one of a select group to score a double century and century in the same match.

2. Ben Duckett (England) – 1064 runs

A fearless stroke maker across all formats, Duckett has had a standout year for England, piling up 1064 runs across all formats at an average of 39.47.

Three centuries and a top score of 165 highlight his scoring this year with a rapid strike rate of 110.29.

3. Joe Root (England) – 747 runs

Root’s class is timeless and he’s been ever consistent yet again in 2025 with 741 runs at an imperious average of 67.36.

His highest score of 166* has been the highlight as he’s proven England’s stabiliser on many an occasion.

4. George Munsey (Scotland) – 734 runs

Scotland’s explosive top-order anchor has been on another level this year, averaging 56.46 at a strike rate of 115.95.

His 191-run innings was not only his best but the highest ODI knock for Scotland in a season where he’s cleared the boundary rope 34 times for his nation.

5. Harry Brook (England) – 724 runs

The newly appointed England white-ball captain has scored 724 runs in 2025 at an average of 38.10.

He’s redefining the ability to balance rapid scoring while maintaining a calm temperament at the crease with a measured strike rate of 93.41.

6. Agha Salman (Pakistan) – 722 runs

Salman has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most reliable middle-order batters and consistently delivers in home conditions.

He was effective in the Test series against England and has struck a century and four fifties in 2025, high scoring with a score of 134.

7. Karanbir Singh (Austria) – 670 runs

Austria’s star is making the most of his opportunity for the emerging nation, scoring runs at will and clearing the boundary with remarkable ease.

He’s smacked 48 sixes in 2025 with his fearless T20 batting with a destructive strike rate of 155.81, raising eyebrows.

8. Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe) – 630 runs

Bennett has been a key part of Zimbabwe’s competitiveness, with the 21-year-old averaging 52.33 for his country across all formats this year.

The all-rounder has got a promising international career ahead of him and has already made a century and taken five wickets in a match.

9. Jermaine Baker (Cayman Islands) – 628 runs

Despite never scoring an international century, the wicketkeeper batter has been a key cog in the Cayman Islands side with seven half-centuries in 2025.

He struck a valuable 94 off 60 balls in a T20 World Cup qualifier against the Bahamas and has hit 37 maximums in 14 innings.

