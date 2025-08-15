Wiaan Mulder, Shubman Gill and Harry Brook are among the leading Test run scorers in 2025.

2025 has already seen scintillating Test cricket with nations going head-to-head in the longest format of the game.

From England’s 2-2 draw with India to South Africa’s World Test Championship win and run getting against Zimbabwe, there have already been Test cricket fireworks this year.

Some familiar names in the elite group have consistently performed at a high level for many years, while several of cricket’s next generation of brilliance are beginning to make waves.

Let’s take a look at the 9 batters with the most Test runs in 2025:

1. Shubman Gill (India) – 787 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 12

12 Highest score: 269

269 Average: 65.58

Since taking on the India Test captaincy, Gill has been in imperious form with four centuries in 2025 already.

He shone and was the star batter in India’s recent 2-2 series draw in England, leading the run scoring charts and producing a masterful 269 away from home.

The innings was a clinical display in pacing, where he balanced big shots around the ground with almost invincible defence.

2. Sean Williams (Zimbabwe) – 648 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 16

16 Highest score: 137

137 Average: 43.20

Zimbabwean Test cricket is thriving with more opportunities to play the top nations, and Sean Williams has thrived this year so far.

Williams grinds hard for Zimbabwe and has consistently produced solid scores against much stronger opponents.

He’s scored four fifties and a century in 2025 already.

3. Ben Duckett (England) – 602 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 10

10 Highest score: 602

602 Average: 60.20

Duckett has become a true multi-format star for England, and his 2025 Test performances will excite their fans with his counterattacking style, looking suited to Australian conditions.

His 149 against India kick-started a historic run chase for England at Edgbaston.

The opener is learning the perfect balance of aggressive scoring and resolute defence that is producing runs aplenty this year.

4. Rishabh Pant (India) – 580 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 9

9 Highest score: 134

134 Average: 64.44

Rishabh Pant brings the fireworks to India’s batting lineups with his 360° and often ludicrous stroke-making often impossible to bowl at.

He knows when to rip bowling attacks apart but has also demonstrated maturity, batting long in several crucial innings for his nation in the middle order.

5. Joe Root (England) – 571 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 10

10 Highest score: 150

150 Average: 63.44

Root seems to never slow down; he’s approaching 40 Test hundreds and continues to excel against the best bowlers on the Test stage.

His 150 against India was a testament to his tried and tested technique and mastery of home conditions. He’s proved doubters wrong and is thriving in England’s bazball era.

The big question remains: can he find that long-awaited Test century down under in Australia?

6. Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) – 569 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 6

6 Highest score: 367*

367* Average: 113.80

Mulder’s unbeaten 367* for South Africa stands out as one of the best innings of the year, but he decided to declare and not chase down Brian Lara’s record Test score that won the headlines.

Mulder decided his enduring captain’s knock against Zimbabwe was not worthy of the great Lara’s record and consequently declared his side’s innings to a close.

His technical dominance and respect for one of the greats of the game was one of the highlight moments of 20w5

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 555 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 12

12 Highest score: 107*

107* Average: 69.37

Jadeja’s 2025 performances with the bat are cementing his spot as one of the greatest all-rounders in Test cricket for India.

He’s averaging nearly 70 this year and made an impressive century in India’s Test series against England this year where he backed up his tidy bowling with regular high scoring.

The 36-year-old is still the glue in India’s middle order who can turn matches with his quality.

8. KL Rahul (India) – 549 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 12

12 Highest score: 137

137 Average: 45.75

Rahul has been timeless for India and just seems to quietly put in massive performances for his side when they’re needed.

His solidity at the top of the order helps him play long innings and rotate the strike effectively.

Rahul has developed a strong opening partnership with young Indian talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

9. Harry Brook (England) – 539 Test runs in 2025

Innings: 10

10 Highest score: 158*

158* Average: 53.90

Brook plays Test cricket in one manner – top gear.

He’s impressed with his leadership and ability to get England out of trouble if their top order falters.

Impressive and fearless stroke play against pace-heavy attacks often puts the bowlers on the back foot. His 158 this year and multiple fifties reinforce his class as the second-ranked Test batter.

