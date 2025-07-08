Cricket is one of the most lucrative sports in the world with 2.5 billion fans worldwide supporting all formats of the historic game.

The top players in the game have turned their sporting excellence into financial empires through the commercial opportunities of sponsorship, endorsements, ventures and the perks of being global heroes of the sport.

For a select few, their journey in combining their excellence on the field of play with shrewd business opportunities has reaped tremendous rewards in terms of their net worth.

Financial opportunities in cricket have never been greater, with franchise leagues and their subsequent enormous commercial value presenting monumental opportunities for financial gain.

Let’s take a closer look at the reported nine richest cricketers who turned their sporting excellence into a money-making machine…

1. Sachin Tendulkar – $170 million

Nation: India

India Years active: 1989 – 2013

1989 – 2013 Endorsements: Boost Drinks, BMW India, Apollo Tyres

In addition to being the ‘God’ of cricket, Tendulkar built his fortune through endorsements with the likes of Coca-Cola, real estate and equity in various sporting ventures – he stayed commercially involved due to his iconic status in the sport.

2. MS Dhoni – $125 million

Nation: India

India Years active: 2004 – present

2004 – present Endorsements: SEVEN, Cars24, OREO

Countless IPL contracts, brand endorsements and his fitness brand, SEVEN, have all contributed to Dhoni’s significant net worth. He also has multiple ownership stakes in sports franchises, as well as investing his wealth in farming.

3. Virat Kohli – $92 million

Nation: India

India Years active: 2008 – present

2008 – present Endorsements: Puma, Audi India, Tissot

Puma and Audi are two of Kohli’s biggest endorsements with his net worth supplemented by being one of the highest-paid and most sought-after players in the modern game.

4. Ricky Ponting – $70 million

Nation: Australia

Australia Years active: 1995 – 2012

1995 – 2012 Endorsements: Kookaburra, Channel 7

Following his retirement as arguably Australia’s greatest batter, Ponting remained in the sport both in the media and with key coaching roles for lucrative IPL franchises.

He’s heavily endorsed cricket equipment and drinks companies in India and his homeland.

5. Brian Lara – $60 million

Nation: West Indies

West Indies Years active: 1990 – 2007

1990 – 2007 Endorsements: MRF, W88, CA Sports

Lara’s wealth comes from major global endorsements, commentary roles and the opening of cricket academies. His lasting legacy as one of the most respected batters of all time makes his time worth its weight in gold.

6. Jacques Kallis – $48 million

Nation: South Africa

South Africa Years active: 1993 – 2014

1993 – 2014 Endorsements: Slazenger, Mega Casino World

IPL contracts, coaching roles and an array of brand endorsements in South Africa and India make the all-rounder one of his nation’s wealthiest athletes.

7. Chris Gayle – $45 million

Nation: West Indies

West Indies Years active: 1998 – 2022

1998 – 2022 Endorsements: Monopoly, Spartan Sports, Dafabet

Gayle capitalised on the booming franchise T20 market with deals around the world and many endorsements in India. His personality made him a branding icon and Gayle even released his own music.

8. Virender Sehwag – $40 million

Nation: India

India Years active: 1997 – 2015

1997 – 2015 Endorsements: Adidas, Boost Drinks, Samsung

Upon retirement from cricket, Sehwag opened a chain of educational institutions that were highly profitable while providing opportunities. His bubbly personality made him popular in commentary roles and on social media.

9. Shane Watson – $39 million

Nation: Australia

Australia Years active: 2001 – 2020

2001 – 2020 Endorsements: G&M, Asics, TAG Heuer

Watson’s IPL stints earned him the big bucks with his signature attracting large offers from across India. He’s been heavily involved in the media since his retirement and is a popular and respected all-rounder around the world.

