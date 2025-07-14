Being a successful cricketer in India is rewarded with hero status and, as a result, huge financial gain.

Cricket is incredibly lucrative in the nation and the commercial value of some of India’s greatest players is enormous.

Indian cricket possesses some of the most incredible sporting supporters who treat their stars like royalty, making their appearance and endorsement invaluable to businesses.

Several of the country’s Test cricket stars have amassed staggering wealth and cashed in on their successful playing careers.

Cricket365 analyses the wealthiest Indian cricketers and how they grew such significant net worth…

1. Sachin Tendulkar – $170 million

Age: 52

52 Tests: 200

200 Endorsements: BMW India, Coca-Cola, Adidas

Tendulkar’s net worth has been maximised from record-breaking earnings from match fees, BCCI contracts and early IPL appearances, along with enormous endorsement cash.

Upon retirement, Tendulkar used his brand to launch restaurants and tech startups, as well as taking ownership of sports teams as his financial empire boomed. He’s diversified into real estate and maintains high-end residences in India.

2. Virat Kohli – $127 million

Age: 36

36 Tests: 123

123 Endorsements: Puma, MRF, Audi

Kohli has built his impressive empire alongside his playing career, where he has earned a king-like status in India. Huge IPL and BCCI contracts have helped him amass serious wealth alongside mammoth endorsements that become greater year upon year.

His long-term partnership with MRF has seen him rewarded with an endorsement worth $12million to use their cricket equipment at the crease. Kohli has also gained hero status on social media with over 250 million followers on Instagram alone.

3. MS Dhoni – $120 million

Age: 44

44 Tests: 90

90 Endorsements: Adidas/Reebok, Dream 11, GoDaddy

Dhoni’s wealth has been built via a multitude of sources with his long-term IPL captaincy of Chennai Super Kings and BCCI central contracts seeing his net worth soar.

He also co-owns sports franchises in different sports and invests in tech startups regularly. He owns his own production house, Dhoni Entertainment, and boasts a collection of 10 cars, 20 motorcycles, and a private jet, all of which speak volumes about his wealth.

4. Sourav Ganguly – $85 million

Age: 53

53 Tests: 113

113 Endorsements: MyCircle11, Ajanta Shoes, Classplus

For his time, Ganguly’s playing earnings in BCCI contracts were significant, with further large sums of cash coming after retirement as an Indian great.

He served as BCCI President, claiming an administrator salary and a consultancy fee. Smartly, he invested his significant earnings in real estate, including valuable London flats and his stunning Kolkata home. And his financial wisdom didn’t stop there; his backing of startups such as Classplus has been rewarding.

5. Virendar Sehwag – $45 million

Age: 46

46 Tests: 104

104 Endorsements: Adidas, Samsung, Hero Honda

Sehwag monetised his batting class for India through brand deals, social media, as well as media and commentary fees. His digital media and other engagements attracted large payments for the industry.

Post retirement, he’s ventured into entrepreneurship with huge investments in tech and media that have afforded him a luxurious mansion in Delhi. IPL and match fees meant he had large sums of money to build a portfolio.

6. Yuvraj Singh – $35 million

Age: 43

43 Tests: 40

40 Endorsements: Samsonite, Asian Points, Puma

Yuvraj used his cricketing heroics in the late 2000s and IPL match earnings to generate huge brand interest on and off the cricket field. Endorsements and property investments in Mumbai allowed his wealth to grow.

Commentary and fitness ventures have further boosted his income with his endorsement with Puma particularly lucrative alongside his admiral philanthropic work.

7. Gautam Gambhir – $32 million

Age: 43

43 Tests: 58

58 Endorsements: PSV, CricPlay, Redcliffe Labs

Now India Head Coach, Gambhir built his early wealth through central contracts as well as big pay cheques from the IPL, but it is his post-retirement movements that have earned the big bucks.

Media, political and coaching responsibilities have come with significant financial gain as he’s remained a key figure in India and stayed deeply involved with the game. Alongside his coaching commitments, Gambhir owns a selection of personal and rental properties in England.

