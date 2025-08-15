Career change for Rishabh Pant? New skill unlocked in injury recovery

Top Italian chefs might be worried about their future job prospects if India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant decides to swap his gloves for a pizza peel.

While he recovers from a fractured toe he picked up in the recent Test series with England, Pant showed off his culinary skills when he entered the kitchen to bake a pizza.

Pant is expected to be out of action for nearly two months, and is clearly looking for new ways to keep his spirits up off the field.

Limping around the kitchen, Pant tells his social media followers that he is about to show everyone how to make a pizza.

“I’m looking like a chef only. Today I’m gonna show you how to make pizza. Bear with me,” he jokes, while briefly putting on an Italian accent.

“I think I’m going to make a vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian.”

Pant is then joined by a fellow chef to discuss toppings.

“Ya with the truffle. But I don’t know how to put truffle on.”

He then begins to carefully knead his dough into a pizza shape, admitting that he might need a bit more practice.

“I think if I make more pizzas, then I will be sorted.”

Pant then adds more toppings to the base of his pizza, and it appears to be a white pizza, which is one that doesn’t have a tomato base.

Once the pizza is in the oven, the jovial Pant tells his fans that the “only thing he can do with a broken foot is bake pizza” and then laughs.

Eventually the pizza is ready to come out of the oven, Pant adds some dressing and it’s ready to be eaten.

Pant and his fellow chef pose for pictures with the appetising pizza, but neither are seen taking a bite. Might have been a little too hot.

