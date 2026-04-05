The 5 highest 10th wicket stands in the IPL

By the time nine wickets have fallen in a T20 game, there is not usually much time left for a valiant rearguard action – there are only 20 overs to be faced after all. But on occasion the top and middle order falter so dramatically that it is left to the last pair to try and do something special. It doesn’t happen often, but over the previous 18 seasons there have been some instances of epic (or frustrating) last wicket stands. Let’s look at the five highest partnerships for the tenth wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan and Mohit Rathee: 55* runs (PBKS vs SRH, 2023)

This remains the gold standard for tenth-wicket defiance in the IPL. During a 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings found themselves in absolute tatters at 88/9. While most openers would have thrown in the towel, Shikhar Dhawan played one of the greatest ‘lone wolf’ innings in the tournament’s history. He shielded the young Mohit Rathee with expert strike rotation and late-over aggression. Rathee contributed only 1 run from 2 balls, but his ability to simply stay at the crease allowed Dhawan to finish on an unbeaten 99. Their 55-run stand didn’t just add respectability to the score; it turned a blowout into a competitive total, albeit not a winning one. It remains the only 50-plus tenth-wicket partnership in IPL history.

Pat Cummins and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth: 33 runs (SRH vs KKR, 2024)

The 2024 Qualifier 1 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad’s powerhouse batting lineup crumble under the pressure of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack. Reduced to 126/9, captain Pat Cummins showed why he is considered a world-class all-rounder. Alongside the young leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Cummins farmed the strike and swung hard to ensure SRH reached a total of 159. Although they eventually lost the match, this 33-run stand was a masterclass in leadership and tail-end resistance, proving that even in a T20 format, the final wicket can be a stubborn obstacle.

Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj: 33 runs (CSK vs RR, 2026)

This very recent entry from the current 2026 season highlights the depth of the modern Chennai Super Kings squad. In a low-scoring thriller against Rajasthan Royals, CSK’s top order was dismantled by a clinical bowling display. Coming together at the death, the English pace-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton and domestic seamer Anshul Kamboj frustrated the Royals with clean hitting and smart running. Their 33-run partnership breathed life into the Chepauk crowd and provided the bowlers with a target they could try to defend. It was a gritty reminder that the ‘yellow brigade’ never stops fighting until the final ball. They ended up losing by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare, but it would have been a lot worse had it not been for this late resistance.

Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy: 31 runs (KKR vs DC, 2023)

Whenever Andre Russell is at the crease, no total is truly out of reach. In a 2023 encounter against Delhi Capitals, KKR were languishing at 96/9. The ‘Muscle Man’ was left with only Varun Chakravarthy for company. Knowing that Chakravarthy’s primary job was to survive, Russell took it upon himself to launch a late-innings assault. The pair added 31 runs in quick time, with Russell providing almost all the scoring. While it wasn’t enough to secure a win, the stand illustrated the terrifying power of Russell even when he is backed into a corner with no specialist batters left.

Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana: 28 runs (KKR vs PBKS, 2023)

Rounding out the list is another KKR entry. Sunil Narine’s evolution as a batter has been striking. Pairing up with the spirited Harshit Rana, Narine used his unconventional technique to squeeze out 28 crucial runs for the final wicket. This stand was vital for NRR (Net Run Rate) calculations, a factor that often decides playoff spots. It served as a reminder that in the IPL, every single run scored by the tail is worth its weight in gold.