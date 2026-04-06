The real power couples of the IPL: the 7 highest partnerships in IPL history

The nature of T20 wickets sees wickets fall regularly as batters continually chance their arm, risking their wickets as they search for the glory of the boundary. Sometimes though, two batters find a rhythm so destructive that they completely break the game, leaving the opposition with nowhere to hide. These rare ‘mega-partnerships’ of over 200 runs are the ultimate display of batting dominance. As the IPL continues in its 19th season, let’s look at the seven highest ever partnerships, produced in the competition.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers: 229 runs

Wicket: 2nd | For: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Lions | Venue: Bengaluru, 2016

Widely considered the greatest display of tandem batting in T20 history, this 2016 masterclass remains the record to beat. After Chris Gayle fell early, Kohli and De Villiers combined to dismantle the Gujarat Lions attack. Both legends scored centuries in the same innings – De Villiers smashing 129* off 52 balls and Kohli accelerating to 109 off 55. The pair added 229 runs in just 96 deliveries, a feat of pure sporting alchemy that sent the Chinnaswamy Stadium into a frenzy and which set a gold standard for the IPL that has yet to be eclipsed.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers: 215* runs

Wicket: 2nd | For: RCB v Mumbai Indians | Venue: Wankhede, 2015

A year before their world-record effort, the dynamic duo from the RCB proved they were a nightmare for even the most elite bowling units. Facing a potent Mumbai Indians side at the Wankhede, the pair came together in the fourth over and didn’t stop until the innings ended. De Villiers played the aggressor with a breathtaking 133* off 59 balls, while Kohli played the perfect foil with a steady 82*. This unbeaten 215-run stand was the third time a 200-run partnership had been recorded for the second wicket, cementing their status as the league’s premier power couple.

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock: 210* runs

Wicket: 1st | For: Lucknow Super Giants v KKR | Venue: DY Patil, 2022

In 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants openers achieved something truly unique: they batted through the entire 20 overs without losing a single wicket. Quinton de Kock was the star of the show, bludgeoning 140* off 70 balls, while captain KL Rahul anchored the other end with a classy 68*. Their unbeaten 210-run stand is the highest opening partnership in IPL history and stands as a testament to perfect communication and clinical shot-making under pressure.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan: 210 runs

Wicket: 1st | For: Gujarat Titans v CSK | Venue: Ahmedabad, 2024

Matching the record set by the LSG duo, the Gujarat Titans’ pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan delivered a masterclass against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings. Playing in front of a massive home crowd in Ahmedabad, both batters reached the triple-figure mark; Gill scoring 104 and Sudharsan 103. Their 210-run opening stand was a display of effortless timing and youthful exuberance, showing that the next generation of Indian stars was ready to carry the torch.

Shaun Marsh and Adam Gilchrist: 206 runs

Wicket: 2nd | For: Kings XI Punjab v RCB | Venue: Dharamsala, 2011

Long before the modern scoring rates became the norm, two Australians set the hills of Dharamsala on fire. Veteran Adam Gilchrist (106) and a youngster Shaun Marsh (79*) rolled back the years to punish the RCB bowlers. Their 206-run partnership held the all-time record for four years and remains one of the most nostalgic performances in the league’s history, combining Gilchrist’s legendary power with Marsh’s elegant stroke-play.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan: 205* runs

Wicket: 1st | For: Gujarat Titans v DC | Venue: Delhi, 2025

The Titans’ opening pair proved their 2024 heroics were no fluke by entering the record books again just a year later. During the 2025 season, Gill and Sudharsan took apart the Delhi Capitals’ attack in their own backyard. This unbeaten 205-run stand showcased their maturing chemistry, as they manipulated the field with ease and never allowed the bowlers to settle. They are one of two pairs on this list to feature twice with a 200-plus run partnership (along with Kohli and De Villiers), signalling a new era of dominance for the Ahmedabad franchise.

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle: 204* runs

Wicket: 2nd | For: RCB v Delhi Daredevils | Venue: Delhi, 2012

Rounding out the list is a stand put together by two of the original “Big Three”. In 2012, at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Chris Gayle was in a particularly destructive mood, smashing 128* off 62 balls, including 13 massive sixes. Virat Kohli, then a rising superstar, supported him with a brisk 73*. Their 204-run stand was the first time the 200-run barrier had been broken in the IPL, setting the stage for the high-scoring era that would follow.