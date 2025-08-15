Strangest run-out ever? Hilarious clip resurfaces which needs to be seen to be believed

England's Alastair Cook tries to make his ground at the Vidarbha cricket Association ground, Nagpur, India

Being run out is one of the more humbling experiences in a cricketer’s career.

Poor decision making, blind panic and terrible running between the wickets are usually the main culprits as to why a player, or their partner, has thrown away their wicket. But sometimes run outs are so utterly bizarre it takes a while to work out what actually went wrong.

English international umpire account ‘Richard Kettleborough’ is currently resurfacing some of the strangest run outs in cricket on his X account, including a truly bizarre one from a match where the batters aren’t wearing pads.

We’ve found a few more crazy run outs to add to the mix.

Mind your legs

When you are batting make sure you lift your legs to allow the ball to roll beneath them. It makes for a more fun match.

🚨 FIRST TIME IN CRICKET HISTORY 🚨 – You won’t see this kind of run-out again in 100 years of cricket 😅 – A Must Watch Video 😂 pic.twitter.com/22wTjOCmVH — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 15, 2025

How do you run players out again?

It’s always a good idea to get some of the rules of cricket in your head before you play the game. Especially when it comes to forgetting how to knock the bails off during a run out.

🚨 FIRST TIME IN CRICKET HISTORY 🚨 Bowler : That’s an easy run-out 😯 Umpire – That’s not-out 👏🏻 Captain be like : What have you done 😂 pic.twitter.com/n4dKX4QUbX — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 15, 2025

Berate your partner

Yasir Khan is fuming with his partner for not taking the quick single. Looked like batter’s call to me.

What kind of behavior is this, Yasir Khan ?🧐 – From Iconic Drop Catches to Iconic Run-outs, Pakistan always produces something special for memers 😅 – What’s your take 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T7dGth4stp — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) August 14, 2025

Remember to ground your bat

Sir Alastair Cook maybe a knight of the realm but that doesn’t mean he needs to be polite all the time, especially to the ball.

Turning run outs into not outs

The terror that comes from a potential run outs can impact even the greatest batters. Here Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and bowler Anil Kumble somehow survive a ‘circus’ of events in the middle.

The drop your bat method

How about forgetting to take your bat with you as you fly through the crease?

Inzamam’s busted foot

A strangest run out list wouldn’t be complete without the cough cough… true master of running between the wickets – Inzamam-Ul-Haq. Here’s one where he hurt his foot and decided to lie down.

READ MORE: Best crowd catch ever? Six all-time classic catches after Aus v SA stunner