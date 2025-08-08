Virat Kohli (left), Rohit Sharma (centre), Ravindra Jadeja (right), are among the richest IPL players in history.

The Indian Premier League has revolutionised T20 cricket and is undoubtedly the biggest and most lucrative franchise league globally.

Playing in the iconic event offers not only fame but immense financial rewards with teams fighting it out to bid for the world’s best stars.

Several players have amassed massive IPL earnings through big salaries and contracts.

Cricket365 take a look at the seven highest paid IPL players of all time…

1. Rohit Sharma – $20.9million

Biggest contract: $1.8million (Mumbai Indians, 2018)

$1.8million (Mumbai Indians, 2018) IPL teams played for: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers

The former India captain has been part of the foundations of the Mumbai Indians since his IPL early days, helping them secure multiple titles under his captaincy.

As one of the most successful leaders in IPL history, it is no surprise that high biggest contract came in 2018, with it costing the franchise roughly $1.8m to retain his stewardship and elegance at the top of the order.

He briefly played for the Deccan Chargers, but Mumbai have paid him big money to guide their IPL journey over the past 14 years, making him the highest-paid player.

2. MS Dhoni – $20.7million

Biggest contract: $1.8million (Chennai Super Kings, 2018)

$1.8million (Chennai Super Kings, 2018) IPL teams played for: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant

It seems fine captaincy is what attracts the big bucks, and MS Dhoni has been a prime example of this with his leadership and finishing ability, making him part of the furniture at the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

Dhoni has been a tactical genius and a master of T20 cricket, with his calm wisdom helping the Super Kings win multiple IPL titles, boosted by his batting and wicketkeeping prowess.

2018 was a big year for eye-watering IPL contracts, with CSK paying $1.8m to continue their storied partnership.

3. Virat Kohli – $20.3million

Biggest contract: $2.04million (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022)

$2.04million (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022) IPL teams played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Widely regarded as one of the best all-format stars and the greatest batter to ever play in the IPL, Kohli has been a staple in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side since its inception.

Kohli’s god like status makes him invaluable to RCB, and they have consequently paid huge contracts to maintain his presence in the franchise as well as his intense passion and performances.

He has delivered countless match-winning performances and ticked off his final major trophy with a long-awaited first IPL win in 2025 as RCB overcame the Punjab Kings.

4. Suresh Raina – $13million

Biggest contract: $1.32million (Chennai Super Kings, 2018)

$1.32million (Chennai Super Kings, 2018) IPL teams played for: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions

Raina has collected the name badge – Mr IPL – due to being one of the most prolific yet consistent performers in the league and a stalwart for the Chennai Super Kings outfit over two stints.

He has been the ultimate T20 star, aggressive batting, rapid pace between the wickets, and world-class fielding have made him one of the most invaluable white ball assets in recent times.

It was an expensive campaign for CSK in 2018, who spent over $3m on retaining Dhoni and re-signing Raina but were rewarded with their third IPL crown, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Grand Final.

5. Ravindra Jadeja – $12.8million

Biggest contract: $1.92million (Chennai Super Kings, 2022)

$1.92million (Chennai Super Kings, 2022) IPL teams played for: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions

Jadeja has evolved into one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the world, demonstrating the perfect blend of left-arm spin, explosive fielding, and aggressive middle-order runs.

The versatility he offers CSK makes him indispensable and is the main reason he was brought back to the franchise in 2018, having worn yellow before from 2012 to 2o15.

Jadeja has been back in Chennai for seven years and remains a prized asset, even at the age of 36.

6. Sunil Narine – $12.5million

Biggest contract: $1.08million (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018)

$1.08million (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2018) IPL teams played for: Kolkata Knight Riders

Narine is the epitome of a franchise T20 star, and the West Indian is the highest-paid non-Indian IPL player.

He transformed what was possible as a spinner in the IPL with his mystery spin and economical bowling, wowing and helping him become one of the most effective bowlers in the format.

Having represented the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2012 and the Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders around the world, he is one of the most valuable players who has cashed in on ownership loyalty.

7. AB de Villiers – $11.9million

Biggest contract: $1.32million (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019)

$1.32million (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019) IPL teams played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils

Mr 360 revolutionised what was possible in cricket with the South African becoming incredibly valuable as all teams strived to benefit from his explosive scoring to all parts of the ground.

Despite being retired from cricket and having not played in the IPL since 2021, such is de Villiers’ worth that he is still one of the highest earners in the competition’s history.

RCB paid big money to retain his services with a $1.32m contract in 2019 before he was inducted into their hall of fame in 2022 for his contributions over a decade.

