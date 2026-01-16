What venues are being used for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Here's who will be hosting the matches for this year's T20 World Cup.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is right around the corner with the tournament set to begin in early February but where will the matches take place?

2012 hosts Sri Lanka and 2016 hosts India are combining together to host the tournament which will see 20 teams compete in 55 matches beginning on February 7 and ending with the final on March 8.

India has five venues chosen while Sri Lanka has three and here’s which ones have been chosen by the ICC.

Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad, India

Capacity – 132,000

Number of matches – 7 including the final if Pakistan does not qualify

The biggest stadium on the list is the enormous Narendra Modi Stadium which at 132,000 is more than double the capacity of any other World Cup hosting venue and is the largest cricket stadium in the world.

It was opened in 2020 after a five-year building process and has been the home stadium of the Indian national team ever since. First class side Gujarat also play their games there as do the region’s T20 teams.

It is based in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in the west of India and should host a total of seven games in the tournament. However, it has been agreed that games featuring Pakistan will not be hosted in India given the ongoing tensions. That means that should Pakistan reach the final, it will instead be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Games played at the venue:

Match 9: Canada v South Africa – February 9

Match 13: Afghanistan v South Africa – February 11

Match 24: New Zealand v South Africa – February 14

Match 36: India v Netherlands – February 18

Match 43: Super 8 Group 1 first match – February 22

Match 47: Super 8 Group 1 third match – February 26

Final (if Pakistan is not playing) – March 8

Eden Gardens – Kolkata, India

Capacity – 68,000

Number of matches – 7

The historic Eden Gardens is set to play a big role in the World Cup with seven matches arranged to be hosted there.

Described as the ‘Mecca of Indian cricket’ it is the oldest stadium in the country having been opened in 1864 and is the second largest behind the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It hosted the World Cup final in 1987 and the 2016 T20 World Cup final and is home to the Bengal men’s and women’s team as well as the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Games played at the venue:

Match 2: Bangladesh v West Indies – February 7

Match 7: Bangladesh v Italy – February 9

Match 23: Bangladesh v England – February 14

Match 29: England v Italy – February 16

Match 37: Italy v West Indies – February 19

Match 52: Super 8 Group 1 sixth match – March 1

Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi, India

Capacity – 55,000

Number of matches – 6

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is based in India’s capital of New Delhi and has been there in some form or another since 1883.

The Delhi red and white ball teams call the 55,000 seater home and India’s national team remains undefeated at the venue in Test matches for the past 37 years.

It will be somewhat of a home base for the UAE during the tournament with three of their matches scheduled there.

Games played at the venue:

Match 10: Namibia v Netherlands – February 10

Match 18: India v Namibia – February 12

Match 20: Canada v United Arab Emirates – February 13

Match 28: Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates – February 16

Match 34: South Africa v United Arab Emirates – February 18

Match 51: Super 8 Group 1 fifth match – March 1

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai, India

Capacity – 39,000

Number of matches – 7

The 39,000-seater M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is in Chepauk Chennai in the south of India and has been hosting cricket matches since 1916.

The stadium regularly features as the final for the IPL including in 2011, 2012 and 2024 and when the Indian Test team is not using it, it is home to the Tamil Nadu cricket team.

It has a long history with the World Cup having hosted matches in 1996, 2011 and 2023.

Games played at the venue:

Match 4: Afghanistan v New Zealand – February 8

Match 11: New Zealand v United Arab Emirates – February 10

Match 21: Netherlands v United States – February 13

Match 26: Namibia v United States – February 15

Match 31: Canada v New Zealand – February 17

Match 39: Afghanistan v Canada – February 19

Match 48: Super 8 Group 1 fourth match – February 26

R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo, Sri Lanka

Capacity – 35,000

Number of matches – 10 including the final if Pakistan qualifies

One of two World Cup stadiums in Colombo, the R. Premadasa Stadium has potentially 10 games to look forward to.

Should Pakistan reach the semi-final or final, it will host the matches and did so in the 2012 edition of the T20 tournament.

Ahead of the 2011 World Cup, the stadium had a face lift having been first opened in 1986 and is the largest stadium in the country. Australia and Ireland will both play two games at the venue.

Games played at the venue:

Match 6: Sri Lanka v Ireland – February 8

Match 14: Australia v Ireland – February 11

Match 19: Australia v Zimbabwe – February 13

Match 27: India v Pakistan – February 15

Match 28: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe – February 19

Match 41: Super 8 Group 2 first match – February 21

Match 46: Super 8 Group 2 fourth match – February 25

Match 49: Super 8 Group 2 fifth match – February 27

Semi final 1 (if Pakistan qualifies) – March 4

Final (if Pakistan is playing) – March 8

Pallekele Cricket Stadium – Kandy, Sri Lanka

Capacity – 35,000

Number of matches – 7

The Pallekele Cricket Stadium’s importance in the tournament will really ramp up during the Super 8 phase with three matches set to be played at the Kandy-based venue.

It was opened in 2009 and is owned by Sri Lanka Cricket. Suranga Lakmal made history when he became the third bowler to take a wicket with the first ball bowled in a Test match at a new venue after he dismissed Chris Gayle.

There are plans to rename the stadium after legendary bowler Muttiah Muralitharan.

Games played at the venue:

Match 16: Sri Lanka v Oman – February 12

Match 30: Sri Lanka v Australia – February 16

Match 32: Ireland v Zimbabwe – February 17

Match 40: Australia v Oman – February 20

Match 42: Super 8 Group 2 second match – February 22

Match 45: Super 8 Group 2 third match – February 24

Match 50: Super 8 Group 2 sixth match – February 28

Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai, India

Capacity – 33,108

Number of matches – 8

The smallest Indian venue chosen comes in Mumbai where 33,108 people will watch eight matches.

The stadium was opened in 1974 and hosted the final match of Sachin Tendulkar’s international career.

The 2011 World Cup saw developments to the host venue and the pitch was once described as a “minefield” by Ricky Ponting after a Test match ended in two-and-a-half days.

The 2011 final was played here as India defeated Sri Lanka and in 2026, the second semi-final will be played at the venue.

Games played at the venue:

Match 3: India v United States – February 7

Match 5: England v Nepal – February 8

Match 15: England v West Indies – February 11

Match 17: Italy v Nepal – February 12

Match 25: Nepal v West Indies – February 15

Match 33: Bangladesh v Nepal – February 17

Match 44: Super 8 Group 1 second match – February 23

Semi final 2 – March 5

Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground – Colombo, Sri Lanka

Capacity – 10,000

Number of matches – 5

The smallest venue on the list is the SSC Cricket Ground, also in Colombo.

The Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground can fit just 10,000 but is one of Sri Lanka’s most historic stadiums, having staged a number of domestic finals.

The first Test match was played here in 1984, with the Sri Lanka team having lost only six of the 38 matches they have played at the venue.

Only five games will feature here, the lowest of any venue.

Games played at the venue:

Match 1: Netherlands v Pakistan – February 7

Match 8: Oman v Zimbabwe – February 9

Match 12: Pakistan v United States – February 10

Match 18: Namibia v Pakistan – February 18

Match 22: Ireland v Oman – February 14