Women’s cricket is on the rise – teams, leagues and players who are leading the way

For many years, women’s cricket remained in the shadows of their male counterparts – economically, in media exposure, and culturally, just like so many other sports, women were severely underrepresented in cricket. While women have been playing the sport for decades, it never truly broke through on a global scale and remained professionally structured only in a handful of countries. But this seems to be changing. In recent years, women have stepped out of the shadows and have proven that they are just as skilled, professional, and competitive. Live matches , sponsorship deals, and broader visibility have helped push female athletes further into the spotlight. But what does the future hold for them?

From obscurity to visibility

Women’s cricket has transformed from an almost invisible sport to a recognized part of the global cricket landscape over the past decade or so. In its early days, women’s teams were largely self-organized, playing outside formal structures with limited access to training facilities. Few international matches were broadcast, and media coverage was nearly nonexistent. That reality has changed, especially over the past decade, thanks to an increase in both performance level and institutional support. Today, a foundation has been built that will allow the sport to grow across regions and formats in the future.

Support from governing bodies

One of the key challenges for the future of women’s cricket lies in the development of sustainable leagues and international competitions. The creation of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India, along with the expansion of formats like The Hundred in England and the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, shows that meaningful progress is underway. These leagues offer not just financial incentives, but also elite-level competition and visibility – both of which are vital elements for nurturing and retaining global talent. Increasingly, national cricket boards are adopting formal strategies for the women’s game that include both elite development and grassroots investment. This strengthens the broader structure and secures long-term viability.

Expanding the sport globally

While women’s cricket has historically been dominated by traditional powerhouses like England, Australia, and India, the sport is steadily spreading to new regions. Recently, the ICC has increased its focus on promoting women’s cricket in developing and associate member countries. The results are beginning to show: teams like Thailand, Bangladesh , and the United States are now participating more regularly in ICC tournaments.

Talent development is key

Investment in talent development is essential to securing long-term progress. Several countries have already begun integrating female players into their national cricket academies, giving them access to professional coaching, physical training, and sports psychology from an early age. These development environments—previously reserved for male players—are becoming accessible to women as well, in many cases even earlier in their careers.

Challenges and potential

Despite the positive momentum, women’s cricket still faces significant structural challenges. Pay inequality, disparities in media exposure, and uneven access to facilities continue to limit the sport’s full potential. Yet the direction is clear. With a focused strategy, greater investment, and continued global cooperation, further growth seems not only possible—but likely. The future of women’s cricket will depend on the sport’s ability to maintain interest, raise the level of competition, and ensure equal opportunities for professional careers in the sport.