In ODI cricket, runs saved are often as valuable as runs scored. While bowlers grab the headlines for their wickets and batters are celebrated for centuries, it is sometimes in the field where matches are decided.

A spectacular diving stop, a relay throw from the boundary, or a direct hit to the stumps can change the course of a game in an instant.

Among the most difficult and decisive acts in the field is the run out. It requires anticipation, sharp reflexes, a rocket arm, and above all, composure under pressure.

Some players have turned this skill into an art form, influencing contests with their presence in the field as much as with bat or ball.

Let’s look at the ODI fielders who have registered the most run outs in the history of the 50-over game.

The list contains a handful of expected candidates and some, who are perhaps beneficiaries of cocky batsmen looking to take them on because their reputations as fielders weren’t so stellar.

1. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

23 run-outs

Mahela Jayawardene’s elegant stroke play with the bat is well-documented, but his fielding often went underappreciated. Operating primarily in the infield, Jayawardene possessed a razor-sharp cricketing brain and a pair of hands that rarely faltered under pressure.

His anticipation made him lethal in the cover region, where he read the game a step ahead of most batters.

With 23 run outs in ODIs, he stands alone at the top of the list. What made Jayawardene particularly dangerous was his composure: he rarely rushed a throw, preferring instead to glide smoothly into position and strike with precision.

His efforts reflected Sri Lanka’s emphasis on fielding excellence during the late 1990s and early 2000s, when their ODI unit was among the best in the world.

2. Marvan Atapattu (Sri Lanka)

21 run-outs

Another Sri Lankan stalwart, Marvan Atapattu, was not just a patient opening batter but also a quietly effective fielder. Fielding mainly in the ring, he formed part of a Sri Lankan side that valued quick reactions and tidy groundwork.

Atapattu’s 21 run outs reveal his ability to always stay alert.

While not the most flamboyant of fielders, his consistency and positional awareness made him a reliable force. Much like his batting, which was marked by patience and determination, his fielding was grounded in discipline and sharp awareness of angles.

His presence in Sri Lanka’s top order and in the field added a level of assurance that few sides could match.

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

21 run-outs

Few names in cricket are more synonymous with fielding brilliance than Ricky Ponting.

As a batter, he was among Australia’s finest, but in the field, he was simply terrifying. Fielding in the key positions at cover or point, Ponting’s athleticism and speed across the turf often turned singles into risks and risks into wickets.

With 21 run outs to his name, Ponting’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest fielders is undisputed. His direct hits were legendary; swift pick-ups followed by bullets to the stumps.

For opposition batters, dashing a quick single into the cover region often ended in regret when Ponting was lurking. His intensity and competitiveness epitomised the ruthless Australian side of his era.

4. Yuvraj Singh (India)

21 run-outs

Yuvraj Singh burst onto the international scene not only as a stylish middle-order batter but also as one of India’s finest fielders.

Tall, athletic, and incredibly agile, Yuvraj excelled at point and backward point, where his reflexes and throws became match-turning assets.

His 21 run outs in ODIs underline just how influential he was for India’s fielding standards, which saw a noticeable improvement in the early 2000s. Yuvraj’s ability to cover ground quickly and unleash flat, accurate throws made him a constant threat.

Add in his brilliant catching and he was arguably the best all-round fielder India had produced to that point.

5. Andrew Symonds (Australia)

20 run-outs

Andrew Symonds’ imposing physicality made him a dominant all-rounder, but it also translated into his fielding prowess. Symonds could patrol the boundary with a powerful arm, or close down angles quickly inside the circle.

His tally of 20 run outs speaks to both his athleticism and his sheer competitiveness. Symonds relished the chance to make an impact in the field, often diving around with the same aggression he brought to his batting.

For a player remembered for his six-hitting, his run-out record demonstrates the broader value he brought to Australia’s golden era.

6. Younis Khan (Pakistan)

20 run-outs

Younis Khan was one of Pakistan’s most reliable and respected cricketers, known primarily for his batting and leadership. Yet in ODIs, his fielding was just as vital.

Agile and alert, Younis excelled in the inner ring, where his sharp reflexes and commitment often resulted in run outs.

He was especially effective in pressuring batters into mistakes with his quick reactions. His 20 run outs in just 118 matches highlights his efficiency.

While Pakistan has produced flamboyant fielders over the years, Younis brought discipline and consistency, making him one of the best fielding all-rounders of his generation.

7. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

19 run-outs

Sanath Jayasuriya revolutionised ODI batting with his explosive powerplay hitting, but he also left a big mark in the field. Always quick to the ball and unafraid to throw himself around, Jayasuriya turned plenty of half-chances into dismissals.

His 19 run outs reflect his all-round value to Sri Lanka’s cause. Whether he was stopping boundaries in the deep or cutting off singles in the inner circle, his presence applied constant pressure.

Like his batting, Jayasuriya’s fielding was defined by aggression and energy; he nearly always made things happen.

8. Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

17 run-outs

Before AB de Villiers, there was Herschelle Gibbs: the man who took over the mantle from Jonty Rhodes as South Africa’s fielding livewire. Alongside Jonty Rhodes, Gibbs helped redefine what was expected from fielders in international cricket.

Lightning quick, athletic, and armed with a rocket throw, Gibbs could pull off spectacular run outs seemingly at will.

His 17 run outs came largely from direct hits, often after lightning pick-ups.

Gibbs’ athleticism at point or cover cut off scoring options and forced batters into errors. His flair and energy made him a crowd favourite, and his fielding was every bit as entertaining as his batting.

9. Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

16 run-outs

Perhaps a surprise on this list, Yousuf was known primarily for his elegant batting. But he made his mark in the field with 16 run outs in his ODI career as well.

While not as flashy as some of his contemporaries, Yousuf relied on safe hands and accurate throws to create opportunities. His consistency and calm temperament meant he rarely made mistakes under pressure.

Fielding in key positions in the infield, he offered Pakistan a steady presence who could seize the moment when needed. His record may not scream athletic brilliance, but it underlines the value of composure and precision in fielding.

10. Jonty Rhodes (South Africa)

15 run-outs

No list of great fielders could be considered complete without Jonty Rhodes, the man who redefined what was possible on a cricket field. Famous for his flying run-out of Inzamam-ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup, Rhodes made fielding an art form.

In just 94 matches, he effected 15 run outs – an incredible ratio that speaks volumes about his influence.

His speed, athleticism, and incredible ability to hit the stumps from almost any angle made him the benchmark for fielding standards worldwide. Rhodes inspired a generation of cricketers to view fielding not as a chore but as a weapon.

