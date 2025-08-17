New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is among the best finishers in international cricket.

In the high-stakes world of white-ball cricket, finisher isn’t just a role, it’s a calling.

These are players who step into the cauldron of waning overs, defusing tension with audacious sixes, calm boundaries under pressure, and ingenious strike rotation.

Whether building out defendable totals or chasing down daunting targets, a true finisher rewrites expectations with poise and power. Here are seven of the finest active closers in the game today.

1. MS Dhoni (India)

Career: 2000-present

Strengths: Unwavering calm, surgical shot selection, match-reading ability, experience

Why he’s special: Not quite the force he once was but he is still going at the age of 44 and has yet to announce his retirement from IPL. Often credited with inventing the “finish with calm” template, Dhoni remains the benchmark for every white-ball closer.

While his lightning-fast stumpings are legendary, it’s his cricket brain that stands out; reading bowlers, pacing the chase, and unleashing that trademark helicopter shot at just the right moment. Even in his 40s, Dhoni remains a chilling presence at the crease in franchise cricket.

With a whopping 377 not out innings across all white-ball outings Dhoni’s ability to be there at the end of the innings is unrivalled.

2. David Miller (South Africa)

Career: 2010-present

Strengths: Brutal long-range hitting, iced-cool temperament, power to clear any boundary

Why he’s special: ‘Killer Miller’ embodies the quintessential finisher: his assault can transform a languid run chase into a blitz.

With a strike rate over 140, Miller often waits for his moment, then detonates outrageously – his 51-ball hundred against Bangladesh in 2017 remains one of the most savage finishes ever.

He consistently shines in high-pressure T20 and ODI cricket chases. Remarkably underrated, Miller is South Africa’s second highest T20I run scorer and like Dhoni he boasts more than 300 undefeated knocks in white-ball games, showing how he is always there at the end.

3. Andre Russell (West Indies)

Career: 2013–present

Strengths: Jaw-dropping power, surprise wheeling of slower balls, sheer intimidation

Why he’s special: Russell brings a gladiatorial presence to the death overs. Few can match his ability to deliver crushing sixes and to dominate as the crease like this Jamaican allrounder.

His unpredictability as a bowler, where he is also a death-bowling legend, further ratchets up the tension for opponents. In franchise tournaments across the globe, Russell has single-handedly turned matches—from the Caribbean to the IPL.

4. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Career: 2017-present

Strengths: Innovative stroke-play, fearless improvisation, clear striker’s mechanics in pressure

Why he’s special: Phillips punches well above his weight in death-over duties. His mix of orthodox drives and inventive scoops, reverse sweeps, and flat-bat punches makes him hard to bowl to.

In T20s around the world, he has consistently finished games with elegance and ease while his composure in the middle overs often sets up explosive finishes, where his late flurries can smash the game open.

He is also an outstanding fielder, making him the perfect white-ball player.

5. Jos Buttler (England)

Career: 2012-present

Strengths: Range of inventive shots, fearless batting in high-risk scenarios, lightning acceleration

Why he’s special: Buttler redefined the finisher role, combining power with imagination. His reverse scoops over fine leg, ramped flicks, and heaving straight sixes are unmatched.

In T20 cricket leagues and World Cups alike, he’s delivered chase-defining knocks time and again; especially memorable: a 102* off 60 balls versus Sri Lanka in World Cup 2019 semi-final. He marries control and chaos like no other.

6. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Career: 2016-present

Strengths: Explosive batting from ball one, innovative hitting, fearless intent

Why he’s special: Pooran throws caution to the wind, bringing sheer entertainment and deadly efficacy to any finish. His strike rate of over 150 and audacious shot-making; pulls, reverse ramps off spinners, flat sixes over the infield make him a hitter the opposition dread.

He’s delivered explosive cameos for West Indies and franchise teams, frequently swinging games in split seconds.

Now retired from international cricket, Pooran is batting higher up the order than he once did – but he is still the man to get the job done when the situation demands. Currently one of the hottest properties on the franchise circuit.

7. Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Career: 2007-present

Strengths: Raw power, big-match instinct, veteran savvy

Why he’s special: Though retired internationally, Pollard is still active in franchise leagues, and he remains one of the original power-hitters whose presence lights up the final overs.

His towering sixes and ability to change games in tight contexts made him a legend in the finisher role. Pollard’s experience means he knows when to play calmly; to see boundaries and mount initiative, even if he’s only a cameo away from retirement.

Like Chris Gayle, Pollard has that ability to never look rattled as he backs himself in almost any situation. Pollard will be playing in CPL 2025 for TKR.

