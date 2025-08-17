The future of ODI cricket is currently glittering with promise. As the game continues to grow globally the list of young stars emerging from Associate Nations and the traditional powers is impressive.

It suggests a bright future for the game. With that in mind we have donned our selection cap and gone out to pick the best U21 ODI side from the talent currently available.

These under-21 talents have already begun influencing the game, and their potential bodes well for cricket’s evolution. Here’s our dream XI featuring the most compelling young talents under the age of 21, with roles crafted for balance, flair, and versatility.

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India)

Age: 14

While he has yet to make an appearance for India, opening batsman Suryavanshi was the youngest player to ever be signed to an IPL team when Rajasthan Royals acquired his service at the age of 13.

It seemed like a very long-term development pick, but the Royals showed it was no such thing when the talented left-hander made his IPL debut.

As if there hadn’t been enough talk about his ability, he confirmed it against the Gujarat Titans with a sensational 101 off 38 balls as he became the youngest ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket.

2. Sam Konstas (Australia)

Age: 19

A rare breed: a top-order batter who can also bowl a bit, Konstas is mentored by one of the greats of the ODI game, Shane Watson.

Konstas made headlines with back-to-back first-class centuries (the youngest player to do so since Ricky Ponting) and a Test debut followed against India.

At 19 he has yet to nail down a permanent place in the Australia side, but he is heading in the right direction. He averages 48 in List A games.

3. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa)

Age: 19

Big and burly with a physique and hitting ability that is reminiscent of Babe Ruth, Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a big impact on South African cricket in 2025.

Following on from his exploits at the U19 World Cup where he was the tournaments leading run-scorer in, Pretorius went on to be the leading scorer in SA20 2025.

He was signed by Rajasthan Royals, and he then banged a Test ton on debut before being added to the T20 and ODI squads. While he can keep wicket he is in our side purely as a batsman.

4. Oliver Peake (Australia)

Age: 18

A talented Australian cricketer who has impressed at youth level and for the Australia A side, Peake is known for his composure and stroke play.

Born in 2006 he has shown an ability to build innings and rotate strike under pressure. A technically correct right-handed batter, Peake combines solid defence with an eye for gaps, making him effective in both anchor and counter-attacking roles.

His temperament and maturity beyond his years have drawn comparisons to seasoned professionals. Like many of the others on this list he laid down his credentials at the 2024 World Cup.

5. Ayush Mhatre (India)

Age: 18

An emerging India batting talent who has begun to make waves in youth and domestic cricket. A stylish right-hander, Mhatre is known for his elegant stroke play, sound technique, and ability to anchor an innings while still finding the boundary regularly.

Representing India at Under-19 level, he has produced consistent performances against both pace and spin, earning praise for his composure under pressure.

Currently on tour with the Indian U19 side in England his form has been exceptional. he averages 65.42 in List A fixtures and was nominated as one of IPL’s emerging players of the season in 2025 for his performances with the struggling CSK.

6. Jewel Andrew (West Indies)

Age: 18

Andrew, who made his senior debut in the recent series against Pakistan has been hailed as one of the most promising young wicketkeeper-batsmen in the Caribbean.

Born in Antigua in 2006, he came to prominence at the 2024 U19 World Cup, where his aggressive stroke play and composure under pressure caught the eye.

His performances at youth level, including match-winning innings against top opposition, have fuelled optimism that he could become a key figure in West Indies’ next generation.

He didn’t score big runs in his first handful of senior games, although a top score of 35 opening the batting in a T20I is not a bad effort.

7. Rocky Flintoff (England)

Age: 17

The son of former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff, Rocky is a rapidly rising talent in English cricket who has quickly attracted attention for his powerful batting and all-round skills.

A tall, athletic right-hander, he combines clean ball-striking with an ability to rotate the strike. Flintoff has featured prominently for Lancashire’s youth sides, delivering standout performances in both red- and white-ball formats.

His cricketing instincts, shaped by growing up around the professional game, are complemented by a competitive edge that mirrors his father’s.

8. Rehan Ahmed (England)

Age: 20

Rehan Ahmed is one of England’s brightest young cricketing prospects, making headlines as the country’s youngest-ever men’s Test debutant at 18 in December 2022.

A gifted leg-spinner and handy lower-order batter, he boasts a deceptive googly, sharp turn, and the confidence to attack world-class players.

Born in Nottingham in 2004 to Pakistani parents, Ahmed rose rapidly through England’s youth ranks, starring at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Since breaking into the senior setup, he has featured in all three formats, offering England a rare wrist-spin option. His fearless approach and all-round potential mark him as a future cornerstone of the side.

9. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Age: 20

Noor made his breakthrough at a very young age – so much so that it feels like he has been around for a very long time.

A sought-after talent on the franchise scene Ahmad has quickly built a reputation as one of the most exciting young bowlers in world cricket. Born in 2005, he made his T20 debut for Afghanistan at just 16.

Renowned for his sharp turn, variations, and fearless temperament, Noor thrives in high-pressure situations despite his youth. He played a key role in Afghanistan’s strong 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, showing maturity beyond his years.

With time on his side, Noor looks set to be a mainstay in Afghan cricket.

10. Isai Thorne (West Indies)

Age: 20

Thorne is a promising West Indian fast bowler who has emerged as one of the Caribbean’s most exciting young talents. Born in 2005, he rose to prominence at the 2024 U19 World Cup, where his pace, bounce, and accuracy troubled top-order batters.

Tall and athletic, Thorne generates lively movement off the pitch and can extract extra bounce, making him a constant threat in all formats.

Seen as a future leader of the West Indies attack, his combination of raw pace and composure marks him as a standout prospect for the years ahead. He has yet to make his full international debut but boasts an impressive first-class average of 17.38 and a List A average of 28.87.

11. Kwena Maphaka (South Africa)

Age: 19

From a country that specializes in producing quick bowlers, Kwena Maphaka is the latest talent to emerge from the line that included Allan Donald, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

The youngest ever South African to make his Test debut, Maphaka has quickly risen through the youth ranks with his pace, control, and ability to strike in crucial moments.

Born in 2006, he made headlines at the 2024 U19 World Cup, where he finished as one of the leading wicket-takers with 21 scalps at an average of 9.71 (A performance that won him player of the tournament).

Renowned for his sharp bouncers and ability to swing the new ball, Maphaka has been earmarked as a future Proteas spearhead.

His maturity with the ball, despite his age, and his knack for delivering under pressure have made him one of the brightest fast-bowling prospects in world cricket.

