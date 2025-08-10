With five World Cups to their credit, Australia have a history of turning out incredible ODI cricket sides.

They won the tournament for the first time in 1987 and then repeated the feat again in 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

That is a phenomenal effort that no other side has managed to equal.

With the next World Cup, set to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027, they will be hoping to add another title to their already impressive list.

But until then, if an all-star team comprised of the best players from each win was to be put together, who would make that team? Let’s look at our best ever Australian World Cup XI.

1. Matthew Hayden

World Cup stats: 987 runs from 21 innings

Highest score: 158

Average: 51.94

Strike rate: 92.93

When Matthew Hayden walked to the crease, you knew he meant business, and usually, so did the opposition bowlers. Towering over most openers and wielding a bat that looked like a railway sleeper, Hayden was the personification of controlled aggression.

His 158 against the West Indies in the 2007 World Cup remains one of the most dominant innings in tournament history, marrying brute force with tactical nous.

He played key roles in setting up big totals and intimidating opposition attacks, and his strike rate in World Cups reflects a man who believed in setting the tone early.

2. Geoff Marsh

World Cup stats: 428 runs from 8 innings

Highest score: 126 not out

Average: 61.14

Strike rate: 68.26

While Hayden bludgeoned, Marsh built. A mainstay of the 1987 winning side, Geoff Marsh’s game was about patience, precision and impeccable shot selection.

His unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Chandigarh was a masterclass in pacing an innings, the sort of knock that doesn’t just help win matches but sets the tone for an entire campaign.

Marsh’s consistency was a crucial foundation stone in Australia’s maiden triumph, providing the platform from which the middle order could flourish. While his strike rate is slow by modern standards, his average is excellent.

He is the sole representative in this side from the 1987 team, and he makes it here ahead of outstanding candidates like David Warner and Steve Smith – both of whom are unlucky to miss out.

3. Ricky Ponting

World Cup stats: 1,288 runs from 27 innings

Highest score: 140 not out

Average: 53.66

Strike rate: 83.09

Arguably Australia’s greatest one-day batsman, Ricky Ponting thrived under World Cup pressure. His 140* in the 2003 final against India at the Wanderers, remains one of the most destructive and psychologically crushing innings ever played in an ODI final.

Ponting’s aggressive captaincy during the 2003 and 2007 campaigns helped Australia dominate the competition like no other team.

The numbers speak for themselves, over 1,200 runs at an average north of 50 is the sort of record that cements a player’s status as a giant of the game.

4. Michael Clarke

World Cup stats: 590 runs from 12 innings

Highest score: 93 not out

Average: 65.55

Strike rate: 94.85

Michael Clarke’s elegance and calm head proved invaluable in Australia’s 2015 victory. While not a player to blast opposition attacks into oblivion, Clarke was the glue that held the batting order together.

His 74 in the 2015 final against New Zealand was the perfect captain’s knock, absorbing early pressure, rotating the strike, and guiding his side to a position of dominance.

Clarke’s ability to blend accumulation with timely aggression made him a dependable figure in big moments. He never managed a World Cup century, but his strike rate is excellent and his average of 65 is higher than any other World Cup winner in the number four spot.

5. Steve Waugh (captain)

World Cup stats: 498 runs from 11 innings

Highest score: 120 not out

Average: 71.14

Strike rate: 81.23

Steve Waugh’s legend was built on mental toughness. In 1999, his ice-cold match-winning century against South Africa at Headingley became part of cricket folklore.

As captain, Waugh led Australia from the brink of elimination to lifting the trophy, instilling an unshakeable belief in his team. His leadership style, stoic, uncompromising, and utterly fearless, makes him the natural choice to captain this all-time XI.

It is also worth noting that this is a supremely strong batting line-up which means the fifth bowlers load will need to be shared between the likes of Waugh, Clarke, Symonds and Bevan who were all more than capable with ball in hand.

6. Michael Bevan

World Cup stats: 394 runs from 11 innings

Highest score: 74 not out

Average: 56.28

Strike rate: 64.37

If there was one man you wanted at the crease in a tight chase, it was Michael Bevan. Known as the original finisher, Bevan had the uncanny ability to calculate run chases to perfection, turning hopeless situations into famous victories.

His calmness under pressure and knack for finding gaps in the field meant Australia often crossed the line when others would have folded. In a World Cup context, his reliability was pure gold. An average of 56 coming in at six is simply outstanding.

7. Andrew Symonds

World Cup stats: 515 runs from 13 innings

Highest score: 143 not out

Average: 103.00

Strike rate: 93.29

Andrew Symonds brought swagger, power and an element of unpredictability.

He was also a World Cup monster. While we have Symonds down at seven, the reality is he has the best average at six and five and in fact, has the best batting average of any Australian World Cup winner.

His unbeaten 143 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup came when Australia was wobbling, and it completely turned their tournament around.

Equally valuable was his ability to bowl useful overs of medium pace or off-spin, giving his captains much-needed flexibility. Symonds at No. 7 in this XI adds explosiveness to the lower middle order.

He was the kind of player who could turn a good score into a match-winning one in a matter of overs. He was also a beast in the field.

8. Adam Gilchrist (wicketkeeper)

World Cup stats: 1,085 runs from 31 innings

Highest score: 149

Average: 36.16

Strike rate: 98.01

Few players changed ODI cricket quite like Adam Gilchrist. A wicketkeeper who could open the batting and score at nearly a run a ball, Gilchrist redefined what was possible from the top order.

His 149 in the 2007 final against Sri Lanka, complete with a squash ball in his glove for extra grip, was a breathtaking display of big-match temperament and clean hitting.

Behind the stumps, he was lightning fast, pulling off catches and stumpings that turned matches.

His average of 36 means he misses out at the top of the order, but you can’t win a World Cup without a world-class gloveman and if you can’t select Gilchrist at the top of the order, talk about a luxury having him coming in at eight.

9. Shane Warne

World Cup stats: 20 wickets from 10 innings

Best bowling: 4/29

Average: 18.05

Strike rate: 28.30

The 1999 World Cup was arguably Shane Warne’s greatest one-day campaign. His semi-final spell against South Africa, dismantling their middle order under immense pressure, remains one of the most famous in the tournament’s history.

Warne’s tactical brain and ability to produce magic deliveries made him a game-changer; a bowler who could turn a match in the space of a few overs, even on the flattest pitches.

Warne’s presence in an attack was worth wickets as opponents often chanced their arms against other bowlers in order to keep it tight against the greatest leg-spinner of all time.

10. Mitchell Starc

World Cup stats: 22 wickets from 8 innings

Best bowling: 6/28

Average: 10.18

Strike rate: 17.40

Mitchell Starc’s 2015 World Cup campaign was the stuff of fast-bowling dreams. His full, swinging deliveries at high pace terrorised batsmen, and his yorker to dismiss Brendon McCullum in the final was a perfect statement of intent.

Averaging just over 10 with the ball in that tournament, Starc combined lethal pace with pinpoint accuracy, making him almost unplayable. In this XI, he would be the spearhead, striking early and often.

With a strike rate that sees him taking a wicket once every three overs he is impossible not to pick.

11. Glenn McGrath

World Cup stats: 65 wickets from 32 innings

Best bowling: 7/15

Average: 15.90

Strike rate: 24.30

No Australian World Cup XI is complete without Glenn McGrath. The metronomic seamer was the ultimate pressure bowler, able to keep runs down while taking key wickets.

His 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 remains the best figures in World Cup history, but McGrath’s true value came in the big games, where he repeatedly delivered match-turning spells.

Across three World Cup wins, his ability to suffocate opposition scoring was unmatched. It is hard to argue against a World Cup tally of 65 wickets.

