Ireland's win over Pakistan in 2007 still ranks among the biggest upsets in the history of international cricket.

Cricket, for all its statistics and pre-match predictions, has an unpredictable side that has thrilled fans for decades.

From associate nations toppling giants to underdogs pulling off improbable wins, some matches remain etched in memory for the sheer shock value.

Most recently associate minnows Nepal pulled off a major coup by bagging consecutive wins over a low on confidence West Indies.

But that was just the latest in a long line of crazy upsets – let’s take a moment to revisit seven of the biggest upset victories in cricket history.

1. Netherlands beat South Africa: 2023 World Cup

One of the most shocking moments in World Cup history came when the Netherlands beat South Africa in the 2023 World Cup in Dharamsala.

South Africa, including stars like Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Marco Jansen were widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites. But they were undone by a spirited Dutch side, led by captain Scott Edwards.

Despite limited resources and experience, the Netherlands posted a challenging total of 245 for eight on what was a tricky batting track. South Africa started the chase well, but a mini collapse saw them fall from 36 without loss to 44 for four.

They never recovered from the slump, eventually all out for 207, to hand the Netherlands a famous victory.

2. Kenya beat West Indies: 1996 World Cup

Kenya’s victory over the West Indies in the 1996 World Cup is one of the most iconic upsets in ODI history.

The Windies were coming off a strong era and were expected to cruise past the African side, but Kenya, led by Steve Tikolo and Maurice Odumbe, executed their game plan perfectly.

Odumbe’s all-round brilliance and disciplined bowling helped Kenya secure a historic win, announcing them as serious competitors on the global stage.

It wasn’t Kenya’s only World Cup upset; they also claimed a famous win over Sri Lanka when they co-hosted the tournament in 2003.

3. Bangladesh beat Australia: 2005 ODI series

Bangladesh’s stunning win over Australia in 2005 shocked the cricketing world. Coming into the game, Bangladesh had won a total of nine ODIs while Australia was the dominant force in world cricket, boasting the likes of Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist in their lineup.

Batting first, Australia scored a solid total of 249 for five with Damien Martyn scoring 77 and Michael Clarke 54.

But Mohammad Ashraful was able to go better than both those players as he recorded a famous century, sharing a 130-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Habibul Bashar as the Tigers ran out winners by five wickets.

4. Ireland defeat Pakistan: 2007 World Cup

In a rain affected game in Kingston, Ireland chased down a score of 132 to beat Pakistan in the 2007 World Cup. Pakistan were favourites and expected to advance comfortably.

But Ireland, under the leadership of Trent Johnston and with Niall O’Brien’s heroics, achieved a famous victory.

Ireland’s cause was undoubtedly helped by the fact that they won the toss in a rain affected game, but the importance of the win should not be under-estimated.

This result heralded the rise of Ireland as a competitive international team and showcased the potential for associate nations to upset cricketing powerhouses.

5. Zimbabwe defeat Australia: 1983 World Cup

Zimbabwe’s win over Australia in the 1983 Cricket World Cup was a landmark moment for the emerging nation. Playing as a non-Test nation at the time, Zimbabwe stunned Australia, who were expected to dominate.

Captain Duncan Fletcher who hit an undefeated 69 led the way for the African outfit as they batted first at Trent Bridge and posted a score of 239 for six. Fletcher, who was named man of the match, was the destroyer in chief for Zimbabwe as they defended their total.

He returned figures of four for 42. Kepler Wessels and Rod Marsh took it close for Australia, but it wasn’t to be as they ran out of overs to end on 226 for six to give Zimbabwe a 13-run win.

