Dilshan Madushanka’s hat-trick for Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe this week yielded the surprise information that no country has bagged more hat-tricks in ODI cricket than Sri Lanka.

But there’s a flip side to claiming a hat-trick and that’s being on the receiving end of it. Which begs the question which nation has been on the receiving end of the most hat-tricks? Once again, it’s not the country you would think.

While there are far more countries to have been on the receiving end of hat-tricks, lets look at the six nations which have conceded the most since the inception of ODI cricket.

1. Zimbabwe: nine

Bowler: Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan); Victims: Grant Flower (c Moin Khan), John Rennie (c Moin Khan), Andy Whittall (c Saleem Malik); 3 November 1996

Bowler: Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan); Victims: Henry Olonga (st Moin Khan), Adam Huckle (st Moin Khan), Pommie Mbangwa (lbw); 11 June 1999

Bowler: Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka); Victims: Stuart Carlisle (c Suresh Perera), Craig Wishart (lbw), Tatenda Taibu (lbw); 8 December 2001

Bowler: Shahadat Hossain (Bangladesh); Victims: Tafadzwa Mufambisi (c Khaled Mashud), Elton Chigumbura (lbw), Tawanda Mupariwa (c Khaled Mashud), 2 August 2006

Bowler: Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh); Victims: Prosper Utseya (c Naeem Islam), Ray Price (lbw), Christopher Mpofu (lbw); 3 December 2010

Bowler: Taijul Islam (Bangladesh); Victims: Tinashe Panyangara (b), John Nyumbu (lbw), Tendai Chatara (b); 1 December 2014

Bowler: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka); Victims: Malcolm Waller (b), Donald Tiripano (lbw), Tendai Chatara (b); 2 July 2017

Bowler: Imran Tahir (South Africa); Victims: Sean Williams (st Heinrich Klaasen), Peter Moor (lbw), Brandon Mavuta (b); 3 October 2018

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka); Victims: Sikandar Raza (bowled), Brad Evans (caught), Richard Ngarava (bowled); 29 August 2025

2. Australia: eight

Bowler: Jalal-ud-Din (Pakistan); Victims: Rod Marsh (b), Bruce Yardley (c Wasim Bari), Geoff Lawson (b); 20 September 1982

Bowler: Wasim Akram (Pakistan); Victims: Merv Hughes (b), Carl Rackemann (b), Terry Alderman (b); 4 May 1990

Bowler: Jerome Taylor (West Indies); Victims: Michael Hussey (b), Brett Lee (lbw), Brad Hogg (b); 18 October 2006

Bowler: Shane Bond (New Zealand); Victims: Cameron White (c Craig McMillan), Andrew Symonds (c Brendon McCullum), Nathan Bracken (b); 14 January 2007

Bowler: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka); Victims: Mitchell Johnson (b), John Hastings (lbw), Xavier Doherty (b); 22 August 2011

Bowler: Steven Finn (England); Victims: Brad Haddin (c Stuart Broad), Glenn Maxwell (c Joe Root), Mitchell Johnson (c James Anderson); 14 February 2015

Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav (India); Victims: Matthew Wade (b), Ashton Agar (lbw), Pat Cummins (c MS Dhoni); 21 September 2017

Bowler: Trent Boult (New Zealand); Victims: Usman Khawaja (b), Mitchell Starc (b), Jason Behrendorff (lbw); 29 June 2019

3. Sri Lanka: five

Bowler: Kapil Dev (India); Victims: Roshan Mahanama (c Kiran More), Rumesh Ratnayake (lbw), Sanath Jayasuriya (c Sanjay Manjrekar); 4 January 1991

Bowler: Dan Christian (Australia); Victims: Thisara Perera (c Michael Hussey), Sachithra Senanayake (lbw), Nuwan Kulasekara (lbw); 2 March 2012

Bowler: JP Duminy (South Africa); Victims: Angelo Mathews (c Faf du Plessis), Nuwan Kulasekara (c Quinton de Kock); Tharindu Kaushal (lbw); 18 March 2015

Bowler: James Faulkner (Australia); Victims: Kusal Perera (lbw), Angelo Mathews (c Moises Henriques), Thisara Perera (b); 24 August 2016

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh); Victims: Asela Gunaratne (c Soumya Sarkar), Suranga Lakmal (c Mustafizur Rahman), Nuwan Pradeep (b); 28 March 2017

4. New Zealand: five

Bowler: Bruce Reid (Australia); Victims: Bruce Blair (c Greg Matthews), Ervin McSweeney (c Allan Border), Stu Gillespie (b); 29 January 1986

Bowler: Chetan Sharma (India); Victims: Ken Rutherford (b), Ian Smith (b), Ewen Chatfield (b); 31 October 1987

Bowler: Waqar Younis (Pakistan); Victims: Chris Harris (b), Chris Pringle (b), Richard de Groen (b); 19 December 1994

Bowler: Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh); Victims: Corey Anderson (b), Brendon McCullum (c Shamsur Rahman); Jimmy Neesham (c Mushfiqur Rahim); 29 October 2013

Bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka); Victims: Mitchell Santner (c Chamindu Wickramasinghe), Nathan Smith (c Kamindu Mendis), Matt Henry (c Nuwanidu Fernando); 8 January 2025

5. West Indies: five

Bowler: Wasim Akram (Pakistan); Victims: Jeff Dujon (b), Malcolm Marshall (b), Curtly Ambrose (b); 14 October 1989

Bowler: Mohammad Sami (Pakistan); Victims: Ridley Jacobs (lbw), Corey Collymore (b), Cameron Cuffy (b); 15 February 2002

Bowler: Charl Langeveldt (South Africa); Victims: Ian Bradshaw (b), Daren Powell (b), Corey Collymore (lbw); 11 May 2005

Bowler: Andrew Flintoff (England); Victims: Denesh Ramdin (b), Ravi Rampaul (lbw), Sulieman Benn (b); 3 April 2009

Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav (India); Victims: Shai Hope (c Virat Kohli), Jason Holder (st Rishabh Pant), Alzarri Joseph (c Kedar Jadhav); 18 December 2019

6. India: four

Bowler: Aaqib Javed (Pakistan); Victims: Ravi Shastri (lbw), Mohammad Azharuddin (lbw), Sachin Tendulkar (lbw); 25 October 1991

Bowler: Danny Morrison (New Zealand); Victims: Kapil Dev (b), Salil Ankola (b), Nayan Mongia (b); 25 March 1994

Bowler: Steve Harmison (England); Victims: Mohammad Kaif (c Geraint Jones), Lakshmi Balaji (c Andrew Flintoff), Ashish Nehra (c&b); 1 September 2004

Bowler: Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka); Victims: Ravi Jadeja (lbw), Praveen Kumar (b), Zaheer Khan (c Kumar Sangakkara); 22 June 2010

