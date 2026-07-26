England and India have shared several compelling limited-overs fixtures.

When England and India clash in white-ball cricket, scripts are thrown out the window. They add to a rich history of dramatic, down-to-the-wire encounters.

From iconic modern chases to high-stakes tournament finals, matches between these nations routinely produce legendary finishes.

Here are five of the most unforgettable, heart-stopping limited-overs conclusions that cricket fans will never forget.

1. NatWest Series final (2002, Lord’s)

Chasing a mammoth 326 at the Home of Cricket felt impossible in 2002. When India slumped to 146-5, England looked completely out of reach. Enter young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.

The duo launched a fearless, counterattacking 121-run partnership. Even after Yuvraj fell, Kaif anchored the tail with masterclass composure.

With just two balls to spare, India scrambled the winning runs, prompting captain Sourav Ganguly’s iconic, shirt-waving celebration on the Lord’s balcony.

2. World Cup tie (2011, Bengaluru)

This group-stage masterpiece remains one of the greatest World Cup games ever played. Andrew Strauss played the innings of his life, smashing 158 as England boldly chased India’s formidable 338.

A late-order collapse turned a comfortable English victory into a chaotic, final-over scramble.

With Needing 14 from the final over bowled by Munaf Patel, Graeme Swann and Ajmal Shahzad held their nerve, with Swann striking an early boundary before England secured a remarkable tie on 338.

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3. Champions Trophy final (2013, Birmingham)

Rain reduced this marquee final to a frantic 20-overs-a-side shootout. India scraped together a modest 129, and England looked primed for victory with Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara cruising. However, MS Dhoni’s tactical genius turned the tide.

Ishant Sharma struck twice in two balls, triggering a sudden, panicked English collapse. Needing six from the final ball, James Tredwell could only manage a single from Ravichandran Ashwin, sealing India’s five-run victory.

4. T20 World Cup semi-final (2022, Adelaide)

While not a traditional final-over thriller, this match was a masterclass in sheer, ruthless dominance. India posted a competitive 168, relying on a late surge from Hardik Pandya. What followed was an absolute demolition.

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on an unbeaten 170-run partnership, chasing down the target with four overs to spare. The flawless 10-wicket victory shocked Indian fans and propelled England directly toward the T20 World Cup trophy.

5. ODI series decider (2021, Pune)

The final match of this thrilling three-game series went right to the absolute limit. India set England a target of 330, but a disciplined bowling display left England reeling at 200-7. Sam Curran then played a heroic, lone-warrior innings, scoring an unbeaten 95 from number eight.

England dragged themselves to the final over needing 14 runs. Thangarasu Natarajan held his nerve brilliantly, repeatedly landing his yorkers to secure a seven-run victory. Curran finished undefeated with one of the greatest England knocks in a losing cause.

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