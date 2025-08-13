India's Shubman Gill is among the fastest to reach 1,000 runs in ODIs.

Here’s an interesting list, as we delve into the batsmen who’ve been fastest to reach the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket. Of the top 11 players, only three played their formative cricket outside of either South Africa or Pakistan.

It’s hard to know what to make of that stat – it could be a statistical anomaly, or it could say something about the wickets or the coaching in those countries.

Three of the top 11 played their cricket in South Africa before moving abroad and qualifying for England – where they both became big stars, two played for South Africa and three were Pakistani.

While 1,000 ODI runs is not in itself a massive achievement, what it is, is an indication of talent.

It is fair to say that plenty of the names on this list will not be present on the list of fastest to 5,000 ODI runs (which is a far bigger achievement), but similarly it is no coincidence that the names on this list are all amongst the biggest in the history of the ODI game.

Let’s take a look at the batters who were fastest to reach the 1,000 ODI run milestone.

1. Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

1,000 ODI runs in 18 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 45 days

Fakhar Zaman tops the list outright, becoming the first player to break the 1,000-run barrier in fewer than 20 innings.

His aggressive opening style, based on clean ball striking and strong off-side play, saw him blaze through his early ODI career. His 210* against Zimbabwe in 2018 underlined his ability to bat long while scoring quickly.

His rapid rise came in a period when Pakistan’s top order had been inconsistent, making his stability and scoring power even more valuable.

While his form has fluctuated since, and his relationship with the Pakistan cricket has not always been good, Fakhar’s start remains unmatched in ODI history.

2. Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

1,000 ODI runs in 19 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 99 days

Not to be mistaken for Inzamam, Imam-ul-Haq was Fakhar’s regular opening partner, and he is close behind on the list.

Often criticised for a more measured approach compared to Fakhar’s explosiveness, Imam’s ability to compile big scores meant he reached the mark in just one extra innings.

Consistency was Imam’s key; he notched several centuries in his first year and built a reputation for converting starts. His style provided a balance to Fakhar’s aggression, making their partnership one of the most productive in Pakistan’s modern ODI history.

3. Shubman Gill (India)

1,000 ODI runs in 19 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 3 years, 252 days

Shubman Gill’s path to 1,000 runs took longer in years than most on this list due to intermittent selection in his early career, but when given a consistent run, his output was prolific.

Gill combines classical technique with modern stroke play, particularly strong on the drive and in playing spin.

His surge in 2022–23, including multiple centuries and a double-hundred, made him India’s most consistent ODI opener in recent years.

That mix of patience and acceleration is why he has become a cornerstone of India’s batting line-up and their Test captain. Still only 25-years-old, Gill undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him.

4. Viv Richards (West Indies)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 4 years, 229 days

For almost two decades, Viv Richards held the record for the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs. Achieving it in 1980, in an era of far fewer ODIs, makes his feat even more impressive.

Richards was the most destructive batter of his generation, intimidating bowlers with his swagger and ability to dominate attacks without protective gear that modern players take for granted.

His strike rates were astonishing for the time, and his record-breaking pace to 1,000 runs stood until the 1990s, when ODI schedules expanded.

5. Kevin Pietersen (England)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 123 days

Born and raised in South Africa, Kevin Pietersen qualified for England and quickly became their most exciting ODI batter.

His unorthodox stance, big hitting, and ability to innovate (most notably with things like the flamingo shot and the switch-hit, of which he was an early pioneer) changed perceptions of England’s limited-overs cricket from stodgy and dour to thrilling.

Pietersen’s early ODI career was marked by a fearless approach, whether chasing down totals or setting them. His inclusion on this list reflects how rapidly he adapted to the international stage after switching allegiance.

6. Jonathan Trott (England)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 187 days

Another South Africa-born player who starred for England, Jonathan Trott’s methodical accumulation and ability to anchor an innings made him one of the most reliable number threes in ODI cricket.

While not as flamboyant as Pietersen, Trott’s temperament allowed him to build scores under pressure, and his ability to rotate strike ensured the innings’ tempo was maintained.

His high average across his ODI career reflects the same consistency that powered his rapid 1,000-run milestone.

7. Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 212 days

Quinton de Kock’s explosive batting at the top of the order transformed South Africa’s ODI starts. Known for his free-flowing drives and brutal pull shots, he was capable of taking games away from opponents within the first 10 overs.

His milestone came during a purple patch in which he struck three consecutive centuries against India. That ability to score heavily in clusters remained a hallmark of his game throughout his ODI career.

Although he has now retired from international cricket, he is still a regular on the franchise scene where his destructive left-hand batting continues to thrill.

8. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 1 year, 233 days

Babar Azam’s inclusion is unsurprising. His textbook technique and calm presence at the crease have made him one of the most consistent batters of the modern era. His 1,000-run milestone came amid a streak of three centuries in three consecutive ODIs in late 2016.

While many on this list are aggressive openers, Babar’s ability to pace an innings in the middle order highlights that run-scoring speed can also come from pure class and shot selection rather than all-out attack.

Ranked by the ICC as the best ODI batsman for an extended period, Azam now has over 6000 ODI runs to his credit at an average of almost 55.

9. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 2 years, 226 days

Van der Dussen’s rise to international cricket was unusual. He debuted at 29 years old after many seasons spent playing domestic cricket. But his composure, adaptability, and ability to play both spin and pace ensured a fast start.

He excelled on slow subcontinental surfaces as well as quicker pitches, using placement and timing rather than raw power. His late start makes his 1,000-run milestone in so few innings even more remarkable.

10. Dawid Malan (England)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 4 years, 135 days

Primarily known for his T20 exploits early in his career, Dawid Malan’s entry into ODIs was sporadic. When he did get consistent chances, he made them count, often opening or coming in at number three.

Malan’s knack for building innings methodically before accelerating saw him amass centuries in varied conditions, helping him reach 1,000 runs despite limited fixtures in his early years.

Although he was born in England, Malan was raised in South Africa before returning to the UK as an adult.

11. Ben Duckett (England)

1,000 ODI runs in 21 innings

Debut to 1,000 runs: 8 years, 142 days

Duckett’s path to 1,000 ODI runs is the most unusual on this list. Debuting in 2016, he spent years in and out of England’s white-ball squads, often prioritizing his red-ball career.

When he returned to the ODI fold in 2022-23, his sweeps and reverse sweeps proved invaluable, especially on turning pitches in Asia. Reaching the milestone over such a long span from debut is a quirk of selection rather than form.

