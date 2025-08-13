While the volume of ODI cricket has declined significantly since its peak in the early 2000s, there is still plenty of 50-over action taking place around the world.

New milestones are constantly being reached and new records set; but it comes as no surprise that a look at the list of the fastest players to 300 wickets is packed with players from that golden era of ODI cricket.

300 wickets is a significant milestone and one that requires plenty of cricket, which probably explains why there is only one current player on this list. Here’s a look at the nine fastest players to the 300-wicket ODI milestone.

1. Brett Lee (Australia)

300 wickets in 171 ODIs

Brett Lee’s express pace and aggressive approach made him one of the most feared ODI bowlers of his generation. Reaching 300 wickets in just 171 matches is a testament to his strike-bowling ability, as he often opened the bowling and removed top-order batters early.

Lee’s mix of raw speed, reverse swing, and a deadly yorker allowed him to thrive in all conditions. He was particularly lethal under lights, when the white ball offered extra zip.

Injuries curtailed his career at times, but his wicket-taking rate was unmatched, ensuring he tops this list comfortably.

The fact that he spearheaded one of the best ODI bowling attacks of all time meant that he was supported on all sides and always bowling at batsmen who were under pressure.

2. Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

300 wickets in 186 ODIs

Waqar Younis revolutionised fast bowling in ODIs with his mastery of reverse swing at extreme pace. Nicknamed the “Toe Crusher,” his ability to hit the base of the stumps or sneak the ball past the inside edge made him a constant threat in the death overs.

He reached 300 wickets in 186 matches despite often sharing the new ball with Wasim Akram, which meant fewer overs in some games. Waqar’s strike rate was outstanding, and his knack for cleaning up the tail made him one of the most effective match-closers in ODI history.

3. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

300 wickets in 200 ODIs

Glenn McGrath was never about raw pace; instead, his ODI success came from his relentless accuracy, impeccable length, and clever variations in line. That he was part of one of the greatest ever white-ball attacks didn’t harm his ability to take wickets either.

His ability to extract bounce and seam movement with the new ball made him a nightmare for top-order batters. Reaching 300 wickets in exactly 200 games is remarkable for a bowler who often operated as a run-restrictor.

McGrath’s economy rate of under four runs an over for much of his career, meant he could build pressure and induce mistakes, a skill that was key to Australia’s dominance in the late 1990s and 2000s.

4. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

300 wickets in 202 ODIs

Muttiah Muralitharan’s unique wrist-finger hybrid spin and prodigious turn made him a once-in-a-generation bowler. In ODIs, he was often used in the middle overs to choke scoring and prise out key wickets.

Reaching 300 wickets in 202 matches is particularly impressive for a spinner, given that seamers traditionally dominate wicket tallies in limited-overs cricket.

Murali’s ability to bowl attacking lines while keeping the economy rate low allowed Sri Lanka to control games in the middle phase, making him one of the most influential players in their history.

5. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

300 wickets in 203 ODIs

Lasith Malinga’s sling-arm action and deadly yorkers made him one of the most recognisable and feared bowlers in cricket.

Capable of bowling pinpoint yorkers, seemingly at will, Malinga was unmatched in the death overs, where his pace and accuracy turned many games in Sri Lanka’s favour.

He reached 300 wickets in just 203 matches despite starting his ODI career primarily as a strike option rather than a stock bowler. Malinga’s skill in producing late swing with the older ball, combined with his slower-ball variations, made him a constant danger even on flat tracks.

6. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

300 wickets in 208 ODIs

Arguably the greatest left-arm fast bowler in history, Wasim Akram combined high pace, swing, and seam movement with unmatched cricketing intelligence. He could move the ball both ways with minimal change in action, making him impossible to read.

Reaching 300 wickets in 208 matches is all the more impressive given his long career and heavy workload across formats.

Wasim’s versatility allowed him to bowl effectively in the powerplay, middle overs, and death, making him a genuine all-round threat. His record in World Cups remains one of the best for any fast bowler.

7. Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

300 wickets in 217 ODIs

Shaun Pollock’s success in ODIs was built on consistency, discipline, and the ability to swing the ball both ways at a lively pace. As one of the most economical bowlers of all time, Pollock maintained control in all phases of the innings, often suffocating batters into errors.

His milestone came in 217 games, a testament to his durability and adaptability. While not as aggressive as some strike bowlers on this list, Pollock’s precision and ability to bowl dot balls made him invaluable to South Africa, particularly in tight matches.

His pace dropped off towards the tail-end of his career, but before that his ability to generate bounce and to find the edge was second to none.

8. Javagal Srinath (India)

300 wickets in 219 ODIs

A genuine unsung hero, Javagal Srinath was India’s spearhead in ODIs for much of the 1990s and early 2000s, carrying the pace-bowling attack almost single-handedly for a period. Capable of generating sharp bounce and movement, he was effective both with the new ball and at the death.

Srinath’s 300th wicket came in his 219th match, a notable achievement given India’s spin-friendly conditions that often limited opportunities for fast bowlers. His ability to deliver breakthroughs in crucial moments made him one of the most respected pacers of his era.

9. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

300 wickets in 227 ODIs

The only current player on this list, Shakib Al Hasan may no longer be playing ODI cricket any longer, but he is still active on the franchise scene. Without a doubt Bangladesh’s greatest cricketer and one of the finest all-rounders in ODI history.

Reaching 300 wickets in 227 matches is particularly notable for a player who also shouldered a significant batting responsibility.

Shakib’s left-arm spin was highly effective in subcontinental conditions, but his accuracy and subtle variations also brought him success abroad.

He often bowled in the powerplay to stifle scoring, and his ability to dismiss top-order batters was central to Bangladesh’s rise in international cricket.

Fastest to 300 ODI wickets – top 9 summary list

1. Brett Lee (Australia): 171 ODIs

2. Waqar Younis (Pakistan): 186 ODIs

3. Glenn McGrath (Australia): 200 ODIs

4. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka): 202 ODIs

5. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka): 203 ODIs

6. Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 208 ODIs

7. Shaun Pollock (South Africa): 217 ODIs

8. Javagal Srinath (India): 219 ODIs

9. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): 227 ODIs

