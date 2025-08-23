Australia's Ricky Ponting is among the fastest to 9,000 runs in ODI cricket.

While the record for the most runs scored in ODI cricket is Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426, the reality is that 9,000 runs is the mark that distinguishes the truly elite from the very good.

In the history of ODI cricket only 20 players have reached the milestone and a quick look at the names indicates elite company. Reaching 9,000 ODI runs isn’t just about longevity – it’s also about sustained quality.

Let’s take a moment to look at the nine fastest batsmen to reach the milestone – it really does read like a who’s-who of the modern game.

1. Virat Kohli (India): 194 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 18 August 2008 to 29 October 2017

No one embodies ODI consistency quite like Virat Kohli. He stormed to 9000 runs in just 194 innings, obliterating previous records and setting a new gold standard for run-scoring.

Kohli’s ability to chase down totals with nerveless precision earned him the moniker “The Chase Master.” At his peak, it often felt inevitable that he would score a century whenever India were faced with a target.

His combination of classical technique and modern aggression made him the defining batsman of the format in the 21st century. To reach 9000 inside a decade is a staggering achievement, and his fitness and hunger kept him producing at the highest level long after.

2. AB de Villiers (South Africa): 205 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 2 February 2005 to 25 February 2017

Known simply as ‘Mr 360,’ AB de Villiers changed the way people thought about batting in one-day cricket. He reached 9000 runs in 205 innings, mixing audacity with sheer class.

While his reputation was built on outrageous stroke-play: scoops over fine leg and ramp shots over the keeper’s head, what often gets overlooked is his rock-solid orthodox technique.

He could dismantle the best attacks, but he could also play the anchor when South Africa needed stability. De Villiers’ strike rate of over 100 across his career is testament to how far ahead of his time he was.

In many ways, he paved the way for the modern ODI batsman who combines efficiency with fireworks.

3. Rohit Sharma (India): 217 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 23 June 2007 to 19 January 2020

Rohit Sharma’s ODI career is almost the story of two different players. For years he was considered talented but inconsistent. Then, after being promoted to open in 2013, he blossomed into one of the greatest ODI openers in history.

By the time he reached 9000 runs in 217 innings, he had already built a reputation for scoring ‘daddy hundreds.’ Sharma is the only man to score three double-centuries in ODIs, including a world-record 264.

His effortless timing, particularly off the back foot, allowed him to dominate pace and spin alike. Few batsmen can shift gears as smoothly as Rohit, making him a nightmare for bowlers once set.

4. Sourav Ganguly (India): 228 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 11 January 1992 to 9 January 2004

The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ was a trailblazer for India at the top of the order. Ganguly reached 9000 ODI runs in 228 innings, doing so during an era when strike rates were generally far lower than today.

A fearless left-hander, he drove India’s ODI resurgence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with his elegant offside play and ability to dominate fast bowlers in the first 15 overs.

Ganguly wasn’t just a prolific batsman – he was a transformative captain who instilled belief in his side.

His 9000 runs were a reflection of both consistency and leadership, and, although he doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves, he was instrumental in laying the foundation for India’s modern dominance.

5. Sachin Tendulkar (India): 235 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 18 December 1989 to 19 March 2000

If the 9000-run milestone is elite, then Tendulkar is the benchmark.

He reached it in 235 innings at a time when ODI cricket was still evolving. Tendulkar defined batting for a generation – fearless against the best quicks, inventive against spinners, and endlessly consistent.

What makes his achievement even greater is that he did it while often carrying the weight of Indian cricket on his shoulders. For over two decades, Tendulkar was India’s biggest hope in every match.

That he still holds the all-time ODI run record is remarkable, but his early dash to 9000 underlines just how prolific he was.

6. Brian Lara (West Indies): 239 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 9 November 1990 to 14 January 2005

Brian Lara was known more for his Test exploits, but his ODI record is stellar too. The Trinidadian maestro reached 9000 runs in 239 innings, playing with the same flair that made him a global superstar.

Lara combined elegant stroke play with a competitive streak that saw him rise to big occasions. Whether it was carving spinners through cover or launching quicks over midwicket, he had the full range of shots.

While the West Indies’ ODI fortunes declined during his era, Lara remained their shining light, producing match-winning knocks that often stood alone. His ability to blend style with substance keeps him among the game’s all-time greats.

7. Ricky Ponting (Australia): 242 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 15 February 1995 to 5 March 2006

Few batsmen epitomised Australian dominance like Ricky Ponting. Aggressive, tough, and relentless, Ponting reached 9000 ODI runs in 242 innings.

He was at the heart of an era when Australia were virtually unbeatable, winning three consecutive World Cups between 1999 and 2007.

Ponting’s pull shot became iconic, often dispatching fast bowlers into the stands with disdain. Beyond his runs, his leadership and fielding set new standards in the game.

For over a decade, Ponting was the rock of Australia’s batting order, churning out runs against every opponent in every condition.

8. Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 242 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 9 January 1996 to 17 April 2007

Jacques Kallis was cricket’s ultimate all-rounder. While often described as more of a Test player, his ODI record is immense: 11,579 runs, 273 wickets, and 131 catches. He reached 9000 ODI runs in 242 innings, matching Ponting.

Kallis was not always the fastest scorer, but his sheer consistency made him invaluable to South Africa. He anchored innings, adapted to situations, and could accelerate when required.

When you add in his world-class seam bowling, he becomes one of the most complete cricketers the game has ever seen. Reaching 9000 runs while balancing the demands of two disciplines is a feat unlikely to be repeated.

9. MS Dhoni (India): 244 innings to 9,000 ODI runs

Span: 23 December 2004 to 23 October 2016

Few players have had as profound an impact on ODI cricket as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Known for his calmness under pressure and his unique finishing ability, Dhoni reached 9000 ODI runs in 244 innings.

He revolutionised the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman, proving that a player could dominate both behind the stumps and with the bat. His helicopter shot became a trademark, but it was his icy composure in run chases that defined him.

Dhoni led India to World Cup glory in 2011, and his influence extended far beyond his runs. To reach 9000 while often batting down the order shows both his quality and adaptability.

Dhoni played a total of 297 ODI innings in his career, and he was not out in 84 of those – an incredible statistic.

