Glenn Maxwell did not name himself in his best ODI XI of all time.

Glenn Maxwell, one of modern cricket’s most dynamic allrounders, recently unveiled his personal ODI all-time XI, with the selection criteria limited to players from England, Australia, and India.

With Maxwell’s own flair for aggressive batting, inventive stroke play, and handy off-spin, it’s no surprise that his selection reflects a balance of firepower, experience, and adaptability.

The team he named reads like a who’s who of modern limited-overs cricket: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, and Glenn McGrath.

Interestingly, there is not a single England player who makes his final matchday XI.

Here, we delve into Maxwell’s choices, examining why each player was selected, potential alternatives, and how they fit into a balanced ODI side.

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Opener

The choice of the ‘Little Master’ as the opening batter is unsurprising. Tendulkar’s staggering ODI record of 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 fifties, makes him an almost automatic pick for any all-time XI.

Known for his technical mastery, adaptability across conditions, and ability to perform under pressure, Tendulkar embodies consistency at the highest level.

Maxwell’s preference for Tendulkar is clear: he provides solidity at the top while also possessing the ability to accelerate when required.

Alternatives could have included the likes of Sir Alastair Cook, who was a prolific Test batter but less impactful in ODIs, or England’s Jason Roy, who brings explosive firepower but lacks Tendulkar’s longevity and consistency.

Tendulkar’s presence ensures a strong foundation for Maxwell’s XI. This is a selection that’s hard to argue with.

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

Opener

Rohit Sharma, often referred to as the ‘Hitman,’ complements Tendulkar perfectly at the other end. Rohit’s record of three double centuries in ODIs, alongside 34 centuries overall, highlights his unique ability to not only anchor an innings but to explode into match-winning mode.

His record in ICC tournaments is also exceptional, making him a reliable performer in high-pressure scenarios.

An alternative pick could have been England’s Jonny Bairstow or Australia’s David Warner, both known for aggressive starts.

However, Rohit’s combination of timing, temperament, and ability to bat long innings makes him arguably the most complete opening option. Maxwell’s choice here reflects a balance between strike rotation and boundary-hitting prowess.

3. Virat Kohli (India)

No. 3

Arguably the best ODI batter of his generation, India‘s Kohli slots in at number three – a natural fit. His record of 12,898 runs at an astonishing 57.32, with 46 centuries, underscores his consistency and match-winning capacity.

Kohli provides stability in the middle overs while also accelerating when required.

Maxwell’s inclusion of Kohli over other modern greats, such as Australia’s Steve Smith or England’s Joe Root, makes sense in a limited-overs context.

While Smith and Root excel in Tests, Kohli’s ODI credentials, and particularly his mastery is chasing situations, give him a clear edge. Kohli’s presence ensures a seamless bridge between the top order and the power hitters in the lower middle order.

Also read – Ranked: The top 12 wicket-takers for India in Tests

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Middle-order batter

Ponting, one of Australia’s most successful captains and run scorers, adds experience and aggression at number four. With 13,704 ODI runs at an average of 42.03 and 30 centuries, Ponting brings both adaptability and a natural attacking instinct to the lineup.

He can consolidate after early wickets or launch counterattacks when needed.

Maxwell’s choice of Ponting over England’s Kevin Pietersen is understandable. While Pietersen was destructive, Ponting offers a balance of aggression and responsibility, crucial in a team aiming for both dominance and stability.

His experience in ICC tournaments, where Australia excelled, makes him a natural fit. A team man and a leader, Ponting is one of many players who could skipper this team.

It’s worth noting that Maxwell hasn’t just picked excellent cricketers, he has also picked an XI that is packed with leaders.

5. Michael Bevan (Australia)

Middle-order batter

Bevan, often described as the “finisher supreme,” is Maxwell’s pick at number five. While his strike rate may not match the explosive players in this lineup, Bevan’s exceptional ability to read situations and guide the lower-middle order in chases was legendary.

His 6,912 ODI runs and average of 53.58 highlight a player whose calmness under pressure made him indispensable.

Some might argue for Jos Buttler in this role, given his modern finishing prowess. However, Bevan represents a classic approach to finishing: measured, intelligent, and effective under pressure – a quality Maxwell seems to value.

His selection balances aggression with composure in the middle and late overs.

6. Shane Watson (Australia)

All-rounder

A perfect team needs balance and for that to work there needs to be space for a genuine allrounder. Watson offers both firepower and seam bowling options.

With 5,753 ODI runs at 40.54 and 168 wickets, Watson is a genuine allrounder, providing flexibility in both batting and bowling departments.

His ability to bat anywhere from four to seven (or even to open) allows him to adapt to match situations, while his medium pace adds depth to the bowling attack.

Maxwell’s choice of Watson over other allrounders such as Hardik Pandya, Andrew Flintoff Ben Stokes or even Steve Waugh, is perhaps the most controversial and debatable pick in this team but it highlights an emphasis on experience and proven performance.

Watson’s contributions in ICC events and consistency in both batting and bowling make him a logical all-round option in this XI. Despite his exceptional talent and longevity, Watson was quite possibly one of the most underrated players of his generation.

7. MS Dhoni (India)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Dhoni is a dual asset: wicketkeeper and experienced finisher. With 10,773 ODI cricket runs at 50.57 and 1,004 dismissals as captain and keeper, he offers leadership, composure, and finishing ability.

Dhoni’s calm under pressure and tactical awareness provide the glue for Maxwell’s side, particularly in high-stakes games.

While England’s Jos Buttler might have offered more explosive batting, Dhoni’s unique combination of leadership, finishing skills, and wicketkeeping is irreplaceable. His selection ensures that the team has stability and intelligence behind the stumps.

8. Brett Lee (Australia)

Fast bowler

Lee brings raw pace and aggression, a lethal weapon at the top of any attack. With 380 ODI wickets at an average of 23.36, Lee’s ability to strike early and intimidate opposition batsmen is critical.

Maxwell’s XI pairs Lee with Glenn McGrath, providing both power and accuracy in the fast-bowling department.

Alternative picks could have included Jimmy Anderson, Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc. While Anderson’s swing is world-class, Lee’s outright pace and wicket-taking ability fit the attacking mindset of this team. Lee could also hit the ball a long way.

9. Anil Kumble (India)

Spinner

Kumble, with 337 ODI wickets at 30.89, is Maxwell’s spin option. Known for accuracy, bounce, and subtle variations, Kumble complements the pace attack while adding a different dimension.

His inclusion reflects a balance of spin and seam and brings proven experience in big-match situations.

While Shane Warne might have been a tempting choice, Maxwell seems to value Kumble’s consistency and control, particularly in ODI conditions where containment and breakthroughs are equally important.

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Death bowler

Bumrah, modern cricket’s premier death bowler, is an inspired inclusion. With an economy and strike rate that terrorises batsmen in the final overs, he provides the cutting edge.

His ability to bowl yorkers, slower balls, and maintain composure under pressure makes him a nightmare in ODIs.

Other bowlers like Mitchell Starc or Jofra Archer could have been considered, but Bumrah’s consistency in all phases; powerplays, middle overs, and death, makes him arguably the best contemporary choice.

11. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Strike bowler

McGrath rounds out the XI with accuracy, consistency, and relentless pressure. With 381 ODI wickets at 22.02, his ability to maintain a tight line and length and extract movement makes him a nightmare for top-order batsmen.

Paired with Lee and complemented by Bumrah and Kumble, McGrath ensures the attack is both balanced and penetrative.

Alternative choices such as Stuart Broad or Mitchell Johnson could add swing or pace variation, but McGrath’s clinical precision and capacity to bowl in pressure situations justify his selection. It would take a brave expert to argue that McGrath shouldn’t play.

Read next: Revealed – 6 of the biggest exclusions from England’s Ashes squad