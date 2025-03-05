Devon Conway hit 152 not out for New Zealand against England in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Several New Zealanders have hit record-high individual totals in the history of ODI cricket.

Only one New Zealander has reached a double-ton in ODI cricket, though.

Read on to find out more about New Zealand’s highest individual scores in ODIs.

10. Devon Conway – 152 not out vs England

Conway, who has also played in the Betway SA20, has the record for New Zealand’s 10th highest individual score in ODI cricket. It was against England in Ahmedabad during the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

9. James Marshall – 161 vs Ireland

Marshall has the record for New Zealand’s ninth highest individual score in ODI cricket. Marshall only ever scored one century in ODI cricket – and it was this biggie against Ireland in Aberdeen in 2008.

8. Brendon McCullum – 166 vs Ireland

McCullum has the record for New Zealand’s eighth highest individual score in ODI cricket. Long before he was ‘Bazballing’ with England, McCullum was effectively doing it for the Black Caps. This big ton against the Irish was in Aberdeen in 2008 as well, too.

Also read: Highest scores for India in ODIs – is there any topping Shubman Gill’s double-century?

7. Luke Ronchi – 170 not out vs Sri Lanka

Ronchi has the record for New Zealand’s seventh highest individual score in ODI cricket. Ronchi was also capped in international cricket by Australia, but never managed such heights for that country as he did for New Zealand against Sri Lanka in Dunedin in 2015.

6. Glenn Turner – 171 not out vs Kenya

Turner has the record for New Zealand’s sixth highest individual score in ODI cricket. Turner’s ton was against East Africa (now Kenya) during the 1975 Cricket World Cup. It was only the 20th ODI ever.

5. Lou Vincent – 172 vs Zimbabwe

Vincent has the record for New Zealand’s fifth highest individual score in ODI cricket. Vincent showed no mercy to Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2005, striking nine sixes along the way.

4. Martin Guptill – 180 not out vs South Africa

Guptill has the record for New Zealand’s fourth highest individual score in ODI cricket. Guptill is represented three times on this list. The first is this gem of a knock against the Proteas in Hamilton in 2017.

3. Ross Taylor – 181 not out vs England

Taylor has the record for New Zealand’s third highest individual score in ODI cricket. The year was 2018 and Dunedin the scene, as Taylor dismantled an England seam attack spearheaded by Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

2. Martin Guptill – 189 not out vs England

Guptill has the record for New Zealand’s second highest individual score in ODI cricket, too. In Southampton in 2013, Guptill was close to his best, but two years later went a lot bigger.

1. Martin Guptill – 237 not out vs West Indies

Guptill also has the record for New Zealand’s highest individual score in ODI cricket. He is the only New Zealander with a double-century in ODI cricket. This record knock was against the West Indies in Wellington amid the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Read next: Fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs – where does Mohammed Shami rank?