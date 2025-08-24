Australia recorded one of the highest ODI totals against South Africa in Mackay in August 2025.

Which teams have hit the highest innings totals in ODIs?

Get the most accurate information about the highest innings totals in ODI cricket.

Read on for more about the biggest ODI totals.

1. England: 498/4

vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022

This is the highest team total in the history of ODI cricket.

2. England: 481/6

vs Australia, Nottingham, 2018

This is the highest total in ODIs in the United Kingdom.

3. England: 444/3

vs Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016

Trent Bridge has the second and third highest totals in ODI cricket.

Also read: Where does Cameron Green’s Mackay mayhem rank among 11 fastest ODI centuries?

4. Sri Lanka: 443/9

vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

The Dutch have been on the wrong end of two of the top four highest team totals in ODIs.

5. South Africa: 439/2

vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

This is the biggest ODI total in Africa.

6. South Africa: 438/9

vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

The Wanderers has been a prolific venue in ODIs for the Proteas.

7. South Africa: 438/4

vs India, Mumbai, 2015

This is the highest ODI total in India.

8. Australia: 434/4

vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

This remains Australia’s highest ODI total.

9. Australia: 431/2

vs South Africa, Mackay, 2025

This is the highest ODI total in Australia.

10. South Africa: 428/5

vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2023

This is the highest ODI team score Sri Lanka have conceded.

Highest team totals in ODIs – top 10 summary list

1. England: 498/4

2. England: 481/6

3. England: 444/3

4. Sri Lanka: 443/9

5. South Africa: 439/2

6. South Africa: 438/9

7. South Africa: 438/4

8. Australia: 434/4

9. Australia: 431/2

10. South Africa: 428/5

Read next: Ranked – The 7 bowlers who reached 50 wickets in T20I cricket the fastest