Australia romp to the 9th highest ODI total ever – but one country owns the top 3 positions
1. England: 498/4
- vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022
This is the highest team total in the history of ODI cricket.
2. England: 481/6
- vs Australia, Nottingham, 2018
This is the highest total in ODIs in the United Kingdom.
3. England: 444/3
- vs Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016
Trent Bridge has the second and third highest totals in ODI cricket.
4. Sri Lanka: 443/9
- vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006
The Dutch have been on the wrong end of two of the top four highest team totals in ODIs.
5. South Africa: 439/2
- vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
This is the biggest ODI total in Africa.
6. South Africa: 438/9
- vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
The Wanderers has been a prolific venue in ODIs for the Proteas.
7. South Africa: 438/4
- vs India, Mumbai, 2015
This is the highest ODI total in India.
8. Australia: 434/4
- vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
This remains Australia’s highest ODI total.
9. Australia: 431/2
- vs South Africa, Mackay, 2025
This is the highest ODI total in Australia.
10. South Africa: 428/5
- vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2023
This is the highest ODI team score Sri Lanka have conceded.
