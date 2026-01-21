Daryl Mitchell is already one of New Zealand's best ODI batters ever.

This month saw the three-game ODI series between New Zealand and India come to an end with a 2-1 away win for the Kiwis – their first ever in India.

It was a compelling series that didn’t just pit the world’s number one and number two sides against each other, it also served as a showdown between the top two ODI batsmen in the world – Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell.

The duo was in prolific form with three centuries between them and a combined total of 592 runs between them from their six innings. It was a fantastic show of batting prowess, and it begged the question, which batters pass the fifty-run mark most frequently in ODI cricket?

Let’s look at the seven batsmen with the best 50 run to innings played ratio. Given that many of the top ODI batsmen now average over 50 per innings (Mitchell’s ODI average is 58.47 while Kohli’s is 58.71) it is not surprising that the number is low!

1. Virat Kohli

ODI runs: 14797

ODI innings: 299

ODI 50s: 131

Innings / score of 50: 2.28

Virat Kohli sits comfortably at the top of this list, underlining a level of sustained excellence that remains unmatched in ODI history. Scoring a fifty or more once every 2.28 innings across nearly 300 innings speaks to remarkable consistency under every conceivable condition.

Kohli’s ability to adapt his tempo, whether anchoring chases or setting up totals, has made him the defining ODI batter of his era. His longevity also matters here. Maintaining this ratio across such volume separates him from younger peers still building their records.

2. Babar Azam

ODI runs: 6501

ODI innings: 137

ODI 50s: 57

Innings / score of 50: 2.403

Babar Azam may be courting controversy in BBL and his returns may have diminished since he emerged on the international stage, but such has been his output that he has long been regarded as the closest stylistic successor to Kohli – and his numbers reinforce that reputation.

Passing fifty once every 2.403 innings highlights his reliability in the top order, particularly in Pakistan sides often reliant on his stability. Babar’s strength lies in his balance.

He scores heavily without undue risk, making him a consistent accumulator even when conditions are challenging.

3. Shubman Gill

ODI runs: 2953

ODI innings: 61

ODI 50s: 25

Innings / score of 50: 2.44

Shubman Gill’s presence so high on this list despite his relatively short career is striking. Averaging a fifty every 2.44 innings suggests a player already comfortable at international level.

Gill combines classical technique with modern scoring options, and his numbers indicate that big scores are becoming routine rather than exceptional. If sustained, his ratio could well improve further with experience.

4. Shreyas Iyer

ODI runs: 2977

ODI innings: 70

ODI 50s: 28

Innings / score of 50: 2.5

Often viewed as a middle order enforcer rather than a pure accumulator, Shreyas Iyer’s consistency is sometimes overlooked. A fifty every 2.5 innings highlights his importance in stabilising innings after early wickets or accelerating against spin in the middle overs.

His record also reflects adaptability across roles, a trait increasingly valuable in modern ODI cricket where versatility is a key requirement.

5. Jonathan Trott

ODI runs: 2819

ODI innings: 65

ODI 50s: 26

Innings / score of 50: 2.5

Jonathan Trott’s inclusion is a reminder of how effective traditional ODI accumulation could be. Representing England during a transitional period, Trott was methodical, precise and relentless once set.

His ratio mirrors Iyer’s, achieved through a style built on control rather than flair. Trott’s numbers stand the test of time despite a comparatively brief international career.

6. Imam ul-Haq

ODI runs: 3152

ODI innings: 74

ODI 50s: 29

Innings / score of 50: 2.55

Imam ul-Haq has quietly built one of the most consistent ODI records in recent years. Often criticised for a lack of acceleration, his ability to regularly reach fifty remains undeniable.

A ratio of one fifty every 2.55 innings reflects reliability at the top, particularly in subcontinental conditions where Pakistan have leaned heavily on his solidity.

7. Daryl Mitchell

ODI runs: 2690

ODI innings: 54

ODI 50s: 21

Innings / score of 50: 2.57

Daryl Mitchell, the current man of the moment completes the list following his starring role against India. His ratio may be the highest on this list, but context matters.

Batting across positions and conditions, Mitchell has emerged as one of the most dependable ODI batters in the world and hence his rise to number two in the World Rankings.

His ability to turn starts into match defining scores was on full display in India, reinforcing why he belongs alongside the game’s most consistent performers.

