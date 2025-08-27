Zimbabwe have been very active in recent months, upping the amount of cricket that they play significantly as they look to prepare themselves for the 2027 World Cup of which they will be co-hosts.

Fresh from a trip to England and a tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand, the men from Harare will now face Sri Lanka in a two-match ODI series and a three-game T20I encounter.

The games will serve as good preparation for Sri Lanka as they ready themselves for the upcoming Asia Cup.

With Sri Lanka having named their squad to face the lowly Zimbabweans in ODI cricket, let’s take a moment to see which Sri Lankan players have scored the most runs for the former world champions.

It’s a list with some very big names on it, although none of the current squad is amongst the top seven.

1. Kumar Sangakkara: 13,975 ODI runs

ODI career span: 2000-2015

ODIs played: 397

No surprises here. Kumar Sangakkara is not only Sri Lanka’s leading ODI run-scorer but also one of the finest one-day batsmen the game has ever seen.

Blessed with impeccable timing, the ability to anchor an innings, and the nous to accelerate when required, Sangakkara combined class with consistency.

His tally of nearly 14,000 runs places him second only to Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list worldwide.

What set him apart was his remarkable adaptability, as fluent against pace as he was against spin, and equally effective in Asia, Australia or England. His contributions behind the stumps only added to his immense value.

2. Sanath Jayasuriya: 13,364 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1989-2011

ODIs played: 441

If Sangakkara was Sri Lanka’s artist, Sanath Jayasuriya was their destroyer. The man who redefined opening batting in ODIs, Jayasuriya brought sheer aggression to the top of the order, often deciding matches in the first 15 overs.

His strike rate of 91.25 is extraordinary considering much of his career came in an era when 250 was viewed as a strong total. Beyond his batting, Jayasuriya offered left-arm spin and sharp fielding, making him one of the most influential all-rounders of his generation.

Few players embodied Sri Lanka’s fearless style of cricket in the 1990s and early 2000s quite like him. His opening partnership with Romesh Kaluwitharana was a key element in their 1996 World Cup win.

3. Mahela Jayawardene: 12,381 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1998-2015

ODIs played: 443

A master of placement and an expert reader of the game, Mahela Jayawardene was the perfect foil to both Sangakkara and Jayasuriya. His silky cover drives and ability to find gaps made him one of the most aesthetically pleasing batsmen of his era.

Jayawardene also thrived under pressure, with several of his best knocks coming in ICC tournaments. His leadership qualities, both as captain and as a guiding presence in the dressing room, were equally significant.

With Sangakkara, he formed one of the most prolific partnerships in ODI cricket.

4. Tillakaratne Dilshan: 10,290 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1999-2016

ODIs played: 330

Dilshan epitomised innovation. Few batsmen have left a shot named after them, but the “Dilscoop” became a global sensation. More than a novelty, it symbolised his fearlessness at the crease.

His career blossomed in his thirties, when he was promoted to open the batting and churned out runs at a rapid pace.

Averaging just under 40 with a healthy strike rate of 86, Dilshan was capable of both brutal hitting and patient accumulation. His off-spin, electric fielding and relentless energy made him an invaluable asset throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

5. Aravinda de Silva: 9,284 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1984-2003

ODIs played: 308

The architect of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup triumph, Aravinda de Silva was the country’s original batting superstar.

His elegance at the crease was matched by an ability to deliver in the biggest moments – his match-winning hundred in the World Cup final against Australia remains etched in cricketing folklore.

Though he played in an era of lower scoring, his strike rate of over 80 underlines his attacking instincts. De Silva bridged generations, inspiring the likes of Jayasuriya and Sangakkara while laying the foundations for Sri Lanka’s golden age.

6. Marvan Atapattu: 8,529 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1990-2007

ODIs played: 268

Atapattu’s career is a tale of resilience. Famously dismissed for a sequence of ducks at the start of his Test career, he fought back to establish himself as one of Sri Lanka’s most dependable ODI openers.

While not as flamboyant as Jayasuriya or Dilshan, Atapattu brought calm assurance to the top order, grinding out runs and providing stability.

His average of 37.57 reflects his consistency, though his strike rate shows he was a player of a different era, more focused on occupying the crease than explosive scoring.

7. Arjuna Ranatunga: 7,456 ODI runs

ODI career span: 1982-1999

ODIs played: 269

No list of Sri Lankan cricket greats is complete without the mention of Arjuna Ranatunga, the captain who transformed the team from outsiders to world champions.

With the bat, he was a busy middle-order presence, nudging, nurdling and manipulating the field to keep the scoreboard ticking. His average of nearly 36 in ODIs is highly respectable, but it was his leadership that left the deepest mark.

Ranatunga instilled belief, fearlessness and unity in a side that conquered the cricketing world in the mid-1990s.

11. Kusal Mendis: 4,654 ODI runs

ODI career span: 2016-2025

ODIs played: 146

While not yet among the top seven, Kusal Mendis is the leading ODI run scorer among Sri Lanka’s current crop.

Currently sitting at 11 on the all-time list Mendis is unlikely to move higher on the tour to Zimbabwe, but there is still plenty of time for him to advance his numbers.

His career so far has been marked by flashes of brilliance and frustrating inconsistency. A fluent stroke-maker with the ability to dominate spin and pace alike, Mendis has often carried the batting in a transitional era for Sri Lankan cricket.

With a strike rate of nearly 90, he plays at a tempo suited to modern one-day cricket, and with more stability around him, he has the potential to climb further up this list in years to come.

