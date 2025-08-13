Ben Duckett is among the most prolific run-scorers in ODIs in 2025.

ODI cricket is not played as much as it once was, as T20I continue to be the format of choice and Test cricket enjoys a resurgence. Despite that, there is still enough of the fifty-over fare going around to ensure records continue to fall and runs continue to flow.

2025 already saw a very successful ICC Champions Trophy, and there are plenty of series on the horizon, with Australia hosting South Africa, West Indies meeting Pakistan, and Sri Lanka taking on Zimbabwe in the immediate future.

So, who are the form players this calendar year? Let’s take a quick look at the leading ODI scorers thus far in 2025.

1. Joe Root (England) – 604 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 9

Highest score: 166 not out

Average: 75.50

Strike rate: 97.73

Root has quietly become one of the most reliable ODI batsmen in the world. In 2025, he has married his classical Test-match technique with an urgency suited to the 50-over game.

His unbeaten 166 against the West Indies in Cardiff was a masterclass in timing and placement, guiding England through a tricky chase with calm authority.

At a strike rate just shy of 100, Root has proved that accumulation can be just as dangerous as outright power. Now approaching 35-years-old, Root just keeps getting better and better – his highest score of 2025 is also his highest ever ODI score.

2. George Munsey (Scotland) – 592 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 9

Highest score: 191

Average: 65.77

Strike rate: 107.63

Munsey has long been known as a clean striker in T20 cricket, but 2025 has been the year he has truly arrived as an ODI force.

Playing for unfashionable Scotland, his 191 against Ireland was an innings of controlled aggression, peppered with audacious shots over cover and down the ground.

What makes Munsey’s run-scoring even more impressive is that it has often come against stronger opposition, proving Scotland’s top order can match the best on their day.

3. Kasey Carty (West Indies) – 478 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 8

Highest score: 170

Average: 59.75

Strike rate: 93.17

Carty’s rise to ODI prominence has been one of the few feel-good stories of the year for West Indies cricket. He blends orthodox strokes with bursts of power, and his 170 was a knock of maturity that hinted at a long international future.

The Windies have often struggled for middle-order stability, but Carty’s consistency in 2025 has gone a long way towards anchoring their batting efforts.

4. Ben Duckett (England) – 476 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 9

Highest score: 165

Average: 52.88

Strike rate: 115.25

Duckett’s 2025 ODI campaign has been marked by fearlessness. Whether opening the batting or slotting in at No. 3, he has taken the attack to the bowlers from the outset.

His 165 against Australia in Lahore during the Champions trophy was a whirlwind knock full of sweeps, reverse sweeps, and improvisation; it was the kind of batting that usually guarantees wins, although in this instance it was in a losing cause.

His strike rate of over 115 highlights his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking rapidly.

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 467 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 12

Highest score: 81

Average: 38.66

Strike rate: 84.82

Mitchell’s figures may not boast a huge individual score, but his value to New Zealand has been in the accumulation of steady contributions. He has been the glue in the Black Caps’ middle order, rotating the strike and ensuring that partnerships keep building.

His adaptability: he’s equally comfortable rebuilding after early wickets or accelerating late, has made him a dependable presence in 2025 and gone a long way towards helping the Black Caps ascend to second place in the ICC’s ODI batting rankings.

6. Shubman Gill (India) – 447 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 8

Highest score: 112

Average: 63.85

Strike rate: 89.57

Gill continues to look like India’s long-term solution at the top of the order in ODIs. His high average in 2025 reflects a maturity beyond his years, while his highest score of 112 was a perfectly paced innings that mixed elegant cover drives with calculated aggression.

In a year where India’s ODI side has experimented with combinations, Gill’s form has provided a crucial constant. He continues to grow as a leader and blossom as a true all-format player.

7. Max O’Dowd (Netherlands) – 429 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 10

Highest score: 158 not out

Average: 47.66

Strike rate: 94.28

O’Dowd’s 158* against Scotland was a standout performance in 2025, combining watchful beginnings with a late surge of boundaries.

Tasked with chasing down a massive score of 369 for six to win O’Dowd anchored the chase and ensure the Orange Warriors completed the chase with four balls to spare.

For a Dutch side still building its reputation in the 50-over format, O’Dowd’s contributions have been invaluable. He has shown that associate nation batters can not only hold their own but dominate at times against Full Member attacks.

8. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 425 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 8

Highest score: 133 not out

Average: 60.71

Strike rate: 87.62

Williamson remains one of the most respected batsmen in the game across all formats, and 2025 has been another reminder of why. His highest score of 133* was a lesson in patience and control, absorbing early pressure before cashing in against tiring bowlers.

With an average above 60, he has been a model of consistency, and his presence at the crease continues to inspire confidence in New Zealand’s line-up.

9. Shreyas Iyer (India) – 453 ODI runs in 2025

Innings: 8

Highest score: 79

Average: 53.00

Strike rate: 93.59

Iyer’s position on this list despite not recording a century in 2025 speaks volumes about his consistency. He has frequently chipped in with 50s and 70s that have provided the foundation for India’s larger totals.

His strike rate suggests a balanced approach; busy between the wickets, with an ability to find the boundary when required.

