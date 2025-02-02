Who has taken the most wickets for England in ODI cricket?

Is leg-spinner Adil Rashid among them and, if so, in what position?

Find out with this helpful information about England’s top wicket-takers in ODI cricket.

1. James Anderson: 269 ODI wickets

Anderson has taken the 11th most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He played ODI cricket for 13 years until 2015 and also became England’s top wicket-taker in Test cricket.

2. Darren Gough: 234 ODI wickets

Gough has taken the second most wickets in ODI cricket for England. His bowling average of 26.29 is the best among England’s top five wicket-takers in ODI cricket.

3. Adil Rashid: 231 ODI wickets

Rashid has taken the third most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He is one of only three Englishmen to take 200 or more ODI wickets – and the most prolific England spinner in this format.

4. Stuart Broad: 178 ODI wickets

Broad has taken the fourth most wickets in ODI cricket for England. His ODI career started in 2006 and ended in 2016, but could have been a lot longer had Test focus not taken priority.

5. Chris Woakes: 173 ODI wickets

Woakes has taken the fifth most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He has three ODI five-fors – this is the most by any Englishman. These came against Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

6. Andrew Flintoff: 168 ODI wickets

Flintoff has taken the sixth most wickets in ODI cricket for England. His tally included six four-wicket hauls and two five-fors. Only 15 of his wickets came as ODI captain.

7. Ian Botham: 145 ODI wickets

Botham has taken the seventh most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He played ODI cricket for 16 years. He loved bowling against West Indies and Australia, taking 30-plus ODI wickets against each country.

8. Liam Plunkett: 135 ODI wickets

Plunkett has taken the eighth most wickets in ODI cricket for England. His ODI career spanned 14 years and he has since tried to qualify for the United States of America’s T20I and ODI teams.

9. Phil DeFreitas: 115 ODI wickets

DeFreitas has taken the ninth most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He was a veritable workhorse in England’s seam attack from 1987 to 1997.

10. Paul Collingwood: 111 ODI wickets

Collingwood has taken the 10th most wickets in ODI cricket for England. He took 20 of his 111 ODI wickets as captain. His overall haul included three four-fors and one five-for.

11. Moeen Ali: 111 ODI wickets

Ali has taken the 11th most wickets in ODI cricket for England. Ali is the only finger spinner on this list and recently retired from international cricket. He never took an ODI five-for.

