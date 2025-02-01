Kagiso Rabada has the most ODI wicket for South Africa among active players.

Do you want to know who has taken the most wickets for South Africa in ODI cricket?

You are in the right place. We have the answers.

This is an interesting list of South Africa’s top wicket-takers in ODI cricket.

10. Hansie Cronje – 114 wickets in 188 ODIs

Cronje has the 10th most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He took 86 of these 114 wickets as ODI captain – and 20 came against India. Cronje ended with one ODI five-for.

9. Kagiso Rabada – 162 wickets in 103 ODIs

Rabada has the ninth most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He is the only bowler on this list still playing ODI cricket. Rabada’s haul includes a six-for on ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2015.

8. Imran Tahir – 173 wickets in 107 ODIs

Tahir has the eighth most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He is the only spinner on this list. Tahir has not formally retired from ODI cricket, but has not played this format of the international game since 2019.

7. Morne Morkel – 180 wickets in 114 ODIs

Morkel has the seventh most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. The lanky right-armer’s tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and two five-fors.

Also read: Most ODI wickets by a seamer in ODI cricket since 2023

6. Lance Klusener – 192 wickets in 171 ODIs

Klusener has the sixth most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He is one of three, arguably four, genuine all-rounders on this list. The others are definitely Kallis and Cronje and, maybe, Pollock. Klusener is now a coach in the Betway SA20.

5. Dale Steyn – 194 wickets in 123 ODIs

Steyn has the fifth most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He took 91 of these 194 ODI wickets in South Africa. ODI cricket in Australia brought Steyn 28 wickets.

4. Makhaya Ntini – 265 wickets in 172 ODIs

Ntini has the fourth most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He is one only four South African cricketers to take 260 or more ODI wickets.

3. Jacques Kallis – 269 wickets in 323 ODIs

Kallis has the third most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. His 269 were collected over 18 years of ODI cricket. He has also scored the most ODI runs for South Africa.

2. Allan Donald – 272 wickets in 162 ODIs

Donald has the second most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. He took 40-plus ODI wickets against each of New Zealand, India and Australia.

1. Shaun Pollock – 387 wickets in 294 ODIs

Pollock has the most wickets in ODI cricket for South Africa. With a dozen four-fors and five five-fors, Pollock is the most prolific wicket-taker for South Africa in ODIs.

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