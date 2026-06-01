Few rivalries in one-day cricket have produced as many memorable fast bowling performances as the contests between Australia and Pakistan.

Across four decades the two sides have combined for World Cup classics, high-octane bilateral series and fierce battles shaped by some of the finest bowlers the game has ever seen.

From the reverse swing mastery of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis to the relentless precision of Glenn McGrath and the raw speed of Shoaib Akhtar, the rivalry has often been defined by bowlers capable of changing games in a single spell.

Ahead of Australia’s latest ODI tour of Pakistan, here is a look at the nine leading wicket-takers in matches between the two nations.

Wasim Akram

67 wickets at 27.43

Span: 1985-2003

Games: 49

Best: 5/21

No bowler has enjoyed more success in Australia-Pakistan ODIs than Wasim Akram. The left-arm great was at the centre of the rivalry for almost two decades, combining artistry with aggression to devastating effect.

Akram’s ability to swing the new ball and reverse the old one made him dangerous in every phase of an innings. Australian batters often struggled to line him up, particularly during the 1990s when Pakistan’s attack was arguably the most feared in world cricket.

His best figures of 5/21 highlighted his knack for dismantling top orders, while his longevity across 49 matches underlined just how important he was to Pakistan in this rivalry. Few bowlers could produce unplayable deliveries as regularly as Akram at his peak.

Glenn McGrath

57 wickets at 19.10

Span: 1994-2005

Games: 32

Best: 5/27

If Akram was about flair and deception, Glenn McGrath was ruthless precision. The Australian seamer built a remarkable record against Pakistan through relentless discipline and immaculate control of line and length.

An average of just 19.10 stands out among all bowlers on this list and reflects how difficult Pakistan’s batters found him to score against. McGrath rarely offered width or loose deliveries, forcing mistakes through sustained pressure.

His 5/27 remains one of the finest spells by an Australian against Pakistan in ODIs.

Across 32 matches he consistently delivered breakthroughs at crucial moments and became one of the defining bowlers of Australia’s dominant era under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Shahid Afridi

49 wickets at 32.44

Span: 1996-2015

Games: 43

Best: 6/38

Though celebrated primarily for his explosive batting, Shahid Afridi was also a highly effective wicket-taking bowler against Australia. His fast leg-spin frequently unsettled aggressive Australian line-ups looking to dominate the middle overs.

Afridi’s great strength was his unpredictability. He bowled quickly through the air, attacked the stumps and was never afraid to toss the ball up even against powerful hitters.

His best return of 6/38 demonstrated just how destructive he could be when conditions suited him. Over nearly two decades he remained a key figure for Pakistan, often breaking important partnerships and shifting momentum with sudden bursts of wickets.

Brett Lee

38 wickets at 23.18

Span: 2000-2011

Games: 21

Best: 4/28

Brett Lee brought genuine pace and hostility to Australia’s contests with Pakistan. Regularly bowling above 150kph, he challenged batters with raw speed as well as sharp swing with the new ball.

Lee thrived in high-pressure encounters and his strike rate against Pakistan was exceptional. Even experienced players found it difficult to cope with his pace through the middle overs and at the death.

His best figures of 4/28 only tell part of the story. Lee’s aggression often created opportunities for others at the opposite end, and he formed a formidable partnership with McGrath during Australia’s golden years.

Shane Warne

37 wickets at 23.75

Span: 1994-2002

Games: 22

Best: 4/33

Pakistan traditionally prided themselves on playing spin well, but Shane Warne still found consistent success against them in ODI cricket – as he did with everyone. The legendary leg-spinner combined sharp turn with subtle variations and supreme tactical intelligence.

Warne enjoyed the psychological battle as much as the physical contest. He frequently lured attacking Pakistani batters into risky strokes, particularly during tense middle overs.

His tally of 37 wickets from just 22 matches highlighted his effectiveness. Even when conditions offered little assistance, Warne’s control and ability to outthink opponents made him a constant threat.

Shoaib Akhtar

32 wickets at 31.34

Span: 1998-2009

Games: 24

Best: 5/25

Known as the “Rawalpindi Express”, Shoaib Akhtar brought theatre to every Australia-Pakistan clash. His extreme pace and fiery personality ensured that contests against Australia were often explosive affairs.

Akhtar relished bowling to Australia’s strongest batting line-ups and frequently produced his best spells against elite opposition. His hostile, short-pitched bowling and late reverse swing made him capable of blowing teams away in quick bursts.

The highlight came with his superb 5/25, a spell that captured the fearsome intensity he brought to ODI cricket. Injuries limited his appearances, but his impact remained unforgettable.

Waqar Younis

29 wickets at 40.75

Span: 1989-2003

Games: 30

Best: 6/59

Waqar Younis formed one half of Pakistan’s iconic fast bowling partnership alongside Wasim Akram. While his average against Australia was higher than others on this list, his wicket-taking ability remained exceptional.

Waqar’s trademark late in-swinging yorkers were lethal, particularly in the closing overs of innings. Australian batters often struggled to counter his pace and reverse swing once the ball aged.

His best return of 6/59 showed how devastating he could be when rhythm and conditions aligned. Few bowlers in ODI history mastered the yorker as effectively as Waqar.

Terry Alderman

28 wickets

Span: 1981-1990

Games: 20

Best: 4/22

Before the rise of McGrath and Lee, Terry Alderman was Australia’s chief tormentor of Pakistan in ODI cricket. Renowned for his seam movement and control, Alderman excelled at exploiting helpful conditions.

His accuracy outside off stump regularly drew edges from Pakistan’s top order, while his ability to maintain pressure made him one of Australia’s most dependable bowlers during the 1980s.

Alderman’s record of 28 wickets in just 20 matches remains highly impressive given the era in which he played.

Imran Khan

18 wickets

Span: 1975-1992

Games: 29

Best: 3/13

Although his wicket tally is lower than others on this list, Imran Khan’s influence on Pakistan’s rivalry with Australia extended far beyond statistics. The great all-rounder led from the front and inspired Pakistan with his intensity and tactical acumen.

Imran’s ability to generate lift and late movement made him a difficult proposition for Australian batters, particularly with the older ball. More importantly, he set the tone for generations of Pakistani fast bowlers who followed.

As captain and talisman, Imran helped transform Pakistan into one of world cricket’s most formidable one-day sides, laying the foundations for many of the memorable Australia-Pakistan contests that followed.