The latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings have seen the top two spots now occupied by Indian batters, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has slipped outside the top two.
Shubman Gill has backed up his dominant form in the India Test series draw against England and maintains his position as the best ODI batter in the world.
He’s performing across formats and is in ruthless form for India at the moment.
It’s been five years since Pakistan’s prize batter was last outside of the top order, with Azam now sat in third place for the first time since 2020.
Scores of 47, 0 and 9 in his nation’s three recent ODIs against the West Indies have seen him fall down the order.
And the fact that his position in third is his lowest in half a decade is a testament to Azam’s greatness in One Day Internationals for Pakistan.
Despite averaging 54.23 in ODI cricket, he’s only managed 18.66 in 2025.
Shubman Gill continues multi-format dominance
The top two-ranked ICC ODI batters are Indian opening partners Rohit Sharma, who’s jumped to second place and Shubman Gill, who’s maintained his berth at the top.
Despite stepping back from the captaincy and retiring from Test cricket, Sharma is still his country’s ODI leader with maintained form in the format.
Sharma is averaging 37.75 for India in ODIs and over 50 in the past two years.
He’s still putting in big performances despite rumours of retirement.
He’s been replaced as Test captain by Gill, who’s been dominant across formats for India.
Gill is averaging 63.85 in ODI cricket this year and has already racked up two centuries to secure top spot.
Travis Head and Joe Root among notable movers in ODI rankings
Australian explosive middle-order batter has seen more positive innings rewarded with a one-place climb up the rankings to sit level on 12th with Keacy Carty of the West Indies.
Pakistan’s struggled in ODI cricket of late, and some lacklustre performances from their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, have seen him drop a place.
Fakhar Zaman has also seen a drop of four places with poor form, dropping him outside the top 25 to 27th.
England’s Joe Root has been the beneficiary and has now climbed to 22nd in the ICC standings.
Top 100-ranked ICC batters and their rating in 2025:
- Shubman Gill – India – 784
- Rohit Sharma – India – 756
- Babar Azam – Pakistan – 751
- Virat Kohli – India – 736
- Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 720
- Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka – 719
- Harry Tector – Ireland – 708
- Shreyas Iyer – India – 704
- Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – 676
- Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka – 669
- Shai Hope – West Indies – 661
- Travis Head – Australia – 650
- Keacy Carty – West Indies – 650
- Rassie van der Dussen – South Africa – 648
- KL Rahul – India – 638
- Ben Duckett – England – 626
- Paul Stirling – Ireland – 625
- Rachin Ravindra – New Zealand – 624
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Afghanistan – 622
- Pathum Nissanka – Sri Lanka – 617
- David Miller – South Africa – 604
- Joe Root – England – 602
- Mohammad Rizwan – Pakistan – 602
- Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan – 598
- Aiden Markram – South Africa – 596
- Glenn Phillips – New Zealand – 594
- Fakhar Zaman – Pakistan – 590
- Temba Bavuma – South Africa – 585
- Will Young – New Zealand – 583
- Kane Williamson – New Zealand – 580
- Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe – 578
- Sherfane Rutherford – West Indies – 576
- Marnus Labuschagne – Australia – 576
- Najmul Hossain Shanto – Bangladesh – 572
- Scott Edwards – Netherlands – 559
- Rahmat Shah – Afghanistan – 555
- Imam-ul-Haq – Pakistan – 554
- George Munsey – Scotland – 553
- Tom Latham – New Zealand – 550
- Jos Buttler – England – 546
- Salman Agha – Pakistan – 545
- Glenn Maxwell – Australia – 542
- Janith Liyanage – Sri Lanka – 541
- Gerhard Erasmus – Namibia – 539
- Alex Carey – Australia – 537
- Saim Ayub – Pakistan – 536
- Devon Conway – New Zealand – 532
- Harry Brook – England – 530
- Andy Balbirnie – Ireland – 524
- Sean Williams – Zimbabwe – 522
- Tawhid Hridoy – Bangladesh – 519
- Max O’Dowd – Netherlands – 517
- Hashmatullah Shahidi – Afghanistan – 508
- Mitchell Marsh – Australia – 507
- Monank Patel – USA – 505
- Curtis Campher – Ireland – 502
- Mohammad Nabi – Afghanistan – 496
- Richie Berrington – Scotland – 493
- Jaker Ali – Bangladesh – 489
- Brandon McMullen – Scotland – 485
- Jatinder Singh – Oman – 482
- Sadeera Samarawickrama – Sri Lanka – 480
- Craig Ervine – Zimbabwe – 479
- Liam Livingstone – England – 476
- Avishka Fernando – Sri Lanka – 474
- Michael van Lingen – Namibia – 473
- Brian Bennett – Zimbabwe – 471
- Muhammad Waseem – United Arab Emirates – 467
- Lorcan Tucker – Ireland – 465
- Tony de Zorzi – South Africa – 465
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh – 462
- Phil Salt – England – 459
- Aqib Ilyas – Oman – 456
- Vriitya Aravind – United Arab Emirates – 455
- Mark Chapman – New Zealand – 453
- Asif Khan – United Arab Emirates – 453
- Brandon King – West Indies – 451
- Litton Das – Bangladesh – 446
- Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – Namibia – 443
- Sediqullah Atal – Afghanistan – 441
- Josh Inglis – Australia – 440
- Evin Lewis – West Indies – 439
- Michael Leask – Scotland – 438
- Hardik Pandya – India – 438
- Aaron Jones – USA – 438
- Soumya Sarkar – Bangladesh – 437
- Tanzid Hasan – Bangladesh – 437
- Michael Bracewell – New Zealand – 434
- Pargat Singh – Canada – 433
- Abdullah Shafique – Pakistan – 428
- Kushal Bhurtel – Nepal – 428
- Vikramjit Singh – Netherlands – 426
- Aarif Sheikh – Nepal – 424
- George Dockrell – Ireland – 421
- Saiteja Mukkamalla – USA – 421
- Aasif Sheikh – Nepal – 420
- Milind Kumar – USA – 420
- Mohammad Nadeem – Oman – 419
- Teja Nidamanuru – Netherlands – 417
- Rohit Paudel – Nepal – 416
