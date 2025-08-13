ODI rankings revealed: Which Indian opener is the world’s best batter in 2025?

Archie Starkey
These are the three best ODI cricket batters in 2025.
The top three ranked ICC ODI batters in 2025.

The latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings have seen the top two spots now occupied by Indian batters, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has slipped outside the top two.

Shubman Gill has backed up his dominant form in the India Test series draw against England and maintains his position as the best ODI batter in the world.

He’s performing across formats and is in ruthless form for India at the moment.

It’s been five years since Pakistan’s prize batter was last outside of the top order, with Azam now sat in third place for the first time since 2020.

Scores of 47, 0 and 9 in his nation’s three recent ODIs against the West Indies have seen him fall down the order.

And the fact that his position in third is his lowest in half a decade is a testament to Azam’s greatness in One Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Despite averaging 54.23 in ODI cricket, he’s only managed 18.66 in 2025.

Shubman Gill continues multi-format dominance

The top two-ranked ICC ODI batters are Indian opening partners Rohit Sharma, who’s jumped to second place and Shubman Gill, who’s maintained his berth at the top.

Despite stepping back from the captaincy and retiring from Test cricket, Sharma is still his country’s ODI leader with maintained form in the format.

Sharma is averaging 37.75 for India in ODIs and over 50 in the past two years.

He’s still putting in big performances despite rumours of retirement.

He’s been replaced as Test captain by Gill, who’s been dominant across formats for India.

Gill is averaging 63.85 in ODI cricket this year and has already racked up two centuries to secure top spot.

Travis Head and Joe Root among notable movers in ODI rankings

Australian explosive middle-order batter has seen more positive innings rewarded with a one-place climb up the rankings to sit level on 12th with Keacy Carty of the West Indies.

Pakistan’s struggled in ODI cricket of late, and some lacklustre performances from their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, have seen him drop a place.

Fakhar Zaman has also seen a drop of four places with poor form, dropping him outside the top 25 to 27th.

England’s Joe Root has been the beneficiary and has now climbed to 22nd in the ICC standings.

Top 100-ranked ICC batters and their rating in 2025:

  1. Shubman Gill – India – 784
  2. Rohit Sharma – India – 756
  3. Babar Azam – Pakistan – 751
  4. Virat Kohli – India – 736
  5. Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 720
  6. Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka – 719
  7. Harry Tector – Ireland – 708
  8. Shreyas Iyer – India – 704
  9. Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – 676
  10. Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka – 669
  11. Shai Hope – West Indies – 661
  12. Travis Head – Australia – 650
  13. Keacy Carty – West Indies – 650
  14. Rassie van der Dussen – South Africa – 648
  15. KL Rahul – India – 638
  16. Ben Duckett – England – 626
  17. Paul Stirling – Ireland – 625
  18. Rachin Ravindra – New Zealand – 624
  19. Rahmanullah Gurbaz – Afghanistan – 622
  20. Pathum Nissanka – Sri Lanka – 617
  21. David Miller – South Africa – 604
  22. Joe Root – England – 602
  23. Mohammad Rizwan – Pakistan – 602
  24. Azmatullah Omarzai – Afghanistan – 598
  25. Aiden Markram – South Africa – 596
  26. Glenn Phillips – New Zealand – 594
  27. Fakhar Zaman – Pakistan – 590
  28. Temba Bavuma – South Africa – 585
  29. Will Young – New Zealand – 583
  30. Kane Williamson – New Zealand – 580
  31. Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe – 578
  32. Sherfane Rutherford – West Indies – 576
  33. Marnus Labuschagne – Australia – 576
  34. Najmul Hossain Shanto – Bangladesh – 572
  35. Scott Edwards – Netherlands – 559
  36. Rahmat Shah – Afghanistan – 555
  37. Imam-ul-Haq – Pakistan – 554
  38. George Munsey – Scotland – 553
  39. Tom Latham – New Zealand – 550
  40. Jos Buttler – England – 546
  41. Salman Agha – Pakistan – 545
  42. Glenn Maxwell – Australia – 542
  43. Janith Liyanage – Sri Lanka – 541
  44. Gerhard Erasmus – Namibia – 539
  45. Alex Carey – Australia – 537
  46. Saim Ayub – Pakistan – 536
  47. Devon Conway – New Zealand – 532
  48. Harry Brook – England – 530
  49. Andy Balbirnie – Ireland – 524
  50. Sean Williams – Zimbabwe – 522
  51. Tawhid Hridoy – Bangladesh – 519
  52. Max O’Dowd – Netherlands – 517
  53. Hashmatullah Shahidi – Afghanistan – 508
  54. Mitchell Marsh – Australia – 507
  55. Monank Patel – USA – 505
  56. Curtis Campher – Ireland – 502
  57. Mohammad Nabi – Afghanistan – 496
  58. Richie Berrington – Scotland – 493
  59. Jaker Ali – Bangladesh – 489
  60. Brandon McMullen – Scotland – 485
  61. Jatinder Singh – Oman – 482
  62. Sadeera Samarawickrama – Sri Lanka – 480
  63. Craig Ervine – Zimbabwe – 479
  64. Liam Livingstone – England – 476
  65. Avishka Fernando – Sri Lanka – 474
  66. Michael van Lingen – Namibia – 473
  67. Brian Bennett – Zimbabwe – 471
  68. Muhammad Waseem – United Arab Emirates – 467
  69. Lorcan Tucker – Ireland – 465
  70. Tony de Zorzi – South Africa – 465
  71. Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh – 462
  72. Phil Salt – England – 459
  73. Aqib Ilyas – Oman – 456
  74. Vriitya Aravind – United Arab Emirates – 455
  75. Mark Chapman – New Zealand – 453
  76. Asif Khan – United Arab Emirates – 453
  77. Brandon King – West Indies – 451
  78. Litton Das – Bangladesh – 446
  79. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – Namibia – 443
  80. Sediqullah Atal – Afghanistan – 441
  81. Josh Inglis – Australia – 440
  82. Evin Lewis – West Indies – 439
  83. Michael Leask – Scotland – 438
  84. Hardik Pandya – India – 438
  85. Aaron Jones – USA – 438
  86. Soumya Sarkar – Bangladesh – 437
  87. Tanzid Hasan – Bangladesh – 437
  88. Michael Bracewell – New Zealand – 434
  89. Pargat Singh – Canada – 433
  90. Abdullah Shafique – Pakistan – 428
  91. Kushal Bhurtel – Nepal – 428
  92. Vikramjit Singh – Netherlands – 426
  93. Aarif Sheikh – Nepal – 424
  94. George Dockrell – Ireland – 421
  95. Saiteja Mukkamalla – USA – 421
  96. Aasif Sheikh – Nepal – 420
  97. Milind Kumar – USA – 420
  98. Mohammad Nadeem – Oman – 419
  99. Teja Nidamanuru – Netherlands – 417
  100. Rohit Paudel – Nepal – 416

