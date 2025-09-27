The final of the T20I Asia Cup is set to take place on Sunday as archrivals India and Pakistan square up to each other – for the third time in the tournament.

This will be the third time the Asia Cup is contested as a T20 tournament. India won the first T20 staging in 2016 before Sri Lanka won it in 2022.

As we look ahead to the 2025 final, let’s take a moment to look at some of the standout innings from previous Asia Cup T20 finals.

1. Mohammad Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

33 not out from 13 balls

The first time the Asia Cup was played as a T20I was in 2016 when India took on hosts Bangladesh in the final. Bangladesh was asked to bat first after the game reduced to 15 overs a side due to a thunderstorm.

Bangladesh’s score wasn’t looking particularly imposing until Mahmudullah came to the crease with the score on 75 with just 20 balls still to be bowled.

Batting at number seven he attacked with ferocity, striking two sixes and two fours on his way to a 13 ball 33, a score that helped boost the Tiger’s total to a competitive 120 for five.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (India)

60 runs from 44 balls

India’s chase could have been difficult as they lost Rohit Sharma early with just five runs on the board.

But Shikhar Dhawan is one of India’s most under-appreciated players and he was once again the man for the occasion as he shared in a composed stand of 94 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

It wasn’t lightning-quick batting as the tricky conditions; some tight Bangladesh bowling and a fervent crowd made for a tricky chase. But Dhawan was equal to the task seeing India to a score of 99 before he departed with 14 deliveries still to be bowled.

3. MS Dhoni (India)

20 not out from 6 balls

Not for nothing is MS Dhoni regarded as one of the best finishers to ever play the game. With time running out he needed to go big from the first ball – a challenge he rose to with relish.

A two through midwicket followed by a single ensure he began the new over on strike. Al-Amin Hossain was the bowler who at that point had gone for ten runs from two overs.

Dhoni launched an assault and five balls and 20 runs later the game was over. Dhoni’s strike rate of 333.33 is the best ever strike rate in a T20 Asia Cup final.

4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

71 runs from 45 balls

In 2022 it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa who stole the show for Sri Lanka. A star player at U19 level Rajapaksa never quite delivered as it was hoped he would for the senior team.

But there was nothing disappointing about his knock in 2022 which saw him dominate the scoring for Sri Lanka. Coming to the crease with his side in trouble at 36/3, he hit six boundaries and three sixes as he helped steer his team to a score of 170/6.

His 58-run stand with Wanindu Hasaranga for the sixth wicket was the key as Sri Lanka posted a well above par score to put the pressure firmly onto Pakistan.

5. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

55 runs from 49 balls

Under pressure from the first ball, Pakistan knew they needed a good start if they were to challenge for the title.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman both went early and while Rizwan battled bravely the lack of support was problematic as seven batters fell for single figure scores.

Rizwan could certainly have scored faster, but he also needed to ensure he kept his wicket intact as partners wicket fell regularly at the other end.

Rizwan’s efforts saw Pakistan to a respectable score of 147 as they lost their last wicket off the last ball of the 20 overs to lose by 23 runs.

