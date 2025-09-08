Imran Tahir is almost 50 years old and still playing professional cricket.

Just recently we picked what we regarded as the best squad of under 20 players currently performing around the world. It was a strong side, although undoubtedly it was low on experience.

Which is certainly something that isn’t lacking when attention is switched to the other end of the age spectrum; those players still going at over 40-years-old.

The lure of big money on the franchise circuit, coupled with the fact that games are shorter and the turnaround time means less practice and more action, has seen plenty of stars extend their playing days well into their late 30s or beyond.

We’ve gone out to compile our best T20 cricket side comprising of players over 40.

Aside from age, the other qualifying criteria for this list are ability and the fact that players must have played actively in a franchise league in 2025 – in other words, playing Masters, Over-40 or World Championship of Legends events doesn’t count.

We only want players still competing in regular, high-profile cricket.

Here’s our side. They may be a little clunky in the field, but they will still give any outfit a serious run for their money:

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Age: 41

Du Plessis is proof that class ages gracefully. Even at 41, the former South Africa captain is still opening the batting with aplomb for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL and Joburg Super Kings in the SA20.

His technique and power-hitting remain intact, but more importantly his fitness levels allow him to compete with players 15 years his junior.

Du Plessis is still regarded as one of the best players of spin in T20 cricket, while his captaincy nous is another major asset to this veteran XI.

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Age: 43

Malik is one of T20 cricket’s ultimate survivors. At 43, he continues to feature in the Pakistan Super League, adding both batting depth and off-spin options.

His ability to rotate the strike, anchor an innings, or provide acceleration makes him an invaluable middle-order presence.

With over 13,000 T20 runs in his career (the fourth highest of all time), he is not just a seasoned campaigner but one of the format’s true pioneers. Malik also offers leadership and a cool head, crucial in the frantic nature of franchise cricket.

Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Age: 40

Known as the “Bozie” or Bulldozer during his Proteas days, Ingram remains an effective batter in T20 cricket. Representing MI CT in the SA20, he provides solidity at the top order with the ability to switch gears when needed.

While he never became a household name internationally (he played 40 times for South Africa), Ingram’s reputation in domestic leagues is secure, known and respected as a player who can handle pressure situations and anchor innings when the fireworks stall.

Also read: Where does Cameron Green’s Mackay mayhem rank among 11 fastest ODI centuries?

Dinesh Karthik (India)

Age: 40

Karthik has been around seemingly forever, making his India debut before MS Dhoni.

Although he is primarily seen and heard as a commentator at 40, he has played franchise cricket in 2025 having appeared alongside fellow veterans Joe Root and David Miller at Paarl Royals.

Karthik is still seen as one of the best finishers in the game. His 360-degree hitting range makes him a nightmare at the death, while his wicketkeeping skills ensure flexibility in team balance.

Karthik is also a mentor figure, but don’t mistake him for a passenger – his strike rates in the last few seasons prove he is still match sharp.

Dan Christian (Australia)

Age: 42

Dan Christian has played in virtually every franchise competition there is – from the Big Bash to the CPL, IPL and Blast. At 42, he is still competing in the BBL for Sydney Sixers.

His reputation as one of T20’s greatest finishers is well earned, and he doubles up as a useful medium pacer who thrives on variations. Christian’s career reflects T20 cricket’s global boom, and even in the twilight of his journey he continues to deliver.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Age: 40

Afghanistan’s veteran allrounder has been an ever-present in T20 leagues for more than a decade. In 2025, he is still active in his country’s Shpageeza Cricket League, offering spin-bowling stability and lower-order hitting.

Nabi is the archetypal utility cricketer: capable of filling gaps with bat or ball and playing different roles depending on the team balance. His sheer volume of appearances in global T20s speaks to his adaptability and value.

MS Dhoni (India, captain)

Age: 44

The oldest player in this XI and perhaps its most iconic, Dhoni continues to draw massive crowds in the IPL, even at 44. While his appearances are increasingly limited, his impact is not.

Dhoni’s finishing ability, calmness under pressure, and game sense remain unmatched. More than that, he brings unparalleled leadership, having guided Chennai Super Kings to multiple IPL titles.

His presence in this side is non-negotiable – and he naturally takes the captaincy armband.

David Wiese (Namibia)

Age: 40

Wiese’s career renaissance after switching allegiance from South Africa to Namibia has been one of cricket’s better stories. A dependable seam-bowling allrounder, he remains a fixture in the Caribbean Premier League and SA20.

Wiese is particularly dangerous in the latter stages of innings: with bat in hand, he can clear boundaries, while with ball in hand he has the slower deliveries and yorkers to survive at the death.

Peter Siddle (Australia)

Age: 40

Known more for his Test-match exploits, Siddle has found a niche in T20 cricket, particularly in the Big Bash with Adelaide Strikers. At 40, he has reinvented himself as a canny death bowler, using angles, slower balls, and relentless accuracy.

While he won’t contribute much with the bat, his bowling economy and knack of breaking partnerships make him an invaluable addition to this ageing but competitive squad.

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

Age: 46

The oldest player in our XI, Tahir is the embodiment of longevity in cricket. Even at 46, he continues to spin webs in leagues like the IPL, SA20 and CPL. His googly remains as lethal as ever, and his infectious celebrations show he has lost none of his enthusiasm.

Tahir’s experience across hundreds of T20 games makes him a key weapon, especially in middle overs where he still strikes consistently.

James Anderson (England)

Age: 43

Better known as a Test legend, Anderson’s continued involvement in white-ball cricket via The Hundred ensures his inclusion here. While T20 was never his strongest format, his ability to swing the new ball remains an asset.

At 43, he provides early breakthroughs and adds a wealth of bowling wisdom. In a line-up that already includes spinners and death specialists, Anderson’s role with the new ball is clear and vital.

Read next: Ranked – The 7 bowlers who reached 50 wickets in T20I cricket the fastest