Proteas veteran David Miller produced what will surely go down as one of the greatest T20 World Cup innings ever, when he clubbed a superb 63 from 35 balls against India on Sunday. What made Miller’s innings so incredible was the match situation.

Miller arrived at the crease with the Proteas in all sorts of trouble at 20 for three with four overs gone. Playing against the World Champions and the number one side in the world on their home ground was always going to be a tough assignment, but Miller was unphased as he launched a fightback that wrestled back control of the game and ultimately saw his side to a famous 76-run win.

Miller is an outstanding player, but at almost 37-years-old, his career is rapidly coming towards an end. He may well look to stay on until after next years’ ODI World Cup which South Africa is hosting, but before that happens, let’s take some time to appreciate the man who is quite possibly the best batsman to ever play T20 cricket for South Africa.

Usually, any suggestion that Miller is the greatest Protea T20 batsman of all time is flat batted out of town with the claim that the mantle belongs to AB de Villiers. But that simply isn’t true. When looking at T20 batting metrics that matter the most important ones are average and strike rate. In both categories Miller comfortably trumps De Villiers. Where Miller averages 34.62 per innings De Villiers comes in at 26.12.

In terms of strike rate Miller bats at 142.07 while De Villiers went at 135.16. Miller beats De Villiers in all categories – he has played more T20s for South Africa, scored more runs, been not out on more occasions and boasts a better high score (106* versus 79*). It looks like any suggestion that AB trumps Miller is off the table.

So, who else could claim the title of South Africa’s greatest T20 batsman of all time? In terms of averages there are only four players who sit ahead of Miller on the list – JP Duminy is top of the pile, followed by Faf du Plessis, Jacques Kallis and Rilee Rossouw. Of those four Kallis and Rossouw both played less than 30 T20s for the Proteas and probably don’t boast the body of work to be considered for the title.

That leaves Faf and JP to vie for the position. Their averages are both better than Millers, but conversely Miller’s strike rate trumps theirs – Duminy hits at a rate of 126.24 and Du Plessis at a rate of 134.24. In fairness to Duminy he played at a different time, when strike rates were slightly lower.

Right now, it is tough to separate the three contenders for the crown. The final metric, when determining ‘greatness’ is what players have won. We are not talking win percentages here; we are talking silverware. As it stands no Protea player has ever won a World Cup. Miller was part of the Proteas side that made it to the final in Barbados in 2024 which was a significant achievement. But the absence of a trophy remains a black mark for all the players who can be considered South Africa’s best T20 batsman.

If, and it remains a big if at this stage, the Proteas go on to win the current World Cup then it would be hard to deny assertions that David Miller is indeed the greatest Protea T20 batsman of all time. Whatever happens, take a moment to appreciate Miller – he is an understated genius, brimming with big match temperament. If anyone can bat South Africa to the promised land of World Cup glory, David Miller is the man.