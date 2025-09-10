Reece Topley will be in the SA20 again, but this time for the Joburg Super Kings.

The auction for the fourth season of SA20 took place in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

It was a long and exciting day with first Aiden Markram and then Dewald Brevis setting new records for the highest fee paid for a player.

But with 541 players vying for just 86 places there were bound to be some big talking points.

The auction saw plenty of non-South African stars up for grabs, with players from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Australia and England up for grabs.

Let’s take a moment to look at which English players were snapped up on the day for this big T20 cricket league.

1. Chris Wood

Sold to: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Price: R500,000

The experienced left-arm seamer was a late buy when he was picked up by two-time SA20 winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

SEC have always built their campaigns around solid bowling units and Wood, who is become known in T20 circles for his accuracy at the death and his ability to keep calm under pressure, is an excellent addition.

South African conditions often reward bowlers who can hit the deck hard and vary their pace, and Wood ticks both boxes. He may not have the profile of England’s World Cup stars, but he represents real value for a franchise looking for reliability rather than glamour.

His inclusion also brings balance to any attack, giving coaches an option in the middle overs as well as at the close.

2. Saqib Mahmood

Sold to: Pretoria Capitals

Price: R1.5 million

Fit again after long spells out with injury, Mahmood remains one of the most highly regarded English quicks of his generation.

The Lancashire quick has raw pace, the ability to move the new ball, and a yorker that can prove devastating in the final overs.

His signing was always likely once his name appeared on the list. For SA20 franchises, he represents both immediate impact and longer-term upside.

If he can stay on the park, he could be one of the overseas stars of the tournament, capable of winning matches single-handedly with a new-ball burst.

Many will see his participation as a test of whether he can return to England contention in white-ball cricket.

3. Craig Overton

Sold to: Pretoria Capitals



Price: R1 million

Tall, durable and often underestimated, Craig Overton has carved out a fine reputation in county cricket. While he has been in and out of England’s Test side, his versatility is what attracted SA20 attention.

Overton can hit the pitch hard, swing the new ball, and provide useful lower order runs. In the short format, he tends to keep things simple: back of a length, awkward bounce, and an ability to frustrate batters.

On slower South Africa tracks, that approach can be gold. He might not headline the auction lists, but coaches know the value of players who can do a bit of everything.

He looks set to be one of those dependable overseas picks who quietly make a difference across the campaign.

4. Reece Topley

Sold to: Joburg Super Kings

Price: R1 million

Bringing left-arm height, angle and experience to the mix, Topley is a bowler who commands attention. One of the last players to be sold on Tuesday, Topley is back for his third season of SA20.

Previously with the Durban Super Giants he will now look to add to his 23 SA20 wickets as part of the JSK team. Injuries have disrupted his international career, but whenever he is fit, he makes an immediate impact.

His economy rate in powerplays is exceptional, and he can also deliver in the later stages with full deliveries that are difficult to get under.

Seeing Topley snapped up, even if it was late in the day, was unsurprising given that franchises are always on the lookout for a proven left-arm option.

For South African audiences, he will bring a mix of guile and firepower, and his ability to adapt quickly to conditions should serve his side well. If he stays healthy, he could, once again, be one of the most dangerous bowlers in the tournament.

5. James Coles

Sold to: Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Price: R1 million

One of the youngest Englishmen to be picked up, Coles is still only in his early twenties but has been turning heads with Sussex since the age of 16.

An all-rounder by trade, he offers left-handed batting with the capacity to accelerate quickly, alongside off-spin that can fill in important overs.

While he is very much at the start of his career, SA20 coaches have shown they are not afraid to invest in youth if it brings versatility.

Coles may not play every game, but the experience of being in a high-quality overseas tournament will accelerate his development. For England fans, his progress is worth tracking closely.

He has yet to earn an England cap in any format, but it appears only a matter of time before that becomes a reality.

6. Asa Tribe

Sold to: Paarl Royals

Price: R200,000

A slightly more obscure name, Tribe is part of a new generation of English cricketers exploring opportunities abroad. An international with Jersey, his strength lies in his adaptability: he can slot in across the middle order, rotate the strike, and chip in with part-time spin.

The fact that a franchise opted for him shows how broad the scouting networks now are and how SA20 has grown into a truly global competition.

Tribe will relish the chance to test himself against some of the best in the world. Even if he features sparingly, the exposure could put him on the radar for bigger opportunities in the future.

He has shone recently playing for Glamorgan in England’s One Day Cup where he recorded back-to-back scores of 71, 122* and 131 and for Jersey where he scored 175 and 53*.

He is not Joe Root just yet, but with the veteran Englishman not back for Paarl in the new season, Tribe could be an absolute steal at just R200k.

7. Tom Moores

Sold to: MI Cape Town

Price: R200,000

A wicketkeeper-batter with plenty of franchise experience, Moores adds both skill and energy to a squad. Unlikely to play too much given that Proteas and Mumbai Indians star Ryan Rickelton is his direct competition.

Moores nevertheless brings plenty of experience given that he has been a regular on the T20 circuit, combining sharp glovework with aggressive batting in the middle order.

South African grounds, with their true pitches and fast outfields, suit his attacking instincts. Crucially, having a backup keeper who is also a destructive hitter gives any coach flexibility when balancing a line-up.

Moores has been unlucky not to feature for England, but tournaments like SA20 provide the perfect shop window to showcase his talent on a global stage.

