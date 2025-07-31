Australia's Tim David has one of the fastest centuries in T20I cricket.

Since its arrival on the international stage, T20I cricket has seen all sorts of records brutally shattered.

One of the most incredible records that has been repeatedly broken over the years is the number of balls needed to score a century.

The speed at which batters are scoring is simply quite extraordinary.

While this is a record that features several players from smaller nations at the top – batsmen who have smashed average bowling attacks out of smaller grounds, there are also plenty of players from top nations that feature on this list.

Let’s take a moment to look at the list of top performers in terms of fastest T20I tons ever scored.

1. Sahil Chauhan – 100 off 27 balls

Estonia vs Cyprus, 2024

No one has bettered Sahil Chauhan’s blitzkrieg effort from 2024. Little-known Chauhan may play for minnow outfit Estonia, but he holds the record for the fastest T20I century ever.

Representing Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, Chauhan blasted his way to a ton in just 27 balls.

It was the kind of innings that redefines what was possible, featuring a barrage of sixes and barely any dots. Cyprus’ bowlers had no answer to his assault, and Chauhan’s knock put Estonian cricket briefly in the global spotlight.

Chauhan’s knock ended on 144 not out from 41 balls with an astounding 18 sixes. While some may argue the quality of opposition, nothing should detract from the clean ball-striking and sheer dominance of the innings.

It was the perfect storm of form, confidence, and conditions.

2. Muhammad Fahad – 100 off 29 balls

Turkey vs Bulgaria, 2023

Another player from an emerging cricket nation, Muhammad Fahad became a national hero in Turkey with his 29-ball hundred against Bulgaria.

Much like Chauhan’s effort, this was a match where the boundaries were short and the bowlers lacked consistency, but that shouldn’t undermine the power and precision Fahad displayed.

He mixed brute force with clever placement, rotating the strike when needed but launching ferocious attacks at every opportunity. His innings underlined how T20I cricket is helping grow the game in regions far from its traditional centres.

3. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – 100 off 33 balls

Namibia vs Nepal, 2024

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton broke headlines with a sensational 33-ball hundred against Nepal. This innings stood out not just for its speed but for its quality; it came against a more competitive bowling attack on a trickier pitch.

Loftie-Eaton used all areas of the ground, demonstrating a fine understanding of field placements and angles. Namibia has become a consistent presence in ICC events over the past decade, and performances like this are part of the reason why.

4. Sikandar Raza – 100 off 33 balls

Zimbabwe vs Gambia, 2024

Experienced all-rounder and Zimbabwe skipper, Sikandar Raza has often been the heartbeat of Zimbabwe’s T20I side. Against Gambia, he showcased his enduring class with a rapid 33-ball century.

Coming in with Zimbabwe already on top, Raza turned a strong start into a crushing display of dominance. Using his experience and clean hitting, he picked apart Gambia’s bowlers with disdain.

Raza’s knock wasn’t just a personal milestone; it was also part of what became the highest ever team score in a T20I as Zimbabwe posted a score of 344 for four (in a game they won by 290 runs).

5. Kushal Malla – 100 off 34 balls

Nepal vs Mongolia, 2023 Asian Games

Still a teenager at the time, Kushal Malla’s 34-ball hundred against Mongolia sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. It was the fastest T20I hundred by a full ICC member at the time, and the youngest on this list.

Malla’s stroke-play was astonishing, mixing innovation with sheer brutality. Granted, Mongolia was making their debut in international cricket and their bowlers struggled for control, but Malla didn’t miss a beat.

His innings is now part of Nepalese cricket folklore and a symbol of the country’s growing influence in white-ball formats.

6. David Miller – 100 off 35 balls

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Potchefstroom, 2017

Nicknamed ‘Killer Miller’ for good reason, David Miller produced one of the most iconic T20I innings of all time in 2017. His 35-ball century against Bangladesh was a brutal display of controlled aggression.

Batting first, South Africa was in a solid position when Miller came to the crease, but his innings elevated them to unreachable heights. He smashed five consecutive sixes in one over and punished anything remotely loose.

This century, coming against a top ten ranked side, underscored Miller’s reputation as one of the most destructive T20 batters in the world.

7. Rohit Sharma – 100 off 35 balls

India vs Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

In the same year as Miller’s heroics, Rohit Sharma matched his feat with a jaw-dropping 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka. Opening the innings, Sharma took full advantage of a flat track and fast outfield, smashing 10 sixes and 12 fours in a typically effortless display.

What set Rohit’s innings apart was the ease with which he found the boundary, his timing and placement as sharp as ever. This knock came against an established international side and added another chapter to Rohit’s legacy as one of the format’s greatest.

8. Sudesh Wickramasekara – 100 off 35 balls

Czech Republic vs Turkey, 2019

One of the earliest entrants to the ultra-fast T20I hundreds club was Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Czech Republic. In a game against Turkey in 2019, he bludgeoned a 35-ball ton that helped put Czech cricket on the map.

Wickramasekara’s hitting was relentless, and the Turkish bowling lacked any real penetration.

The match itself was one-sided – Czech Republic scored 278 for four before dismissing Turkey for 21; but the innings caught the imagination of the cricketing world, reminding everyone that incredible feats can come from anywhere.

9. Abhishek Sharma – 100 off 37 balls

India vs England, 2024

In 2024, Abhishek Sharma announced himself on the international stage in style.

Playing in a high-profile series against England, he smashed a 37-ball century that showcased his IPL-honed skills on the global stage.

Sharma has long been viewed as a prodigy, and this innings, featuring powerful slog-sweeps, lofted drives, and innovative strokes, cemented his status as a future star.

What made this century particularly special was the quality of opposition and the pressure situation under which it came.

10. Tim David – 100 off 37 balls

Australia vs West Indies, 2025

Tim David has made a name for himself as a T20 gun-for-hire in franchise leagues around the world, and in July 2025, he lit up the international stage with a 37-ball century against the West Indies.

This innings was a masterclass in power-hitting. David targeted the arc between long-on and square leg, launching six after six with minimal footwork and maximum efficiency.

Against a side known for its own big hitters, David stood tall, producing one of Australia’s fastest T20I hundreds and underlining his value in the format. In all David hit 11 maximums and six fours as the Baggy Greens continued their dominance over the Windies.

