As the mindset in T20 batting continues to evolve, runs are being scored ever quicker, while at the same time bowler strike-rates are getting better-and-better. The reality has dawned that you don’t need time to play yourself in and that you can simply go for it from ball one. Similarly, fours are becoming a thing of the past as batters opt for maximums rather than classical shots along the ground – increasingly fours have become sixes that didn’t quite go all the way, rather than proper Test strokes. All this means that the speed it takes to reach fifty is getting shorter-and-shorter. Let’s take a moment to look at the quickest fifties hit in T20I cricket.

Dipendra Singh Airee: 9 balls

Nepal v Mongolia, Hangzhou, 2023

The record that stunned the cricketing world came during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, when Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee bludgeoned his way to a 50 in just nine balls. This is a significant feat as it is impossible to reach 50 in fewer balls. Math is simple, eight sixes is only 48, so, like Airee, you need at least nine balls. Airee’s innings was the definition of modern T20 batting – relentless aggression from the very first ball. He cleared the ropes with ease, finding the middle of the bat time after time. Nepal posted a mammoth 314 for 3, the highest T20I total at the time, with Airee’s cameo the highlight. His nine-ball fifty not only set a new world record but also demonstrated how far the game has moved since its inception. For the record he hit eight sixes and a two in reaching the milestone.

Yuvraj Singh: 12 balls

India v England, Durban, 2007

While the majority of these lightning-fast knocks happened at associate level, this is one innings etched into cricketing folklore, due to the protagonists involved. It was Yuvraj Singh’s assault on Stuart Broad during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Six sixes in an over swung the match, the tournament, and perhaps even the sport itself. In the space of 12 deliveries, Yuvraj rewrote what was thought possible in international cricket, reaching his fifty in 12 balls – the fastest at the time. It wasn’t just about the numbers, but the occasion: under the lights in Durban, on the world stage, against a Test-playing nation. Yuvraj’s innings remains one of the most iconic moments in the game’s history.

Sahil Chauhan: 12 balls

Estonia v Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024

From the global stage to Europe’s emerging cricket scene, Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan produced a whirlwind knock against Cyprus to equal Yuvraj’s record. Chauhan’s ability to hit cleanly down the ground and into the stands caught everyone by surprise. For associate cricket, it was a landmark moment: a reminder that explosive talent is not limited to just the big names. Chauhan’s 12-ball fifty gave Estonia not only a personal milestone but also a place in the global cricketing conversation. Chauhan ended with a score of 144 not out as Estonia reached a total of 194 to win – contributing a massive 74% of the team total.

Muhammad Fahad – 13 balls

Turkey v Bulgaria, Sofia, 2025

Given that they don’t play any Test cricket T20I cricket has opened the door for emerging nations to carve out their own history, and Turkey’s Muhammad Fahad did just that in Sofia. Facing Bulgaria, Fahad blasted a 13-ball half-century, using brute force and fearless hitting to dismantle the bowling attack. His innings showed how quickly players from non-traditional cricketing countries are adapting to the rhythms of the T20 game. Fahad’s knock put Turkey on the cricketing map, at least for a day, and demonstrated the format’s global reach.

Tadiwanashe Marumani – 13 balls

Zimbabwe v Gambia, Nairobi, 2024

Zimbabwe have long had a reputation for producing naturally gifted stroke-makers, and Tadiwanashe Marumani is no exception. Against Gambia in Nairobi, Marumani unleashed a breathtaking display of clean hitting, racing to his fifty in 13 deliveries. The innings showcased his ability to combine flair with raw power, a reminder of Zimbabwe’s deep well of batting talent. For a nation often battling off-field issues, Marumani’s exploits gave fans a glimpse of a bright future on the pitch as Zimbabwe posted a total of 344 for four, a score that is currently the highest ever T20I total.

Jan Frylinck – 13 balls

Namibia v Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2025

A more than useful left-arm seam bowler, Jan Frylinck was opening the batting on this occasion as he put Zimbabwe to the sword in Bulawayo. Coming into bat after Namibia won the toss, Frylinck launched an astonishing attack, smashing his way to a 13-ball fifty. The Cape Town born and raised Frylinck started on the front foot with 15 runs from the first over. He really opened up in the fourth over when he smashed 26 from five as he eventually reached a total of 77. The fact that his runs came against Zimbabwe, a full-member side, gave the achievement extra weight. Namibia have built a reputation as giant-killers in limited-overs cricket, and Frylinck’s fireworks were another step in heralding their rise as a competitive force.