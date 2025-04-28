Major League Cricket is still a relatively new fixture on the annual cricket calendar — it’s heading into its third season in 2025 when it starts in mid-June — so in many ways it is still establishing itself and laying foundations.

What is surprising though is that after two seasons of cricket there have been only five centuries scored. The two highest were hit in the first season while the other three came in 2024. Three were by South African players.

Before the new season starts, let’s travel back in time to remember the five centuries hit in MLC to date.

5. Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings) – 100 vs Washington Freedom, 2024

The most recent entry on the list came from the seasoned former South African and Texas Super Kings captain, Faf du Plessis.

Known for his elegance and composure, du Plessis brought all his international experience to bear with a masterclass in controlled aggression against Washington Freedom.

His century came off just 57 balls and included a mix of power hitting and finesse, with 10 boundaries and 4 sixes peppered across the innings. While the Super Kings didn’t quite seal the win (the match ended up being rained out),

Faf’s hundred was one of the highlights of the 2024 season and showed that he still has plenty to offer even in the twilight of his career. Du Plessis has also played in the Betway SA20.

4. Finn Allen (San Francisco Unicorns) – 101 vs Texas Super Kings, 2024

New Zealand’s explosive opener Finn Allen produced one of the most entertaining innings of the second MLC season when he went ballistic against the Texas Super Kings.

With a fearless approach and a penchant for clearing the ropes, Allen reached his hundred in just 49 deliveries, peppering the boundary with 6 fours and 8 towering sixes.

His century helped the San Francisco Unicorns post a massive total, and it served as a reminder of just how destructive Allen can be when he gets going. It also underscored the increasingly global flavour of MLC, with stars from around the world lighting up the tournament.

Also read: Major League Cricket in USA already has an impressive list of top 7 wicket-takers in its short history

3. Ryan Rickelton (Seattle Orcas) – 103 not out vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, 2024

Rickelton’s unbeaten 103 was a study in timing and shot selection. The South Africa left-hander paced his innings perfectly, holding the Seattle Orcas’ chase together with a calm, measured approach that turned into full-blown dominance in the death overs.

He struck 11 fours and 3 sixes, anchoring the Orcas to a crucial win and boosting their playoff hopes. It was a breakthrough knock for Rickelton in MLC, and the kind of innings that suggested he could become a cornerstone of Seattle’s top order going forward.

2. Heinrich Klaasen (Seattle Orcas) – 110 not out vs MI New York, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen’s hundred was the first real “wow” moment in Major League Cricket history. Coming in the inaugural 2023 season, Klaasen tore apart the MI New York bowling lineup with a breathtaking innings of 110 not out off just 44 balls.

It was pure carnage — he hit 9 sixes and 7 fours in a brutal display of power-hitting that left fans and bowlers alike stunned.

What made the innings even more memorable was the way he accelerated in the last 10 overs, turning a solid start into a match-defining onslaught. It was the first sign that MLC could produce innings of global quality.

1. Nicholas Pooran (MI New York) – 137 not out vs Seattle Orcas, 2023

The highest individual score in Major League Cricket to date belongs to West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran, and it may remain unbeaten for some time.

His blistering 137 not out came in the final of the 2023 season — a stage tailor-made for heroes. Chasing a stiff target against the Seattle Orcas, Pooran put on a one-man show. He got to his hundred off just 40 balls and didn’t stop there, finishing the innings with 13 sixes and 10 fours in a spellbinding exhibition of clean hitting.

It was one of the most dominant innings in T20 franchise history, not just in the US but globally. Unsurprisingly, it secured MI New York the title and etched Pooran’s name into MLC folklore.

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