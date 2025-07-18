India T20 team: Responsible for one of the largest scores in T20I history

T20I scores seem to keep climbing. Numbers once deemed impossible in 50-over games are now achieved with ease in this 20-over extravaganza.

As technology improves, rules evolve, and players and groundsmen adapt to the demands of T20 entertainment, scores continue to spiral upward.

The bat increasingly dominates the ball. But what are the highest scores ever registered by each of the major international sides?

Let’s explore each top effort by full-member nations, as it’s worth noting that four of the ten highest T20I scores overall belong to minnow sides such as Malaysia, Nigeria, Nepal, and the Czech Republic.

1. Zimbabwe: 344/4

Versus: Gambia

Venue: Nairobi

When? Oct 2024

Zimbabwe’s mammoth 344 for 4 against Gambia in Nairobi represents not only their own record but also the highest T20I total ever recorded.

It was an innings where everyone who came to the crease scored runs and scored them quickly. Skipper Sikandar Raza was the undoubted star with a blistering 133 not out from 43 balls in a knock that included 15 sixes.

While Gambia lacked experience, Zimbabwe’s battering ram innings showed the type of big totals that are now possible in any cricketing context.

2. India: 297/6

Versus: Bangladesh

Venue: Hyderabad

When? October 2024

In October 2024, India blazed to 297 for 6 at Hyderabad, a display of aggressive batting, fine pacing, and modern game intelligence.

The innings was built around a stellar knock of 111 from opener Sanju Samson who was well supported by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (75) and Hardik Pandya (47) as they exploiting the small boundaries and flat deck.

This landmark score highlights how T20I strategies in India have shifted toward sustained assault rather than short flurries.

3. Afghanistan: 278/3

Versus: Ireland

Venue: Dehradun

When? February 2019

Afghanistan’s 278 for 3 against Ireland in Dehradun set an early template for big-as-you-like T20I totals.

A mountainous innings powered by strong starting partnerships and ruthless acceleration in the final powerplay, this score reflected Afghanistan’s emergence as a real contender in limited-overs cricket.

Their prodigious total was built around a knock of 162 not out from opener Hazratullah Zazai.

4. England: 267/3

Versus: West Indies

Venue: Tarouba

When? December 2023

England’s 267 for 3 at Tarouba was a statement of T20I batting firepower. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler shared an opening partnership of 117 as runs flowed with ease. Salt eventually made 119 but the support was there from everyone who got to the crease.

Buttler’s 55 came from 29 balls, while Liam Livingstone hit 54 off 21. England’s intent to always go big in T20 paid handsomely here as thy went on to win by 75 runs – the Windies all out for a very respectable 192.

5. Australia: 263/3

Versus: Sri Lanka

Venue: Pallekele

When? September 2016

Australia’s 263 for 3 in sunny Pallekele showcased the classic Aussie blend of power and timing. It was also a day where the Big Show, Glenn Maxwell played one of his most memorable innings.

The recently retired Maxwell smote an undefeated 145 from 65 balls: an innings with 14 fours and nine maximums.

Travis Head weighed in with 45 and Usman Khawaja, in a rare T20I outing (he has played just nine) made 36. The total was always going to be too much for Sri Lanka and despite their best efforts they ended 85 runs short.

6. Sri Lanka: 260/6

Versus: Kenya

Venue: Johannesburg

When? September 2007

Sri Lanka were the team who set the initial benchmark for high scores with their remarkable 260 for six against Kenya in Johannesburg, back in 2007 – during the T20 World Cup.

Key contributions came from Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene, proving that T20I super-scores were emerging even in the format’s early years.

7. South Africa: 259/4

Versus: West Indies

Venue: Centurion

When? March 2023

South Africa, synonymous with high-octane hitting, posted 259 for 4 in Centurion against West Indies.

This is the first innings on this list that was made in less than 20 overs as they posted this score batting second. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks shared an explosive 152 run opening stand (made in little more than ten overs), while Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen joined in with late with aggressive cameos.

Their domestic familiarity with short boundaries ensured fireworks on home turf as South Africa chased down a huge West Indies score with ease – winning with seven balls still remaining.

8. West Indies: 258/5

Versus: South Africa

Venue: Centurion

When? March 2023

This is the score chased down by South Africa at Centurion. Batting first the Windies must have thought they had the game in the bag as they reached 258 off the back of a blistering 118 from Johnson Charles.

Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd banged big solid runs as well as the West Indies’ renowned T20 swagger was on full display at Centurion. But it wasn’t enough as South Africa were able to chase down this imposing total.

9. New Zealand: 254/5

Versus: Scotland

Venue: Edinburgh

When? July 2022

New Zealand’s 254 for 5 at Edinburgh was marked by exceptional timing and controlled aggression, although to be fair, it was against a team who were outgunned in terms of experience and ability.

The innings featured a balanced mix of boundary-hitting and strategic building, tailor-made to exploit the venue’s short straight boundaries.

Kiwi batting ingenuity was in full bloom with Mark Chapman hitting 83 and Michael Bracewell 61. The Black Caps went on to win by 102 runs.

10. Pakistan: 232/6

Versus: England

Venue: Nottingham

When? July 2021

In Nottingham, Pakistan put up 232 for 6 in a display of calculated aggression. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set the tone with a stand of 150 for the first wicket.

It was an innings full of intent and execution with Fakhar Zaman (26 off eight) and Mohammad Hafeez (24 off ten) rounding off the knock in style to set a record for Pakistan.

11. Bangladesh: 215/5

Versus: Sri Lanka

Venue: Colombo

When? Mar 2018

Bangladesh’s 215 for 5 against Sri Lanka in Colombo stands as their highest T20I total.

Built on a mix of disciplined powerplay batting and late-order finishing, this score marked a turning point in Bangladesh’s approach to T20I – it wasn’t just about defence, it was about imposing themselves and dictating terms.

Despite this Bangladesh have only posted scores of 200 or more on seven occasions.

