Shubman Gill was not included in India's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

With the series against South Africa now a thing of the past – India won the five‑game T20I component of the Proteas’ recent tour 3-1 – India’s preparation for the defence of their World Cup T20I title is all but done.

When the new edition of the T20 World Cup gets underway in February, India will be hoping to defend their title on home soil. They have already named their squad for the event, and it looks particularly strong.

There will be a handful of players feeling unlucky to have missed out on selection though; here are five T20 cricket stars who can consider themselves hard done by.

1. Shubman Gill

Without doubt the most high-profile omission, Shubman Gill has been a key figure for India in recent white-ball cricket.

With his calm presence at the top of the order and ability to play both attacking and anchoring roles, Gill has often been the team’s backbone in high-pressure games.

Gill didn’t score huge runs against South Africa, but he wasn’t out of form either. Given his role as vice-captain and his all-format experience his omission seems harsh.

His dropping has been explained as a product of a change in philosophy, with India deciding that having a wicketkeeper at the top of the order is the best way to find balance in the side.

The decision to go for that option has seen both Gill and incumbent T20I gloveman Jitesh Sharma left out while Ishan Kishan gets the nod.

2. Jitesh Sharma

A strong contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot, Jitesh Sharma has impressed in recent T20I outings. Known for his quick hands behind the stumps and aggressive batting, he was often seen making a difference in tight games.

However, as explained above, the selectors have preferred to go with a keeper who can open the batting and as such Ishan Kishan, who has been in excellent form domestically, has been named as the preferred keeper.

Given his form and versatility, many feel he deserved at least a place in the 15-man squad.

3. Shahbaz Ahmed

The all-round capabilities of Shahbaz Ahmed have been crucial in India’s T20I setup. His ability to bowl economical off-spin and contribute with the bat in the lower order has made him a dependable option in recent seasons.

While not a first choice, Ahmed was part of the squad for the series against South Africa. Nevertheless, with the squad prioritising other spinning options, Shahbaz missed out on the call-up.

Fans of the left-arm spinner will hope that his continued performances in domestic cricket and the IPL can earn him a spot in future tournaments.

4. Ashok Sharma

Yet to play for India on the international stage, Ashok’s inclusion would have been a surprise, but his form in the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been excellent.

He is the tournament’s leading wicket taker with 22 wickets at an average of 15.63.

Sometimes outstanding domestic form is enough to sway the selectors, and while Ashok would not have started ahead of Arshdeep or Jasprit Bumrah, his presence in the squad would certainly have been merited.

At 23 years old he still has plenty of time ahead of him to force his way into the team.

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal

A left-handed opener with a fearless approach, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a regular in recent white-ball squads. His ability to attack from the start and rotate the strike efficiently makes him an ideal fit for T20 cricket.

Despite these credentials, he was overlooked for the World Cup squad, as the top order was packed with other experienced options.

Jaiswal’s omission highlights the challenge selectors face when balancing youth and experience, and he will be eager to make his mark in future series.

