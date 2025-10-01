What happened during 1 October 2025’s International League T20 player auction?

This is the first time the tournament has had a player auction.

Several big names were bought or overlooked.

Who landed big deals?

1. Andre Fletcher

Who doesn’t love a bit of ‘The Spiceman’ Andre Fletcher? MI Emirates certainly do and coughed up $260,000 for the West Indian big-hitter, who has plenty of experience during those pivotal opening powerplays when the field is dead set and ripe for sixes.

The team, which is part of the global behemoth that also owns MI Cape Town in the SA20, MI New York in Major League Cricket and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, want to go all the way again and add to their 2024 ILT20 title. The purchase of Fletcher is a big boost for this.

2. Jordan Thompson

We need to talk about Jordan Thompson. Or get left behind. Not yet a graduate to international cricket, Thompson is making a splash at domestic level.

Unfortunate not to get a gig at the SA20, where his name was hot on the lips of a few suitors, Thompson’s ship came in during the ILT20 player auction. He’ll be with MI Emirates as well for $48,000.

Anticipate plenty of big hits from the Yorkshire and Southern Brave all-rounder, who is a handy asset with the ball as well – and has experience in the Pakistan Super League.

Who went unsold?

1. Ravichandran Ashwin

India’s Ravichandra Ashwin and England’s James Anderson were among the biggest names to go unsold. Ashwin, who is no longer contracted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, fetched a deal with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League in Australia recently.

But his popularity in domestic T20 leagues has stopped there for now. Nobody wanted him during the ILT20 player auction – the legendary Indian spinner and underrated all-rounder did not get a single bid.

Several base prices of $10,000 came and went, but Ashwin’s minimum fee of 12 times that amount was just too rich for any of the franchises’ pockets. Next time, mate, next time. Maybe.

2. James Anderson

England’s James Anderson also went unsold. The same happened to him last month, when he put his hand up for involvement in South Africa’s SA20. Interest in England’s greatest Test wicket-takers is lacking at T20 level.

This, indeed, could be the very end of the England great’s playing career. He has flirted with an extended stay with gigs in the T20 Blast and The Hundred, but runways is running out for the 43-year-old.

3. Shakib Al Hasan

Another big name that went unsold at the ILT20 player auction was Shakib Al Hasan. There’s a pattern developing for the Bangladesh all-rounder, who was top billing for the SA20 auction but ultimately wasn’t even mentioned during the event.

Capable of winning matches almost singlehandedly with bat or ball, Al Hasan is prone to injury lately and doesn’t seem as committed to the cause as much as he used to be. Franchises are evidently picking up on this when overlooking him.

4. Temba Bavuma

Spare a thought, if you would, for Temba Bavuma. South Africa’s Test and ODI captain must be finding it hard to ward off a complex about not being good enough on the international stage.

Yes, he has won a World Test Championship title, which will bring its own riches, but unlikely at the level offered by big paydays in the United Arab Emirates. Bavuma, too, didn’t get a deal at the SA20 player auction last month. Moving along swiftly, then.