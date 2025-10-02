We need to talk about the International League T20’s inaugural player auction.

The tournament has been going on for a few years, but hosted its first auction recently.

From Scott Currie’s big price and Ravichandran Ashwin’s withdrawal and more, this is one well worth reflecting on.

1. MI Emirates: USD 1,868,000 total spend

Well versed in player auctions, the MI management didn’t come to play at this particular auction – they meant business from the first raise of the paddle and spent the most at the event.

The juggernaut that also owns the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI New York in MLC in the USA and MI Cape Town in the SA20 paid the biggest price of the day for West Indies big-hitter Andre Fletcher.

After retaining their top wicket-taker from the previous season, Fazalhaq Farooqi, MI Emirates weren’t going to leave their best bowler without solid support – and gladly coughed up more for Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq. They also threw Shakib Al Hasan into the mix.

Auction signings

Andre Fletcher (USD 260,000) Muhammad Rohid (USD 140,000) Jordan Thompson (USD 48,000) Shakib Al Hasan (USD 40,000) Naveen-ul-Haq (USD 100,000) Nosthush Kenjige (USD 10,000) Mohamed Shafeeq (USD 10,000) Zain Ul Abidin (USD 10,000) Usman Khan (USD 10,000) Ackeem Auguste (USD 10,000) Arab Gul (USD 10,000) Tajinder Dhillon (USD 10,000) Zahoor Khan (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Tom Banton

Romario Shepherd

Chris Woakes

Jonny Bairstow

AM Ghazanfar

Muhammad Waseem

Kamindu Mendis

2. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: USD 1,457,000 total spend

The Abu Dhabi team in the ILT20 haven’t yet come close to the level of success achieved by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Abu Dhabi, indeed, are still in pursuit of a maiden title.

Looking at the tactical composition of their auction approach, though, this could be their year to go all the way. Brandon McMullen was their only six-figure purchase this time – and the star Scotland batsman evidently has the backing to go big.

It’s going to be highly interesting to see if Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, who were signed before the auction, stick around for the play-offs if Abu Dhabi get that for. They’ve been signed in the SA20, too. The start of that tournament coincides with the end of the ILT20.

Auction signings

Brandon McMullen (USD 110,000) Michael Pepper (USD 40,000) Unmukt Chand (USD 40,000) Ibrar Ahmed (USD 22,000) George Garton (USD 10,000) Ajay Kumar (USD 10,000) Adnan Idrees Muhammad (USD 10,000) Abdul Manan Ali (USD 10,000) Mayank Chowdary (USD 10,000) Khary Pierre (USD 10,000) Shadley Van Schalkwyk (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Liam Livingstone

Alishan Sharafu

Alex Hales

Sherfane Rutherford

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Phil Salt

Olly Stone

3. Desert Vipers: USD 1,617,500 total spend

The Desert Vipers, also looking for their first ILT20 title, had the most composed player auction. They were calm throughout, methodically pushing for plan A, but were happy to fall back on plan B and C.

They effectively spilt USD 240,000 across three players, walking away with a sound balance of fast bowling and big hitting across Tom Bruce, Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah.

Because of their clever spend, they were also able to bolster their batting ranks with Tawanda Muyeye and add to their spin resources with Qais Ahmad. An exemplary way to handle a player auction, for sure.

Auction signings

Tom Bruce (USD 80,000) Fakhar Zaman (USD 80,000) Naseem Shah (USD 80,000) Tawanda Muyeye (USD 40,000) Hasan Nawaz (USD 40,000) Qais Ahmad (USD 40,000) Sanjay Pahal (USD 10,000) Bilal Tahir (USD 10,000) Faisal Khan (USD 10,000) Vriitya Aravind (USD 10,000) Matiullah Khan (USD 10,000) Faridoon Dawoodzai (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Dan Lawrence

Max Holden

David Payne

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer

Lockie Ferguson

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sam Curran

Andries Gous

4. Dubai Capitals: USD 1,475,000 total spend

Allow us to introduce you to what will likely be the team with the most effective bowling attack during season four of the International League T20, thanks almost solely to the expensive acquisition of Scott Currie.

First noticed in Scotland before gaining popularity in England, Currie is on the brink of big things. He is one of the finest T20 cricket seamers at the moment – this is his hour.

The Capitals have been there, done that. They now what’s required to win the title and are gunning for a successful title defence here. Currie and Tymal Mills in tandem is a hugely enticing prospect.

Auction signings

Scott Currie (USD 250,000) Tymal Mills (USD 80,000) Mohammad Nabi (USD 80,000) Farhan Khan (USD 10,000) Anudeep Chenthamara (USD 10,000) Usman Najeeb (USD 10,000) Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi (USD 10,000) Muhammad Farooq (USD 10,000) Shayan Jahangir (USD 10,000) Rushil Ugarkar (USD 10,000) Naveen Bidiasee (USD 10,000) Toby Albert (USD 10,000) Akshay Wakhare (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Jordan Cox

Rovman Powell

Gulbadin Naib

Sediqullah Atal

Waqar Salamkheil

Haider Ali

Muhammad Jawadullah

Jimmy Neesham

5. Gulf Giants: USD 1,471,000 total spend

Here’s a team who had the widest range of spend, dropping a few USD 10,000 purchases alongside the biggest of USD 170,000 and everything in between. The biggest benefactor of this? England’s Liam Dawson.

Left-arm spinners who can bat are popular picks in domestic T20 league and another gig for Dawson is testament to that. There will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver the goods.

The Giants didn’t really push for any outright stars during the auction, as they had already pre-signed James Vince and Mooen Ali prior. There’s evident England influence to the composition of their squad.

Auction signings

Liam Dawson (USD 170,000) Haider Razzaq (USD 50,000) Tabraiz Shamsi (USD 40,000) Fred Klaassen (USD 40,000) Chris Wood (USD 40,000) Tom Moores (USD 40,000) Ramon Simmonds (USD 40,000) Asif Khan (USD 26,000) Ishtiaq Ahmad (USD 16,000) Meet Bhavsar (USD 14,000) Lorcan Tucker (USD 10,000) Zuhaib Zubair (USD 10,000) Sean Dickson (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Aayan Afzal Khan

Mark Adair

Gerhard Erasmus

Blessing Muzarabani

Moeen Ali

James Vince

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

6. Sharjah Warriorz: USD 1,664,000 total spend

Sharjah dragged Dinesh Karthik out of semi-retirement shortly before the player auction. It must have taken some convincing, but they’ve ensured he won’t be going it alone – as was the case in the IPL time and time again – by beefing up their batting resources.

They have somewhat of a has-been international cricketer in Dwaine Pretorius, who is still valuable with bat and ball at domestic level. The signing of hotrod West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales is exciting.

The whole auction started rather quietly, but picked up when Junaid Siddique’s name came up. After a bidding war, the Warriorz finally got him. For their effort, they’ll want maximum value out of him as soon as the tournament starts.

Auction signings

Junaid Siddique (USD 170,000) Dwaine Pretorius (USD 120,000) Nathan Sowter (USD 100,000) Taskin Ahmed (USD 80,000) Jayden Seales (USD 80,000) Wasim Akram (USD 55,000) Mohamed Aslam (USD 14,000) James Rew (USD 10,000) Harmeet Singh (USD 10,000) Raees Ahmad (USD 10,000) Richard Ngarava (USD 10,000) Shubham Ranjane (USD 10,000) Ethan D’Souza (USD 10,000) Abdul Salman Khan (USD 10,000)

Retentions and pre-auction signings

Dinesh Karthik

Sikandar Raza

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tim David

Johnson Charles

Tim Southee

Saurabh Netravalkar

