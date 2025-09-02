Mitchell Starc retired from T20I cricket in September 2025. He will keep playing ODI and Test cricket.

Where did the left-arm fast bowler end among Australia’s most prolific wicket-takers in the shortest format of the international game?

Read on to find out more about the top wicket-takers for the Aussies in T20Is.

1. Adam Zampa: 130 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2016-2025

Best bowling: 5/19

Zampa is among the most prolific leg-spinners in T20I cricket. He has 50-plus wickets more than his closest competitor on this list, which is now Hazlewood after Starc’s retirement from T02Is.

2. Mitchell Starc: 79 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2012-2024

Best bowling: 4/20

Starc has retired as the most successful left-arm seamer for Australia in T20Is. His last appearance in this format of the international game was more than a year a go – the proverbial writing was on the wall as he looks to concentrate on Test and ODI competition.

3. Josh Hazlewood: 73 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2013-2025

Best bowling: 4/12

Hazlewood’s T20I career has enjoyed somewhat of a revival after his string of solid performances in the 2025 Indian Premier League. With Starc retired and Cummins’ T20I appearances fewer and further between, Hazlewood has assumed the mantle as Australia’s top T20I seamer.

4. Pat Cummins: 66 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2011-2024

Best bowling: 3/15

Cummins’ workload is being managed more and more, effectively resulting in less and less T20I cricket for him. He has the second best strike rate, second lowest average and second most maidens among Australia’s top four T20I wicket-takers.

5. Ashton Agar: 49 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2016-2024

Best bowling: 6/30

Agar is the most prolific left-arm spinner in T20I cricket for Australia. He is the country’s only bowler with two T20I five-fors and holds their record for the best bowling figures in this format – six for 30 against New Zealand.

6. Glenn Maxwell: 49 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2012-2025

Best bowling: 3/10

Maxwell is the only genuine spinning all-rounder on this list. Like Cummins, he has yet to take a four-for in T20I cricket. Maxwell can be most effective when deployed with the new ball inside the opening powerplay.

7. Shane Watson: 48 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2006-2016

Best bowling: 4/15

Stoinis might beg to differ, but Watson is the only genuine seaming all-rounder on this list.

8. Andrew Tye: 47 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2016-2021

Best bowling: 4/23

Tye made a name for himself with all his variations, including masterfully disguised slower balls.

9. Kane Richardson: 45 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2014-2023

Best bowling: 4/30

Much like Tye, Richardson’s T20I career was built on the back of several bowling variations rather than outright speed and seam movement.

10. Marcus Stoinis: 45 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2015-2024

Best bowling: 4/23

Stoinis’ T20I bowling record for Australia is all the more impressive given the fact that he doesn’t bowl in every match. He is often selected as a specialist batter.

11. Nathan Ellis: 41 T20I wickets

T20I career span: 2021-2025

Best bowling: 4/28

Ellis will likely climb this list of the highest wicket-takers for Australia in T20I cricket at a fast rate. He is renowned for his pinpoint accuracy, bowling at the death of the innings and trademark yorkers.

