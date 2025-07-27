Centuries are rare in T20Is.

However, some players rack them up as easily as others compile half-centuries.

Below, we have listed the most prolific century scorers in T20 Internationals

1. Glenn Maxwell

Five T20I centuries

Australia

When Glenn Maxwell puts on a show, he makes sure that it is a big show, and that is what he did on 6 September 2016.

Aaron Finch was missing in action due to an injury, so Australia asked Maxwell to open the batting for them. He did so emphatically. Maxwell carved an unbeaten 145 from 65 balls. That was his maiden T20I century.

Maxwell’s second T20I ton came four years later. The marauding batter smashed an unbeaten 103 against England. His third and fourth centuries were against India, both of them unbeaten.

He scored 113 in Bengaluru and then 104 in Hobart in 2023. The fifth ton came against the West Indies in 2024, an unbeaten 120 from 55 deliveries.

2. Rohit Sharma

Five T20I centuries

India

When Rohit Sharma walked out to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal against Afghanistan in January 2024, he had a point to prove. There was talk about his place in international cricket, and the two ducks in his last two matches hadn’t helped.

Sharma had to do most of the scoring alone through the first 4.3 overs as wickets tumbled at the other end. He finally found support when he was joined by Rinku Singh, and the duo stitched a 190-run fifth-wicket partnership that took India to 212.

Sharma scored a masterful unbeaten 121 from 69 balls.

This was his fifth, and highest T20I century. The previous four were: 106 from 79 against South Africa in 2015, 118 off 61 against Sri Lanka in 2017, and then two unbeaten tons against England and the West Indies in July and November in 2018.

He made 100 against England and 111 against the West Indies.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

Four T20I centuries

India

Suryakumar Yadav was a few months shy of his 3oth birthday when he made his debut for India in T20Is. He had seen it all as a batter and understood his strengths and weaknesses.

It was no surprise that he got his T20I career underway with a 31-ball 57. Seventeen innings later, Suryakumar clipped an 88-ball 117 to register his maiden T20I century.

The Indian superstar then scored two unbeaten centuries against New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2022 and 2023. He scored 111 from 72 against New Zealand and 112 off 67 against Sri Lanka. His fourth ton was an 83-ball 100 against South Africa in December 2023.

Also read: The fastest to 7,000 Test runs – which Australian is in a league of his own?

4. Sabawoon Davizi

Three T20I centuries

Czech Republic

Davizi had a blistering start to his international career. The left-hander announced himself with a 65-ball 91 against Malta in October 2019. Two days later, Davizi improved on his debut performance with a 68-ball 101 against Malta.

Davizi recorded his second century, an outstanding and unbeaten 59-ball 115 against Bulgaria in May 2022. Like his second ton, Davizi’s third century was unbeaten. He scored a wonderful 71-ball 111 against Austria two months later.

5. Sanju Samson

Three T20I centuries

India

Samson featured in 12 T20Is for India before he registered his maiden half-century. His high score was a 25-ball 39 in his first dozen outings for the powerhouse.

His first half-century was a 42-ball 77 against Ireland in 2022. His second half-century was a 45-ball 58 against Zimbabwe in 2024.

That was the last time Samson scored a 50. He converted the next three half-centuries he scored into triple figures, and they all came in October and November 2024.

The first was a blistering 47-ball 111 against Bangladesh on 12 October, 107 off 50 balls against South Africa on November 8, and an unbeaten 56-ball 109, also against South Africa on 15 November.

6. Phil Salt

Three T20I centuries

England

Phil Salt had his best run in T20Is from 16 December 2023 to 9 November 2024. He scored 674 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.27. His strike rate was an exceptional 180. That run of matches featured three centuries and a single half-century.

Salt spent 56 minutes in the middle for his maiden T20I century, an unbeaten 56-ball 109.

He made it two centuries in two matches when he smashed his highest T20I score three days later, an exceptional 119 from 57 balls. The opener made it three centuries in an 11-month period with an unbeaten 54-ball 103 against the West Indies on 9 November 2024.

7. Colin Munro

Three T20I centuries

New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in January 2017. Moshrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh captain, thought his side was in business when he dismissed Luke Ronchi for a first-ball duck in the first over.

Shakib Al Hasan bagged Bangladesh’s second wicket in the fifth over, and they applied more pressure on New Zealand with another wicket three balls after Kane Williamson’s dismissal.

Then Colin Munro took over. The left-hander scored a 54-ball 101 to launch New Zealand towards a total of 195/7. Eleven months later, Munro scythed his second T20I century, an unbeaten 109, from 87 balls against India in November 2017.

The opener registered his third century in January 2018 against the West Indies, an outstanding 53-ball 104.

Muhammed Waseem (UAE) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) are the two other batters with three T20I centuries to their names. Waseem made his centuries, an unbeaten 107, 112, and a 56-ball 100 in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Azam, on the other hand, scored a 59-ball 122 against South Africa in 2021, an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls against England in 2022, and another unbeaten century, 101 from 58 deliveries against New Zealand in 2023.

Read next: The fastest to 5,000 Test runs – who is India’s lone representative in this top 7?