Sunil Narine has bowled the most maiden overs in T20 cricket.

The ruthless nature of T20 cricket worldwide makes runs come thick and fast with batters fearless in their pursuit of boundaries.

For the bowlers, producing different variations and methods to keep the destructive ball strikers at bay is difficult with high bowling economies commonplace in T20 cricket.

However, a select few elite limited-overs players have career T20 economies of less than eight runs each and have a tally of maiden overs to their names.

A maiden over, where six legitimate balls are delivered with no runs conceded, is common in the longer format of the game.

But being able to contain some of the world’s most brutal batters to scoreless overs is a truly remarkable feat.

=7. Wahab Riaz – 21 maiden overs

Riaz was a fiery left-arm pace bowler for Pakistan who was renowned for his ability to swing the ball at express speeds.

He played T20 cricket for his nation and franchises around the world in a career lasting 348 matches, taking career-best figures of 5/8 and bowling 21 runless overs.

=7. Samuel Badree – 21 maiden overs

During his T20 career, the West Indies leg-spinner was renowned for his ability to tie batters down during the powerplay with his deceptive flight.

His T20 career lasted 197 matches at a remarkable economy of 6.02 as he played in many of the leading leagues worldwide.

5. Jasprit Bumrah – 22 maiden overs

Despite being known as one of India’s greatest fast bowlers in Test cricket, Bumrah has been equally as effective in his 233 shorter format matches.

Although he’s only played for his nation and in the IPL, Bumrah has sent down an impressive 22 maiden overs.

Also read: Who has taken the most wickets in T20 cricket?

=4. Shakib Al Hasan – 26 maiden overs

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder has been instrumental for his country and a consistent force to be reckoned with in his 444 T20 matches.

He’s claimed five wickets on five separate occasions and once claimed figures of 6 wickets for as many runs. Shakib remains a popular pick when using the 1xbet promo code for Bangladesh cricket matches.

=4. Mohammad Amir – 26 maiden overs

Amir is renowned for his precision and versatility moving the ball both in and out for Pakistan and in leading franchise competitions.

In 314 career T20 contests, Amir has taken 361 wickets claiming 26 maiden overs along the way.

=4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 26 maiden overs

The India swing bowler’s ability to thrive no matter the conditions has made him one of the most handy T20 bowlers of his time and a constant threat with the ball in hand.

His best figures of 5/4 are remarkable as he took more wickets than runs conceded to highlight his 310 career T20 wickets.

1. Sunil Narine – 31 maiden overs

Known for his globetrotting T20 career, the format specialist tops the list due to his mystery spin that batters have long struggled to pick.

Sitting on 31 career T20 maiden overs, Narine has taken four wickets in a match on 12 separate occasions and has picked up a staggering 574 wickets in 536 career matches.

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