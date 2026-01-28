The tenth staging of the T20 World Cup is almost upon us, and as well as hosts and reigning World Champions India are playing now, the tournament is wide open, with any one of a host of nations able to win it.

What is certain is that there will be plenty of runs and the ball will travel far and often.

To help put into context what a good tournament with the bat looks like, let’s look at the most runs scored by batsmen in a single tournament.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Tournament: Bangladesh 2013/14

Runs scored: 319

Innings: 6

Average: 106.33

Strike rate: 129.14

Kohli’s 2014 campaign remains the gold standard for T20 World Cup batting. India did not win the final, but Kohli was untouchable throughout the tournament, producing a sequence of high-pressure chases and anchor innings. His average of over 100 is absurd in any format, let alone T20, and he passed fifty in four consecutive matches against top-class opposition including South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. This was the tournament that established Kohli as the ultimate big-stage batter.

2. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

Tournament: England 2009

Runs scored: 317

Innings: 7

Average: 52.83

Strike rate: 144.74

Dilshan was the original T20 World Cup superstar. Opening the batting with fearless intent, he redefined how powerplay overs could be exploited. His 96 against West Indies at The Oval was one of the earliest great T20 World Cup innings, full of scoops, sweeps and brutal drives. Sri Lanka reached the final and Dilshan’s blend of aggression and consistency set the template for future openers.

3. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Tournament: UAE and Oman 2021/22

Runs scored: 303

Innings: 6

Average: 60.60

Strike rate: 126.25

He may be the centre of controversy at the moment following events in the BBL, but Babar’s run at the 2021 tournament was about control rather than chaos. While others played cameos, he delivered stability at the top of the order. His unbeaten 68 against India in a historic 10-wicket win was the defining moment of Pakistan’s campaign. Babar’s ability to accumulate without ever losing shape made him the tournament’s most reliable run machine.

4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

Tournament: West Indies 2010

Runs scored: 302

Innings: 6

Average: 60.40

Strike rate: 159.78

Jayawardene combined elegance with ruthless efficiency in 2010. His strike rate of nearly 160 was remarkable for the time, especially given the quality of bowling attacks in that tournament. His 98 not out against New Zealand remains one of the finest T20 innings ever played. Sri Lanka fell just short in the final, but Jayawardene was the most destructive batter in the competition.

5. Virat Kohli (India)

Tournament: Australia 2022/23

Runs scored: 296

Innings: 6

Average: 98.66

Strike rate: 136.40

Nearly a decade after his first record, Kohli produced another masterclass. His 82 not out against Pakistan at the MCG is already part of cricket folklore, arguably the greatest T20 innings ever played under pressure as (along with Hardik Pandya) he helped India recover from 31 for four to 144 for five. What made this campaign special was Kohli’s ability to shift gears instantly, from accumulator to finisher, depending on the match situation.

6. Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Tournament: India 2015/16

Runs scored: 295

Innings: 6

Average: 73.75

Strike rate: 142.51

Tamim’s place on this list is often overlooked, but his 2016 tournament was exceptional. He was aggressive from the start, regularly giving Bangladesh strong platforms against more established sides. His consistency helped Bangladesh reach the knockout stages and showed that emerging teams could produce world-class T20 batters.

7. David Warner (Australia)

Tournament: UAE and Oman 2021/22

Runs scored: 289

Innings: 7

Average: 48.16

Strike rate: 146.70

Warner’s return to form in 2021 was perfectly timed. After a lean period in international cricket, he rediscovered his best touch and dominated bowlers from the front. His partnership with Aaron Finch was central to Australia’s first ever T20 World Cup title, and his ability to clear the infield consistently made him the tournament’s most feared opener.

