Aiden Markram is one of South Africa's leading run-scorers in T20Is.

Who has scored the most runs for South Africa in T20Is?

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram are climbing this list.

1. Quinton de Kock: 2,584 T20I runs

Career: 2012-2024

Innings: 91

Average: 31.51

A fearless left-handed opener, Quinton de Kock’s aggressive approach has made him South Africa’s most prolific T20I run scorer. His clean striking in the powerplay, coupled with his ability to accelerate against both pace and spin, gave the Proteas countless fast starts.

Not just a dasher, de Kock also shown the temperament to anchor innings when early wickets fell. His presence at the top was instrumental in setting up competitive totals and chasing down daunting targets.

When he was on-song there was seemingly nothing which QDK couldn’t send to the fence.

2. David Miller: 2,550 T20I runs

Career: 2010-2025

Innings: 112

Average: 33.55

Nicknamed ‘Killer Miller’ for his devastating finishing skills, David Miller has been South Africa’s go-to man in the closing overs for over a decade. Capable of clearing the boundary with ease, Miller combines brute power with composure under pressure.

His ability to stay calm and calculated in high-stakes situations has seen him rescue the Proteas from difficult positions on multiple occasions.

In recent years, his consistency has improved significantly, making him not just a finisher, but also a dependable middle-order run machine.

3. Reeza Hendricks: 2,382 T20I runs

Career: 2014-2025

Innings: 82

Average: 29.77

Often flying under the radar, Reeza Hendricks has quietly put together an impressive T20I career. His elegance through the off-side and ability to rotate the strike makes him an ideal top-order player.

While not the most explosive hitter, Hendricks’ knack for building innings and finding gaps has been vital in stabilising South Africa’s batting.

His adaptability to different conditions, whether in subcontinental slow pitches or bouncy Australia tracks, earned him a consistent place in the side.

No longer first-choice at the top of the order Hendricks’ international career is moving slowly towards its end – he will be hoping for a few more sizeable innings before retirement.

4. JP Duminy: 1,934 T20I runs

Career: 2007-2019

Innings: 75

Average: 38.68

JP Duminy was South Africa’s middle-order rock for over a decade. Stylish, composed and versatile, he could seamlessly switch from anchor to aggressor depending on the situation.

His calm presence often steadied innings after early collapses, and his knack for accelerating in the back end made him a key asset. Duminy’s left-arm off-spin also added valuable balance to the side, and he captained the Proteas in T20Is on several occasions.

His average of nearly 39 remains one of the highest for a South African in the format.

5. AB de Villiers: 1,672 T20I runs

Career: 2006-2017

Innings: 75

Average: 26.12

A batting innovator and entertainer, AB de Villiers was a global T20I phenomenon long before franchise cricket became the norm.

Famous for his ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground, de Villiers dismantled even the best bowling attacks with audacious scoops, reverse sweeps and effortless sixes.

Though his T20I average might not fully reflect his dominance, his impact on matches, and on the evolution of T20 batting, was immense. His ability to produce match-winning knocks out of nowhere made him a fan favourite worldwide.

6. Faf du Plessis: 1,466 T20I runs

Career: 2012-2020

Innings: 47

Average: 36.65

A stylish right-hander with a strong tactical brain, Faf du Plessis was both a prolific run-scorer and an astute leader in T20Is. His ability to pace an innings, read conditions and marshal resources made him an invaluable asset.

Faf’s adaptability allowed him to succeed at the top of the order or in the middle, often switching seamlessly between anchoring and attacking modes.

His strike rate and average combination underlines his consistency in what was a relatively short but impactful T20I career. Although no longer player for the Proteas Du Plessis continues to perform on the franchise circuit well past his 40th birthday.

7. Aiden Markram: 1,397 T20I runs

Career: 2019-2025

Innings: 55

Average: 29.72

The current T20I skipper Aiden Markram’s T20I career has been marked by versatility. He can open, bat in the middle order, and even provide useful off-spin when needed.

His high strike rate reflects his aggressive intent, especially against spinners, whom he often targets to release pressure in the middle overs.

Markram’s ability to adapt to various roles has seen him cement a place in South Africa’s batting order, and as captain in certain formats, his leadership qualities have also come to the fore. Markram’s biggest flaw is giving his wicket away just as he gets into his stride.

8. Rassie van der Dussen: 1,368 T20I runs

Career: 2018-2025

Innings: 52

Average: 32.57

Dependable, elegant and versatile, Rassie van der Dussen is known for his consistency and calmness under pressure. Rarely flustered, he builds his innings methodically, accelerating at just the right time.

While his strike rate is slightly lower than some of his peers, his ability to hold one end and bat deep into an innings has often provided the platform for more explosive hitters around him.

His mental toughness and clarity of role make him one of the most dependable batsmen in South Africa’s T20I setup.

9. Hashim Amla: 1,158 T20I runs

Career: 2009-2018

Innings: 41

Average: 32.16

Though better known for his exploits in Tests and ODIs, Hashim Amla brought his classical technique into T20 cricket with remarkable success. His game was built on timing and placement rather than brute force, yet he was still capable of finding the boundary regularly.

Amla’s ability to adapt his style to the shorter format proved that traditional batting skills still have a place in T20 cricket.

His elegant stroke play remains among the most aesthetically pleasing seen in the format. An average of 32 at a strike rate of 131.14 are some excellent numbers.

10. Heinrich Klaasen: 1,000 T20I runs

Career: 2018-2024

Innings: 53

Average: 23.25

A destructive wicketkeeper-batsman, Heinrich Klaasen is one of the cleanest hitters in world cricket when in form.

Known for his quick hands and ability to target spin, Klaasen, who has now retired from international cricket, could change the complexion of a game within a few overs.

While his average is lower than some in this list, his strike rate underlines the impact he has when set. His fearlessness in taking on bowlers from the outset makes him a dangerous middle-order weapon for the Proteas.

His unexpectedly low average is probably due to the fact that he batted down the order (sometimes as low as five), meaning his chance to make an impact was often limited.

