Who has the scored the most runs in T20 cricket?

1. Chris Gayle

With 22 centuries and more than 14,000 runs, Gayle is unequivocally the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket. He has more than 1,000 T20 sixes. Fans won’t soon forget that 175 not out he banged out for RCB against the Pune Warriors in the 2013 IPL.

2. Alex Hales

Hales recently became just the third man to reach 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Many will argue that a lot more of these should have been scored for England.

3. Kieron Pollard

Remarkably, Pollard has only collected one century en route to 13,000-plus runs in T20 competition. He’s more of a mentor and coach than player these days, but remains actively involved in the Caribbean Premier League as a batter.

4. David Warner

Warner is one of just seven cricketers to have 13,000 runs or more in T20 cricket. He is the only Australia player with the feat. Warner is one of only cricketers in the history of the format to collect 100-plus half-centuries.

5. Shoaib Malik

Even more remarkably, Malik has not recorded a single century, yet has scored the second most runs in the history of professional T20 cricket. He has 83 half-tons.

6. Virat Kohli

The bulk of Kohli’s T20 career, if not with India, has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Only Azam and Gayle have hit more centuries than Kohl’s nine in this format.

7. Jos Buttler

Buttler made the Gujarat Titans his new Indian Premier League home in 2025 and performed well. He’s also a veritable run-machine for Lancashire in the T20 Blast.

8. James Vince

Vince has played for far fewer T20 teams than most of his contemporaries on this list, perhaps forging some sort of pseudo loyalty at one or two franchises in particular. Many of his 450-plus T20 caps have been collected at home, in the T20 Blast.

9. Rohit Sharma

Sharma has only played professional T20 cricket for India, the Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers. He has eight tons and almost 12,000 runs in this format. He is a multiple IPL title-winning captain.

10. Faf du Plessis

A name synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings and, more recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, du Plessis is nearing 450 T20 caps for his near 12,000 T20 runs.

11. Colin Munro

Munro was among the first to effectively ditch a longstanding career with New Zealand to instead play T20 cricket around the world. The decision has served him well enough en route to 15 years in the format for almost 12,000 runs.

12. David Miller

Miller was arguably wasted at the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL for an extended period. A move to the Gujarat Titans has boosted his T20 career, which has yielded almost 15,000 runs so far.

13. Aaron Finch

From captaining Australia in T20 cricket to impressing for other franchises such as the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Finch has a highest T20 score of 172 – he did it against Zimbabwe in 2018.

14. Babar Azam

Azam has been a huge ambassador for the Pakistan Super League for several years – and effectively advertised the calibre of the league elsewhere around the world as well. He is also closing in on 11,500 T20 runs

15. Quinton de Kock

Whether de Kock will ever play T20I cricket for South Africa remains in the balance. He’s a household name in domestic T20 competitions around the world now. He, too, has seven centuries in this format.

16. Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell’s 10,000-plus tally includes eight centuries and a highest score of 154 not out. He is one of only eight among this top 16 to collect more than 500 sixes.

